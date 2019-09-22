MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Race in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
32 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
39 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
53 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Aragon GP / Race report

Aragon MotoGP: Marquez closes on sixth title with win

shares
comments
Aragon MotoGP: Marquez closes on sixth title with win
By:
Sep 22, 2019, 11:56 AM

Marc Marquez moved closer to a sixth MotoGP title after securing a dominant victory at the Aragon Grand Prix from pole position.

The Honda rider, making his 200th grand prix start, nailed his launch off the line and was already a second clear of the field by the end of the first lap, with no one offering up even a hint of a challenge to his imperious pace.

Fabio Quartararo slotted in behind Marquez off the line on the Petronas Yamaha, with Pramac Ducati’s Jack Miller jumping to third ahead of the works Yamaha of Maverick Vinales.

Miller made light work of Quartararo on the run into Turn 12 on the opening lap for second, with Marquez close to two seconds clear at the front by the third tour.

Quartararo soon came under threat from Vinales, who eventually found a way through after powering past into Turn 16 on lap five.

Once free of the SRT rider, Vinales was able to immediately put some daylight behind him and set about hunting down Miller.

The massive speed of the Ducati ensured Miller would remain a stubborn obstacle for Vinales for some time, but the Spaniard finally found a way through on lap eight, using the superior edge grip of the Yamaha to execute a daring move around the outside of Miller at Turn 4.

Works Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso would get through on Miller eight laps later, and began to chip away at the second gap Vinales held in second.

With five laps to go, Dovizioso had caught Vinales, and two laps later he capitalised on a slight mistake from his rival through the Turn 14/15 chicane to grab second.

Marquez got his lead up to over six seconds in the latter stages to cruise to his eighth win of the season and a 98-point lead over second-placed Dovizioso, which means the upcoming Thailand race will offer up Marquez’s first chance to secure a sixth MotoGP title.

After losing second to Dovizioso, Vinales dropped a further position as Miller carved past at Turn 1 on the final lap to finish third.

Quartararo was a distant fifth ahead of LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow, who passed Aleix Espargaro's Aprilia after a battle that raged for much of the race.

Valentino Rossi faded to eight on the second works Yamaha, with Alex Rins recovering to ninth from a long-lap penalty awarded to him for wiping out Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha) at Turn 12 on lap one.

Takaaki Nakagami (LCR) prevailed in a fierce fight with Andrea Iannone (Aprilia) for 10th ahead, Ducati’s Danilo Petrucci and Tech 3 KTM’s Miguel Oliveira.

Joan Mir (Suzuki) and Avintia Ducati’s Tito Rabat rounded out the points scorers.

Jorge Lorenzo was a factor for points early on, but the Honda rider faded to 20th in the end behind Aprilia wildcard Bradley Smith.

Mika Kallio’s first race in place of Johann Zarco ended with a 17th-place finish, with teammate Pol Espargaro a non-starter after fracturing his wrist in a crash on Saturday.

Race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Laps Gap
1 93 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 23  
2 4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 23 4.836
3 43 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 23 5.430
4 12 Spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 23 5.811
5 20 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 23 8.924
6 35 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow Honda 23 10.390
7 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 23 10.441
8 46 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 23 23.623
9 42 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 23 27.998
10 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 23 31.242
11 29 Italy Andrea Iannone Aprilia 23 32.624
12 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci Ducati 23 33.043
13 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 23 33.063
14 36 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 23 33.363
15 53 Spain Tito Rabat Ducati 23 36.358
16 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 23 41.295
17 82 Finland Mika Kallio KTM 23 42.983
18 17 Czech Republic Karel Abraham Ducati 23 43.880
19 38 United Kingdom Bradley Smith Aprilia 23 44.279
20 99 Spain Jorge Lorenzo Honda 23 46.087
21 55 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin KTM 23 47.308
  21 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 0  
View full results
Next article
Aragon MotoGP - the race as it happened

Previous article

Aragon MotoGP - the race as it happened
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Aragon GP
Sub-event Race
Drivers Marc Marquez Shop Now
Teams Repsol Honda Team
Author Lewis Duncan

Race hub

Aragon GP

Aragon GP

20 Sep - 22 Sep
Race In progress
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 20 Sep
00:55
09:55
FP2 Fri 20 Sep
05:10
14:10
FP3 Sat 21 Sep
00:55
09:55
FP4 Sat 21 Sep
04:30
13:30
Q1 Sat 21 Sep
05:10
14:10
Q2 Sat 21 Sep
05:35
14:35
WU Sun 22 Sep
00:30
09:30
Race Sun 22 Sep
04:00
13:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow the Singapore GP as it happens

56m
2
MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Marquez closes on sixth title with win

1h
3
Formula 1

Bottas says unplanned Hamilton move hurt him in Q3

4
MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP - the race as it happened

2h
5
Formula 1

Revealed: The changes that transformed Ferrari in Singapore

Latest videos

MotoGP: Aragon GP grid 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP: Aragon GP grid

MotoGP - Aragon Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Aragon Grand Prix preview

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP

Tata: Spirit of innovation - Onboard Camera 02:30
MotoGP

Tata: Spirit of innovation - Onboard Camera

How Tata Communications is helping MotoGP fans and organizers stay mobile 05:15
MotoGP

How Tata Communications is helping MotoGP fans and organizers stay mobile

Latest news

Aragon MotoGP: Marquez closes on sixth title with win
MGP

Aragon MotoGP: Marquez closes on sixth title with win

Aragon MotoGP - the race as it happened
MGP

Aragon MotoGP - the race as it happened

Aragon MotoGP: Vinales fastest in damp warm-up
MGP

Aragon MotoGP: Vinales fastest in damp warm-up

Lorenzo not tempted to follow Zarco's example
MGP

Lorenzo not tempted to follow Zarco's example

Espargaro "almost crashed three times" tailing Marquez
MGP

Espargaro "almost crashed three times" tailing Marquez

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
4 Oct
Tickets
18 Oct
Tickets
25 Oct
Tickets
1 Nov
Tickets
15 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.