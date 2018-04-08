Argentina MotoGP: Marquez leads Honda 1-2 in wet warm-up

Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez dominated the wet-weather Sunday warm-up session ahead of the Argentine Grand Prix at Termas de Rio Hondo.

Marquez, who was quickest in the wet in FP3 and FP4 but only qualified in sixth place, stormed to the lead on his third lap and was never headed, controlling the proceedings in a familiar fashion.

The Honda rider managed four laps good enough for the top spot as he gradually lowered his benchmark throughout the 20-minute session, eventually ending up on a 1m48.428s.

This was 0.570s clear of his works teammate Dani Pedrosa, who made up a Honda 1-2.

The gap between the Honda duo was bigger than the gap from Pedrosa to Suzuki's Andrea Iannone down in ninth place.

Aprilia's Scott Redding finished an impressive third, having started his run in the session later than most.

Jorge Lorenzo was the top Ducati in fourth, ahead of LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow, Suzuki's Alex Rins and Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro, the latter two separated by just 0.002s.

Valentino Rossi was a further 0.002s down in eighth, with teammate Maverick Vinales 10th, as the Yamaha factory pair were split by Iannone.

Ducati's championship leader Andrea Dovizioso placed 11th, while Pramac's Jack Miller, who will start the race from pole position, was 17th, 1.5s off the pace.

Session results