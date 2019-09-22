MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Race in
02 Hours
:
36 Minutes
:
03 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
32 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
39 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
54 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Aragon GP / Practice report

Aragon MotoGP: Vinales fastest in damp warm-up

shares
comments
Aragon MotoGP: Vinales fastest in damp warm-up
By:
Sep 22, 2019, 7:59 AM

Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales led the way in a damp Sunday morning warm-up session for the Aragon Grand Prix, a little under three tenths up on Cal Crutchlow.

Although a dry line quickly emerged during the 20-minute session, no riders used slick tyre, with the medium-compound wet tyre proving the rubber of choice for most riders.

Vinales became the first rider to breach the two-minute barrier with a little over a minute to go when he posted a 1m59.524s, knocking KTM's Mika Kallio off the top spot.

Crutchlow then grabbed the top spot with a 1m59.400s aboard the LCR Honda, before Vinales responded with a final effort of 1m59.111s to go 0.289s clear.

Read Also:

Joan Mir was third for Suzuki, 0.403s off the pace, ahead of another rookie, Francesco Bagnaia on the Pramac Ducati, while Valentino Rossi was the only other rider to set a time in the 1m59s in fifth on the second works Yamaha.

Kallio was sixth ahead of Crutchlow's teammate Takaaki Nakagami and Alex Rins' Suzuki.

Front-row starter Fabio Quartararo ended up down in 17th, more than four seconds off the pace, while poleman Marc Marquez was one of four riders not to set a timed lap.

Session results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 12 Spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 1'59.111  
2 35 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow Honda 1'59.40 0.289
3 36 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1'59.514 0.403
4 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'59.711 0.60
5 46 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1'59.975 0.864
6 82 Finland Mika Kallio KTM 2'00.014 0.903
7 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 2'00.20 1.089
8 42 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 2'00.284 1.173
9 38 United Kingdom Bradley Smith Aprilia 2'00.483 1.372
10 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 2'00.594 1.483
11 99 Spain Jorge Lorenzo Honda 2'00.654 1.543
12 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 2'00.661 1.550
13 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci Ducati 2'01.154 2.043
14 43 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 2'01.181 2.070
15 55 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin KTM 2'02.593 3.482
16 4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 2'03.191 4.080
17 20 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 2'03.421 4.310
18 29 Italy Andrea Iannone Aprilia 2'08.271 9.160
  17 Czech Republic Karel Abraham Ducati    
  41 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia    
  53 Spain Tito Rabat Ducati    
  93 Spain Marc Marquez Honda    
View full results
Next article
Lorenzo not tempted to follow Zarco's example

Previous article

Lorenzo not tempted to follow Zarco's example
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Aragon GP
Sub-event WU
Drivers Maverick Viñales Shop Now
Teams Yamaha Factory Racing
Author Jamie Klein

Race hub

Aragon GP

Aragon GP

20 Sep - 22 Sep
Race Starts in
02 Hours
:
36 Minutes
:
04 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 20 Sep
17:55
09:55
FP2 Fri 20 Sep
22:10
14:10
FP3 Sat 21 Sep
17:55
09:55
FP4 Sat 21 Sep
21:30
13:30
Q1 Sat 21 Sep
22:10
14:10
Q2 Sat 21 Sep
22:35
14:35
WU Sun 22 Sep
17:30
09:30
Race Sun 22 Sep
21:00
13:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Bottas says unplanned Hamilton move hurt him in Q3

19m
2
Formula 1

Ricciardo excluded from Singapore qualifying results

3
Formula 1

Pole shows Ferrari has all-round "powerful" car - Wolff

4
Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes caught off guard by Ferrari's "big step"

5
Other open wheel

Brabham 'feels horrible' for role in Davison crash

2h

Latest videos

MotoGP: Aragon GP grid 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP: Aragon GP grid

MotoGP - Aragon Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Aragon Grand Prix preview

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP

Tata: Spirit of innovation - Onboard Camera 02:30
MotoGP

Tata: Spirit of innovation - Onboard Camera

How Tata Communications is helping MotoGP fans and organizers stay mobile 05:15
MotoGP

How Tata Communications is helping MotoGP fans and organizers stay mobile

Latest news

Aragon MotoGP: Vinales fastest in damp warm-up
MGP

Aragon MotoGP: Vinales fastest in damp warm-up

Lorenzo not tempted to follow Zarco's example
MGP

Lorenzo not tempted to follow Zarco's example

Espargaro "almost crashed three times" tailing Marquez
MGP

Espargaro "almost crashed three times" tailing Marquez

Aragon MotoGP: Marquez beats Quartararo to pole
MGP

Aragon MotoGP: Marquez beats Quartararo to pole

Espargaro out of Aragon GP after practice crash
MGP

Espargaro out of Aragon GP after practice crash

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
4 Oct
Tickets
18 Oct
Tickets
25 Oct
Tickets
1 Nov
Tickets
15 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.