Spanish GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Results
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
Event finished
Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
FP1 in
4 days
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Next event in
11 days
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
10 Sep
Next event in
31 days
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Next event in
39 days
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Next event in
46 days
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Next event in
60 days
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Next event in
67 days
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Next event in
74 days
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Next event in
88 days
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
95 days
MotoGP / Czech GP / Race report

Brno MotoGP: Rookie Binder scores KTM’s first win

Brno MotoGP: Rookie Binder scores KTM’s first win
By:
Aug 9, 2020, 12:49 PM

Brad Binder dominated the Czech Grand Prix to claim a shock maiden win for him and KTM in MotoGP, while points leaders Fabio Quartararo, Maverick Vinales and Andrea Dovizioso struggled.

2016 Moto3 champion Binder was promoted to the factory KTM team from Tech3 for 2020 after Johann Zarco’s exit from the squad and eased to the chequered flag in only his third premier class race for an historic victory.

Poleman Johann Zarco botched his launch off the line at the start and dropped to sixth, while Franco Morbidelli put his Petronas Yamaha into the lead having been tipped by many pre-race as the favourite for victory.

Teammate Fabio Quartararo followed him in second, but Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro took the position away from him at Turn 4.

Quartararo regained the position when Espargaro went wide at Turn 1 on lap two, but Morbidelli was already a second clear and pulling further away.

Behind, the KTM duo of Pol Espargaro and Binder swapped fourth place, with Binder getting ahead of the other Espargaro brother for third on lap three.

Binder then piled the pressure on Quartararo for second, taking the position away from the Frenchman at Turn 3 on lap nine as the Petronas rider began to encounter grip issues.

Pol Espargaro followed him through at Turn 11 on the same lap, though ran wide at the penultimate turn and let Quartararo back through.

This allowed Zarco to get a run into Turn 1, with the Avintia rider scything up the inside as Espargaro ran slightly wide.

Contact was made as Espargaro came back towards the apex and crashed out, with Zarco given a long lap penalty on lap 14.

Binder ahead began to reel in Morbidelli hand over fist, and took the lead on lap 13, immediately pulling out a gap.

The South African continued to open up a lead, with it standing at 5.2 seconds when he took the chequered flag to become the first rookie since Marc Marquez back in 2013 to win a race.

Morbidelli began to drop pace in the latter stages, but held on to claim a maiden MotoGP podium in second.

Zarco held third after expertly taking the long lap penalty, keeping the fading Quartararo at bay, but came under massive attack from the charging Suzuki of Alex Rins as the Ducati rider battled rear grip issues.

Rins couldn’t find a way through, with Zarco pinching his first podium since Malaysia 2018 and the first for Avintia.

Rins’ fourth came as he continues to recover from a fractured arm suffered at Jerez last month, with Valentino Rossi rising to fifth from 10th as the top factory Yamaha runner.

Miguel Oliveira took his best MotoGP result in sixth on the Tech 3 KTM, heading Quartararo, Takaaki Nakagami (LCR), Pramac’s Jack Miller and Aprilia’s Espargaro.

In a woeful day for the factory Ducati team, Andrea Dovizioso was 15s from the win in 11th ahead of Danilo Petrucci, while Maverick Vinales plummeted to a mystifying 14th on the sister factory Yamaha.

Alex Marquez took the last point on the works Honda.

Vinales’ miserable afternoon means Quartararo extends his championship lead to 17 points over his Yamaha stablemate, with Morbidelli now third after ending Sunday’s race as top Yamaha runner.

Czech GP Race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time
1 33 South Africa Brad Binder KTM -
2 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 5.266
3 5 France Johann Zarco Ducati 6.470
4 42 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 6.609
5 46 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 7.517
6 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 7.969
7 20 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 11.827
8 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 12.862
9 43 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 15.013
10 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 15.087
11 4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 16.455
12 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci Ducati 18.506
13 35 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow Honda 18.736
14 12 Spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 19.720
15 73 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 24.597
16 53 Spain Tito Rabat Ducati 29.004
17 38 United Kingdom Bradley Smith Aprilia 32.290
18 6 Germany Stefan Bradl Honda 55.977
  44 Spain Pol Espargaro KTM  
  36 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki  
  27 Spain Iker Lecuona KTM  
View full results
About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Czech GP
Drivers Brad Binder
Teams Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Author Lewis Duncan

