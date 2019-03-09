Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Qatar GP / Breaking news

Dovizioso: Front row a shock after poor Qatar test

shares
comments
Dovizioso: Front row a shock after poor Qatar test
By:
51m ago

Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso says he "really didn't expect" to have the speed to qualify on the front row for the Qatar MotoGP opener following a difficult pre-season test at the track.

Dovizioso was downbeat in his assessment of how last month's test at the Losail track went for him after he concluded the three days of running in 15th and more than a second off the pace.

However, the 2017 and 2018 championship runner-up rebounded from that to qualify second on Saturday evening, just 0.199s adrift of poleman Maverick Vinales and a single thousandth ahead of third-placed Marc Marquez.

Dovizioso said that his drastic upturn in form was down to his Ducati team successfully identifying what went awry in the test and then implementing fixes in the run-up to qualifying.

"We finished the test with a really bad feeling with the bike," he admitted. "We wanted to test a lot of things during the tests in Malaysia and here, but in the end we understood it didn’t work in this track.

"We wanted to study a lot during the week before the race, and it was right. I’m so happy with the way we worked in this practice [this weekend], we improved a lot our speed, and this is what we need to save the tyre and be on top in the race." 

He added: "I don’t know what we can expect for the race, but I’m so happy for the first row. I really didn’t expect to have that speed, and I’m happy about the work we did.

"I’m happy in the way I approached the weekend, because the speed wasn’t there. I stayed calm, worked, [the team and I] know very well each other, that helps a lot to be in this situation now."

While many believed Dovizioso's muted test pace was a result of the him not showing his hand, the Italian insisted that the solutions Ducati had tried out in Qatar testing simply did not work as hoped.

"I think the characteristics of this track are quite strange," he continued. "Also it’s not the best track to make a lot of tests, because every day is a different story – humidity, wind, sand. It’s very difficult.

"The three days we did the test, we didn’t work in the right way, but the experience is always good, [both] good and negative. It was important to analyse, study and understand the way for this weekend.

"After you have to put it on the track and that is very difficult, especially in the race weekend to change something big is difficult. But we worked in a relaxed way, that was the key.

"Also even if the conditions were different yesterday to today, and conditions weren’t the best for us today for us with the wind, we showed a really good speed, so I’m so happy."

Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team

Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Next article
Qatar MotoGP: Vinales on pole, Rossi down in 14th

Previous article

Qatar MotoGP: Vinales on pole, Rossi down in 14th

Next article

Lorenzo "in pain everywhere" after Qatar crashes

Lorenzo "in pain everywhere" after Qatar crashes
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Qatar GP
Drivers Andrea Dovizioso Shop Now
Teams Ducati Team Shop Now
Author Jamie Klein

Red zone: trending stories

A.J. Foyt loses shoe in latest brush with death
IndyCar / Breaking news

A.J. Foyt loses shoe in latest brush with death

37m ago
Qatar MotoGP: Vinales on pole, Rossi down in 14th Article
MotoGP

Qatar MotoGP: Vinales on pole, Rossi down in 14th

Monster pushing for Hamilton/Rossi ride swap Article
Formula 1

Monster pushing for Hamilton/Rossi ride swap

Latest videos
MotoGP Starting Grid: Qatar GP 00:47
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Qatar GP

1h ago
Sights & Sounds: Onboard with Mike Hailwood at Spa Francorchamps 1964 02:01
MotoGP

Sights & Sounds: Onboard with Mike Hailwood at Spa Francorchamps 1964

Mar 4, 2019

Shop Our Store
Ducati Team

Ducati Team

Shop Now
Andrea Dovizioso

Andrea Dovizioso

Shop Now

News in depth
Lorenzo
MotoGP

Lorenzo "in pain everywhere" after Qatar crashes

Dovizioso: Front row a shock after poor Qatar test
MotoGP

Dovizioso: Front row a shock after poor Qatar test

Qatar MotoGP: Vinales on pole, Rossi down in 14th
MotoGP

Qatar MotoGP: Vinales on pole, Rossi down in 14th

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.