Aragon MotoGP: Vinales fastest in damp warm-up
Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales led the way in a damp Sunday morning warm-up session for the Aragon Grand Prix, a little under three tenths up on Cal Crutchlow.
Although a dry line quickly emerged during the 20-minute session, no riders used slick tyre, with the medium-compound wet tyre proving the rubber of choice for most riders.
Vinales became the first rider to breach the two-minute barrier with a little over a minute to go when he posted a 1m59.524s, knocking KTM's Mika Kallio off the top spot.
Crutchlow then grabbed the top spot with a 1m59.400s aboard the LCR Honda, before Vinales responded with a final effort of 1m59.111s to go 0.289s clear.
Joan Mir was third for Suzuki, 0.403s off the pace, ahead of another rookie, Francesco Bagnaia on the Pramac Ducati, while Valentino Rossi was the only other rider to set a time in the 1m59s in fifth on the second works Yamaha.
Kallio was sixth ahead of Crutchlow's teammate Takaaki Nakagami and Alex Rins' Suzuki.
Front-row starter Fabio Quartararo ended up down in 17th, more than four seconds off the pace, while poleman Marc Marquez was one of four riders not to set a timed lap.
Session results:
|Cla
|#
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|Gap
|1
|12
|Maverick Viñales
|Yamaha
|1'59.111
|2
|35
|Cal Crutchlow
|Honda
|1'59.40
|0.289
|3
|36
|Joan Mir
|Suzuki
|1'59.514
|0.403
|4
|63
|Francesco Bagnaia
|Ducati
|1'59.711
|0.60
|5
|46
|Valentino Rossi
|Yamaha
|1'59.975
|0.864
|6
|82
|Mika Kallio
|KTM
|2'00.014
|0.903
|7
|30
|Takaaki Nakagami
|Honda
|2'00.20
|1.089
|8
|42
|Alex Rins
|Suzuki
|2'00.284
|1.173
|9
|38
|Bradley Smith
|Aprilia
|2'00.483
|1.372
|10
|21
|Franco Morbidelli
|Yamaha
|2'00.594
|1.483
|11
|99
|Jorge Lorenzo
|Honda
|2'00.654
|1.543
|12
|88
|Miguel Oliveira
|KTM
|2'00.661
|1.550
|13
|9
|Danilo Petrucci
|Ducati
|2'01.154
|2.043
|14
|43
|Jack Miller
|Ducati
|2'01.181
|2.070
|15
|55
|Hafizh Syahrin
|KTM
|2'02.593
|3.482
|16
|4
|Andrea Dovizioso
|Ducati
|2'03.191
|4.080
|17
|20
|Fabio Quartararo
|Yamaha
|2'03.421
|4.310
|18
|29
|Andrea Iannone
|Aprilia
|2'08.271
|9.160
|17
|Karel Abraham
|Ducati
|41
|Aleix Espargaro
|Aprilia
|53
|Tito Rabat
|Ducati
|93
|Marc Marquez
|Honda
About this article
|Series
|MotoGP
|Event
|Aragon GP
|Sub-event
|WU
|Drivers
Maverick Viñales
|Teams
|Yamaha Factory Racing
|Author
|Jamie Klein
Race hub
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|FP1
|Fri 20 Sep
|
17:55
09:55
|
|FP2
|Fri 20 Sep
|
22:10
14:10
|
|FP3
|Sat 21 Sep
|
17:55
09:55
|
|FP4
|Sat 21 Sep
|
21:30
13:30
|
|Q1
|Sat 21 Sep
|
22:10
14:10
|
|Q2
|Sat 21 Sep
|
22:35
14:35
|
|WU
|Sun 22 Sep
|
17:30
09:30
|
|Race
|Sun 22 Sep
|
21:00
13:00
|
