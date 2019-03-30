Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Argentinian GP / Breaking news

Petrucci rues worst day of factory Ducati tenure

shares
comments
Petrucci rues worst day of factory Ducati tenure
By:
14m ago

Danilo Petrucci has described the opening day of track action for this weekend's Argentina Grand Prix as his worst since he joined the factory Ducati MotoGP team.

While Andrea Dovizioso and Jack Miller ensured Ducati locked out the top two times during Friday's running at Termas de Rio Hondo, Petrucci ended up down in 13th place.

It followed a crash at Turn 1 during the morning's opening session, which combined with a problem on his spare bike left the Italian rider down in 20th place.

“Sincerely it was the worst day since I joined the [factory] Ducati team,” Petrucci admitted.

“I made a mistake this morning trying to push as much as possible and maybe the track was not ready and I crashed because there was not so much grip.

“I’m not happy, but I am confident we can recover the time and stay closer to the front.”

Speaking in more detail about the crash, he added: “Very strange. The front [wheel] locked, this happens when you don’t have a lot of grip on track.

“I braked hard and I crash when I was almost straight. I lost the feeling, we have to change set-up, so a lot of things.

“I was so unlucky that when I crashed and I came back to the pits, I switched bikes and the second bike had a problem. So I lost the last three, four laps I can have [in FP1].”

Dovizioso: Topping times "not important"

Dovizioso left it late in FP2 to pip Miller by just 0.009 seconds and head up the timesheets at a track that has not favoured Ducati in recent years.

The 2017 and '18 runner-up declared himself "really happy" with the outcome, highlighting the improvement the Bologna marque has made in the last 12 months, but believes the pace on Saturday will be even faster.

"I was surprised, but first position is not important, especially when we are very close," said Dovizioso. "That’s not the point.

"It’s good to be in the top 10; I think [on Saturday] the track can be faster, I don’t know if it will be enough, that laptime, to be in the top 10.

"Our base is good, so I was able without pushing a lot to have a good laptime and that give us the possibility to work on some set-up.

"We were able to improve a little bit the feeling, but still the grip on the rear is not a lot, and we have to try to improve a little bit."

Asked if he expected a repeat of Qatar's frenetic pack race in Argentina, he replied: "I don’t think so, also because the [tyre] consumption here is less than Qatar."

Additional reporting by Federico Faturos

Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team

Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Next article
Lorenzo: Injury not cause for poor Argentina pace

Previous article

Lorenzo: Injury not cause for poor Argentina pace
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Argentinian GP
Drivers Andrea Dovizioso Shop Now , Danilo Petrucci
Teams Ducati Team Shop Now
Author Jamie Klein
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Bottas is no different this year, says Hamilton
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas is no different this year, says Hamilton

35m ago
Jimmie Johnson surprises with Texas pole in bizarre qualifying Article
NASCAR Cup

Jimmie Johnson surprises with Texas pole in bizarre qualifying

Ferrari denies it had cooling problems in Australia Article
Formula 1

Ferrari denies it had cooling problems in Australia

Latest videos
Ducati's controversial new MotoGP part explained 04:23
MotoGP

Ducati's controversial new MotoGP part explained

Mar 12, 2019
MotoGP Starting Grid: Qatar GP 00:47
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Qatar GP

Mar 9, 2019

Shop Our Store
Ducati Team

Ducati Team

Shop Now
Andrea Dovizioso

Andrea Dovizioso

Shop Now

News in depth
Petrucci rues worst day of factory Ducati tenure
MotoGP

Petrucci rues worst day of factory Ducati tenure

Lorenzo: Injury not cause for poor Argentina pace
MotoGP

Lorenzo: Injury not cause for poor Argentina pace

Honda's Ducati-style winglet approved on second attempt
MotoGP

Honda's Ducati-style winglet approved on second attempt

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.