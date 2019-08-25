Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Race in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
4 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Gateway
22 Aug
-
24 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
4 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
Tickets
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
39 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Queensland
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
88 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Moto3 / Silverstone / Breaking news

Silverstone Moto3: Ramirez triumphs as Canet hits trouble

shares
comments
Silverstone Moto3: Ramirez triumphs as Canet hits trouble
By:
Aug 25, 2019, 11:20 AM

Leopard Racing's Marcos Ramirez scored his second Moto3 victory at Silverstone, beating Lorenzo Dalla Porta and Tony Arbolino, while title contender Aron Canet suffered a crash.

Dalla Porta led the majority of the race, establishing himself in first place after the opening lap and keeping the position for several laps until Arbolino pulled off a move at Stowe.

After a couple of laps of fighting with the likes of John McPhee and Ai Ogura, Dalla Porta was back ahead for four laps but his run was again disrupted by Arbolino, now passing him at Village.

This time it was Ramirez joining them, and the trio trading the lead several times before Dalla Porta again establishing himself ahead.

But he made a small mistake at Vale on the last lap which allowed Ramirez to sneak past.

With Arbolino and Dalla Porta then overtaking each other three times in three corners between Village and Aintree, Ramirez had a sufficient lead in the last sector of the race to make it to the finish ahead.

Arbolino took second, with championship leader Dalla Porta completing the podium.

The latter extended his lead to 14 points over Canet, who was collected by a crashing Albert Arenas two laps into the race and could only score three points in 13th after a solid recovery.

SIC58 duo Niccolo Antonelli and Tatsuki Suzuki completed the top five ahead of Petronas Sprinta riders Ayumu Sasaki and McPhee.

McPhee was fighting for the lead in the first half of his home race, but was one of few riders to ride with a soft rear tyre and started to fade towards the finish.

Sky VR46 teammates Dennis Foggia and Celestino Vietti, as well as Ogura, completed the top 10.

Jaume Masia made a mistake at Maggotts and could only finish 11th, despite looking poised to fight within the top three early on.

Apart from Arenas, Austria winner Romano Fenati and wildcard Maximilian Kofler crashed.

Race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Laps Gap
1 42 Spain Marcos Ramirez Honda 17  
2 14 Italy Tony Arbolino Honda 17 0.240
3 48 Italy Lorenzo Dalla Porta Honda 17 0.374
4 23 Italy Niccolo Antonelli Honda 17 0.425
5 24 Japan Tatsuki Suzuki Honda 17 0.495
6 71 Japan Ayumu Sasaki Honda 17 0.816
7 17 United Kingdom John McPhee Honda 17 1.045
8 7 Italy Dennis Foggia KTM 17 1.210
9 13 Italy Celestino Vietti Ramus KTM 17 1.235
10 79 Japan Ai Ogura Honda 17 1.30
11 5 Spain Jaume Masia KTM 17 1.921
12 40 South Africa Darryn Binder KTM 17 7.341
13 44 Spain Arón Canet KTM 17 12.318
14 52 Jeremy Alcoba Honda 17 12.620
15 21 Spain Alonso López Honda 17 12.861
16 84 Czech Republic Jakub Kornfeil KTM 17 13.034
17 16 Italy Andrea Migno KTM 17 13.114
18 25 Spain Raúl Fernández KTM 17 13.531
19 11 Spain Sergio García Honda 17 13.752
20 27 Japan Kaito Toba Honda 17 13.934
21 12 Czech Republic Filip Salač KTM 17 14.028
22 82 Italy Stefano Nepa KTM 17 14.086
23 76 Kazakhstan Makar Yurchenko KTM 17 14.362
24 61 Turkey Can Öncü KTM 17 27.836
25 69 United Kingdom Tom Booth-Amos KTM 17 30.556
26 22 Japan Kazuki Masaki KTM 17 30.706
27 54 Italy Riccardo Rossi Honda 17 30.746
28 73 Austria Maximilian Kofler KTM 17 53.880
29 96 Brandon Paasch KTM 17 1'03.928
  55 Italy Romano Fenati Honda 9 8 Laps
  75 Spain Albert Arenas KTM 4 13 Laps
View full results
Next article
Canet steps up to Moto2 with Angel Nieto in 2020

Previous article

Canet steps up to Moto2 with Angel Nieto in 2020
Load comments

About this article

Series Moto3
Event Silverstone
Sub-event Race
Drivers Marcos Ramirez
Teams Leopard Racing
Author David Gruz

Trending

1
MotoGP

Live: Follow the Silverstone MotoGP race as it happens

30m
2
NASCAR Truck

Tyler Dippel has been indefinitely suspended by NASCAR

3
IndyCar

Gateway IndyCar: Sato edges Carpenter in wild, weird race

Latest news

Silverstone Moto3: Ramirez triumphs as Canet hits trouble
MOT3

Silverstone Moto3: Ramirez triumphs as Canet hits trouble

Canet steps up to Moto2 with Angel Nieto in 2020
MOT2

Canet steps up to Moto2 with Angel Nieto in 2020

Tech 3 follows KTM in pulling out of Moto2
MOT2

Tech 3 follows KTM in pulling out of Moto2

Red Bull Ring Moto3: Fenati scores first win since return
MOT3

Red Bull Ring Moto3: Fenati scores first win since return

KTM announces Moto2 exit, MotoGP extension
MGP

KTM announces Moto2 exit, MotoGP extension

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.