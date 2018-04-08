Global
MotoGP Argentinian GP Practice report

Argentina MotoGP: Marquez leads Honda 1-2 in wet warm-up

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Dani Pedrosa, Repsol Honda Team
Andrea Iannone, Team Suzuki MotoGP
By: Valentin Khorounzhiy, News Editor
08/04/2018 02:10

Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez dominated the wet-weather Sunday warm-up session ahead of the Argentine Grand Prix at Termas de Rio Hondo.

Marquez, who was quickest in the wet in FP3 and FP4 but only qualified in sixth place, stormed to the lead on his third lap and was never headed, controlling the proceedings in a familiar fashion.

The Honda rider managed four laps good enough for the top spot as he gradually lowered his benchmark throughout the 20-minute session, eventually ending up on a 1m48.428s.

This was 0.570s clear of his works teammate Dani Pedrosa, who made up a Honda 1-2.

The gap between the Honda duo was bigger than the gap from Pedrosa to Suzuki's Andrea Iannone down in ninth place.

Aprilia's Scott Redding finished an impressive third, having started his run in the session later than most.

Jorge Lorenzo was the top Ducati in fourth, ahead of LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow, Suzuki's Alex Rins and Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro, the latter two separated by just 0.002s.

Valentino Rossi was a further 0.002s down in eighth, with teammate Maverick Vinales 10th, as the Yamaha factory pair were split by Iannone.

Ducati's championship leader Andrea Dovizioso placed 11th, while Pramac's Jack Miller, who will start the race from pole position, was 17th, 1.5s off the pace.

Session results

Pos.#RiderBikeTimeGap
1 93 spain Marc Marquez Honda 1'48.428  
2 26 spain Dani Pedrosa Honda 1'48.998 0.570
3 45 united_kingdom Scott Redding Aprilia 1'49.043 0.615
4 99 spain Jorge Lorenzo Ducati 1'49.230 0.802
5 35 united_kingdom Cal Crutchlow Honda 1'49.343 0.915
6 42 spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'49.510 1.082
7 41 spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'49.512 1.084
8 46 italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1'49.514 1.086
9 29 italy Andrea Iannone Suzuki 1'49.524 1.096
10 25 spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 1'49.719 1.291
11 4 italy Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 1'49.740 1.312
12 17 czech_republic Karel Abraham Ducati 1'49.762 1.334
13 55 malaysia Hafizh Syahrin Yamaha 1'49.836 1.408
14 44 spain Pol Espargaro KTM 1'49.842 1.414
15 19 spain Alvaro Bautista Ducati 1'49.848 1.420
16 9 italy Danilo Petrucci Ducati 1'49.896 1.468
17 43 australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'49.918 1.490
18 5 france Johann Zarco Yamaha 1'49.969 1.541
19 38 united_kingdom Bradley Smith KTM 1'50.029 1.601
20 21 italy Franco Morbidelli Honda 1'50.031 1.603
21 30 japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'50.418 1.990
22 10 belgium Xavier Simeon Ducati 1'50.454 2.026
23 12 switzerland Thomas Luthi Honda 1'50.544 2.116
24 53 spain Tito Rabat Ducati 1'50.545 2.117
