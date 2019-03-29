Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Argentinian GP / Practice report

Argentina MotoGP: Dovizioso pips Miller to top FP2

shares
comments
Argentina MotoGP: Dovizioso pips Miller to top FP2
By:
1h ago

Andrea Dovizioso beat Ducati MotoGP stablemate Jack Miller by just 0.009 seconds to end Friday practice for the Argentina Grand Prix at Termas de Rio Hondo on top.

FP1 pacesetter Marc Marquez led much of the 45-minute session, beating his benchmark from the morning with a 1m39.812s before improving to a 1m39.497s.

However, the Honda rider opted not to equip a new soft rear tyre for the closing stages, and slipped back as first Cal Crutchlow and then Miller both beat his time.

Crutchlow (LCR Honda) surged to the top of the timesheets with a 1m39.346s with four minutes left on the clock, but moments later that was surpassed by Pramac Ducati man Miller's 1m39.190s.

Dovizioso then eclipsed Miller - the only rider to crash with an early low-side at Turn 13 - with a 1m39.181s effort just before the chequered flag came out.

Maverick Vinales leapt up to third on the best of the Yamahas, beating Crutchlow to third place by a single thousandth of a second.

Two more Yamahas rounded out the top six, with Fabio Quartararo (Petronas SRT) falling only 0.012s short of Vinales and almost a tenth quicker than Valentino Rossi on the second works bike.

Alex Rins (Suzuki) ended up seventh ahead of Marquez, Franco Morbidelli on the second Petronas Yamaha and Takaaki Nakagami's LCR Honda, the top 10 split by less than half a second.

Aprilia riders Andrea Iannone and Aleix Espargaro took 11th and 12th ahead of Danilo Petrucci, who was 0.559s slower than his Ducati teammate Dovizioso.

Pol Espargaro led KTM's efforts in 16th after a lurid excursion through the gravel at the very start of the session, a place ahead of Johann Zarco.

Jorge Lorenzo endured another session to forget on the second Repsol Honda, managing only 21st place with a time 0.978s off the pace. Hafizh Syahrin (Tech 3 KTM) was the only rider slower than the three-time premier class champion.

Second practice times:​

Pos. # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso  Ducati 1'39.181  
2 43 Australia Jack Miller  Ducati 1'39.190 0.009
3 12 Spain Maverick Viñales  Yamaha 1'39.345 0.164
4 35 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow  Honda 1'39.346 0.165
5 20 France Fabio Quartararo  Yamaha 1'39.357 0.176
6 46 Italy Valentino Rossi  Yamaha 1'39.441 0.260
7 42 Spain Alex Rins  Suzuki 1'39.451 0.270
8 93 Spain Marc Marquez  Honda 1'39.497 0.316
9 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli  Yamaha 1'39.503 0.322
10 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami  Honda 1'39.629 0.448
11 29 Italy Andrea Iannone  Aprilia 1'39.654 0.473
12 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro  Aprilia 1'39.697 0.516
13 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci  Ducati 1'39.740 0.559
14 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia  Ducati 1'39.799 0.618
15 36 Spain Joan Mir  Suzuki 1'39.946 0.765
16 44 Spain Pol Espargaro  KTM 1'39.951 0.770
17 5 France Johann Zarco  KTM 1'39.956 0.775
18 17 Czech Republic Karel Abraham  Ducati 1'39.995 0.814
19 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira  KTM 1'40.006 0.825
20 53 Spain Tito Rabat  Ducati 1'40.110 0.929
21 99 Spain Jorge Lorenzo  Honda 1'40.159 0.978
22 55 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin  KTM 1'40.752 1.571
Next article
MotoGP's Aldridge defends Ducati winglet ruling

Previous article

MotoGP's Aldridge defends Ducati winglet ruling

Next article

Honda makes second run at getting winglet approved

Honda makes second run at getting winglet approved
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Argentinian GP
Drivers Andrea Dovizioso Shop Now , Jack Miller
Teams Ducati Team Shop Now
Author Jamie Klein
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Ferrari: Friday dominance "misleading" due to engine modes Bahrain GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari: Friday dominance "misleading" due to engine modes

1h ago
Honda's Ducati-style winglet rejected by MotoGP Article
MotoGP

Honda's Ducati-style winglet rejected by MotoGP

Kubica feels his car Article
Formula 1

Kubica feels his car "completely different" to Russell's

Latest videos
Ducati's controversial new MotoGP part explained 04:23
MotoGP

Ducati's controversial new MotoGP part explained

Mar 12, 2019
MotoGP Starting Grid: Qatar GP 00:47
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Qatar GP

Mar 9, 2019

Shop Our Store
Ducati Team

Ducati Team

Shop Now
Andrea Dovizioso

Andrea Dovizioso

Shop Now

News in depth
Honda makes second run at getting winglet approved
MotoGP

Honda makes second run at getting winglet approved

Argentina MotoGP: Dovizioso pips Miller to top FP2
MotoGP

Argentina MotoGP: Dovizioso pips Miller to top FP2

MotoGP's Aldridge defends Ducati winglet ruling
MotoGP

MotoGP's Aldridge defends Ducati winglet ruling

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.