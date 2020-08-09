MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
10 Sep
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Next event in
74 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Next event in
88 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
95 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Czech GP / Breaking news

Espargaro: Zarco “didn’t want” to avoid Turn 1 contact

shares
comments
Espargaro: Zarco “didn’t want” to avoid Turn 1 contact
By:
Aug 9, 2020, 4:47 PM

Pol Espargaro says Johann Zarco could have avoided the contact which took him out of the MotoGP Czech Grand Prix, but says the Avintia rider “didn’t want” to.

The KTM rider endured an unlucky weekend at Brno, with a yellow flag infringement – which he protested, but to no avail – robbing him of a front-row start in qualifying, and the collision with Zarco on lap 10 ruling him out of potentially taking KTM's first-ever victory.

Espargaro says the collision was a "win-win" for Zarco, because it moved him into podium contention, which he was able to hold onto owing to the long lap penalty at Brno being "a joke".

"The crash was as you saw," Espargaro said. "I was just leaning [into Turn 1], he could have avoided contact, he didn't want to, he gave throttle and he took me away from the line.

"It was win-win [for him]: he took me out and he just do a long lap penalty, which in this track it's a joke. And he got the podium.

"So, imagine, he took me out of the way, I was the one guy in front of him, so he would not be in the podium. I don't want to talk so much about it because I'm hot now."

Zarco served his long lap penalty on lap 14 of 21, and managed to hold onto third place despite dropping back into the clutches of Fabio Quartararo.

The Avintia rider believes his punishment was fair, and expected Espargaro to have seen him at the corner after he ran out wide.

"About my penalty with Pol, I think it's fair anyway with the rules we have," Zarco said.

"But I would see, he went wide and I tried to come in because there was space, and I think I came in quite well, thinking he was going to see me. But when we had the contact it seems he did not see me.

"But in the race, you have to try things and you don't have all the time a big margin to overtake.

"He's always braking very strong and coming hard into the corner. So he's not easy to overtake on the brakes. But that's also why he went wide in that corner."

Ducati was furious with Race Direction's decision to impose a long lap penalty on Zarco, believing the fault for the contact lay fully at Espargaro's door for running wide.

"It was totally the wrong decision from race direction from our opinion, because Pol Espargaro made a mistake," Ducati boss Paolo Ciabatti said.

"He knew, for the first corner after the riders go through the start/finish line and they see a pitboard, so he knew Zarco was zero seconds behind him, and he made a mistake, eventually went wide and Zarco just went inside, his normal line.

"If a rider goes wide and has to come back to the normal line, he should look because he's not alone on track, and Espargaro knew it because he saw the pit board for sure.

"So, we cannot what was the mistake from Zarco, he was in his line, on the inside, could not brake because he was leaning a lot."

Johann Zarco, Avintia Racing

Johann Zarco, Avintia Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Brno MotoGP: Rookie Binder scores KTM’s first win

Previous article

Brno MotoGP: Rookie Binder scores KTM’s first win

Next article

Vinales feels "very lucky" to have finished 14th

Vinales feels "very lucky" to have finished 14th
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Czech GP
Drivers Pol Espargaro , Johann Zarco
Teams Red Bull KTM Factory Racing , Avintia Racing
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Binotto: Vettel's spin hurt his race more than strategy
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
52m

Binotto: Vettel's spin hurt his race more than strategy

Verstappen explains why he defied Red Bull warning
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Verstappen explains why he defied Red Bull warning

Brno MotoGP: Rookie Binder scores KTM’s first win
MotoGP MotoGP / Race report

Brno MotoGP: Rookie Binder scores KTM’s first win

Hamilton says new pressures making tyres like "balloons"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

Hamilton says new pressures making tyres like "balloons"

Racing Point reprimanded over use of brake ducts
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

Racing Point reprimanded over use of brake ducts

70th Anniversary GP: Verstappen takes first win of 2020
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Race report
3h

70th Anniversary GP: Verstappen takes first win of 2020

Hulkenberg explains reasons for "forced" late pitstop
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

Hulkenberg explains reasons for "forced" late pitstop

Racing Point got Mercedes brake ducts in January as spares
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point got Mercedes brake ducts in January as spares

Latest news

Binder: Debut MotoGP win after three races “scary”
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news
13m

Binder: Debut MotoGP win after three races “scary”

Vinales feels "very lucky" to have finished 14th
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news
1h

Vinales feels "very lucky" to have finished 14th

Espargaro: Zarco “didn’t want” to avoid Turn 1 contact
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news
1h

Espargaro: Zarco “didn’t want” to avoid Turn 1 contact

Brno MotoGP: Rookie Binder scores KTM’s first win
MGP MotoGP / Race report

Brno MotoGP: Rookie Binder scores KTM’s first win

Trending

1
Formula 1

Binotto: Vettel's spin hurt his race more than strategy

52m
2
Formula 1

Verstappen explains why he defied Red Bull warning

1h
3
MotoGP

Brno MotoGP: Rookie Binder scores KTM’s first win

4
Formula 1

Hamilton says new pressures making tyres like "balloons"

2h
5
Formula 1

Racing Point reprimanded over use of brake ducts

2h

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery 00:13
MotoGP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery

Marc Marquez is doing push-ups after the surgery 00:19
MotoGP

Marc Marquez is doing push-ups after the surgery

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP

Latest news

Binder: Debut MotoGP win after three races “scary”
MGP

Binder: Debut MotoGP win after three races “scary”

Vinales feels "very lucky" to have finished 14th
MGP

Vinales feels "very lucky" to have finished 14th

Espargaro: Zarco “didn’t want” to avoid Turn 1 contact
MGP

Espargaro: Zarco “didn’t want” to avoid Turn 1 contact

Brno MotoGP: Rookie Binder scores KTM’s first win
MGP

Brno MotoGP: Rookie Binder scores KTM’s first win

Avintia apologises for celebrating pole as Quartararo crashed
MGP

Avintia apologises for celebrating pole as Quartararo crashed

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.