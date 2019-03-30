Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Argentinian GP / Practice report

Argentina MotoGP: Marquez tops FP3, Dovizioso crashes

shares
comments
Argentina MotoGP: Marquez tops FP3, Dovizioso crashes
By:
1h ago

Marc Marquez retook his place at the head of the Argentina Grand Prix timesheets in third practice, as Friday pacesetter Andrea Dovizioso suffered a crash towards the end of the session.

Honda rider Marquez, fastest in FP1 on Friday but only eighth in FP2, was first to beat Dovizioso's benchmark on Saturday morning at Termas de Rio Hondo with an early lap of 1m39.170s.

With 20 minutes left on the clock, he became the first rider to dip into the 1m38s, and was the only one to do so until the final five minutes, when most riders equipped fresh soft tyres in search of automatic Q2 berth.

Jack Miller, second quickest on Friday, briefly deposed Marquez at the head of the pack with a 1m38.677s aboard the Pramac Ducati, but the reigning champion responded with a 1m38.542s before logging a 1m38.471s as the chequered flag fell.

That put him 0.206s ahead of Miller in the final reckoning, while Cal Crutchlow made it two Honda riders in the top three with a time only 0.255s off the pace on his LCR machine.

More from Termas:

Lead Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales made a late surge up the leaderboard to go fourth, a further tenth back, while Ducati's Danilo Petrucci rebounded from a tough Friday to set the fifth-fastest time.

Two more Yamaha riders followed, Franco Morbidelli on the satellite Petronas SRT example heading up mentor Valentino Rossi, who was 0.710s off the pace in seventh.

Dovizioso's Friday time was good enough to leave him eighth in the combined timesheets following the Italian crashing at Turn 1 with three minutes left on the clock.

Jorge Lorenzo (Honda) and Fabio Quartararo (Petronas) were the remaining riders to make the automatic Q2 cut, having set the eighth and ninth-best times of the session.

Takaaki Nakagami was 10th fastest for LCR Honda but 11th in the combined times, meaning he'll have to go through Q1.

Besides Dovizioso, the other riders to fail to improve on their Friday times were Suzuki's Alex Rins, who was left down in 15th overall, Aprilia's Andrea Iannone (19th) and Avintia Ducati man Karel Abraham (21st).

Abraham's Avintia teammate Tito Rabat was the only other rider besides Dovizioso to crash.

Practice times (combined):

Pos. No. Rider Bike Time Gap
1 93 Spain Marc Marquez  Honda 1'38.471  
2 43 Australia Jack Miller  Ducati 1'38.677 0.206
3 35 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow  Honda 1'38.726 0.255
4 12 Spain Maverick Viñales  Yamaha 1'38.828 0.357
5 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci  Ducati 1'38.869 0.398
6 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli  Yamaha 1'38.982 0.511
7 46 Italy Valentino Rossi  Yamaha 1'39.181 0.710
8 4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso  Ducati 1'39.181* 0.710
9 99 Spain Jorge Lorenzo  Honda 1'39.190 0.719
10 20 France Fabio Quartararo  Yamaha 1'39.202 0.731
11 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami  Honda 1'39.251 0.780
12 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia  Ducati 1'39.345 0.874
13 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro  Aprilia 1'39.407 0.936
14 44 Spain Pol Espargaro  KTM 1'39.428 0.957
15 42 Spain Alex Rins  Suzuki 1'39.451* 0.980
16 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira  KTM 1'39.552 1.081
17 36 Spain Joan Mir  Suzuki 1'39.615 1.144
18 5 France Johann Zarco  KTM 1'39.635 1.164
19 29 Italy Andrea Iannone  Aprilia 1'39.654* 1.183
20 53 Spain Tito Rabat  Ducati 1'39.920 1.449
21 17 Czech Republic Karel Abraham  Ducati 1'30.995* 1.524
22 55 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin  KTM 1'40.618 2.147

* Time set in FP2

Next article
MotoGP riders say passing off-line "impossible" at Termas

Previous article

MotoGP riders say passing off-line "impossible" at Termas
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Argentinian GP
Drivers Marc Marquez Shop Now
Teams Repsol Honda Team
Author Jamie Klein
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Bahrain GP: Leclerc beats Vettel to score maiden F1 pole Bahrain GP
Formula 1 / Qualifying report

Bahrain GP: Leclerc beats Vettel to score maiden F1 pole

8m ago
Live: Follow qualifying for the Bahrain GP as it happens Article
Formula 1

Live: Follow qualifying for the Bahrain GP as it happens

Jimmie Johnson surprises with Texas pole in bizarre qualifying Article
NASCAR Cup

Jimmie Johnson surprises with Texas pole in bizarre qualifying

Latest videos
Ducati's controversial new MotoGP part explained 04:23
MotoGP

Ducati's controversial new MotoGP part explained

Mar 12, 2019
MotoGP Starting Grid: Qatar GP 00:47
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Qatar GP

Mar 9, 2019

Shop Our Store
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez

Shop Now

News in depth
Argentina MotoGP: Marquez tops FP3, Dovizioso crashes
MotoGP

Argentina MotoGP: Marquez tops FP3, Dovizioso crashes

MotoGP riders say passing off-line
MotoGP

MotoGP riders say passing off-line "impossible" at Termas

Petrucci rues worst day of factory Ducati tenure
MotoGP

Petrucci rues worst day of factory Ducati tenure

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.