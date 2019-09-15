Misano Moto3: Suzuki takes maiden win, drama for Canet

The beginning of the race was sheer chaos as 10 riders crashed in four laps and, most notably, Canet's bike slowed while he was running third.

Canet was forced to pit and he tried to rejoin the race twice, but his bike refused to work properly and the Spaniard had to retire.

Makar Yurchenko and Kaito Toba collided at the first corner of the race and Ayumu Sasaki and Sergio Garcia both likewise failed to complete the opening lap.

Alonso Lopez and Albert Arenas then both had violent high-sides at Turn 2 on laps 3 and 4 respectively, followed by Niccolo Antonelli crashing and Celestino Vietti, who also fell, hitting him.

Tom Booth-Amos then also had a huge crash, which also involved Deniz Oncu, who replaced his unfit brother Can at the Ajo squad, soon afterwards.

At the front, Suzuki led the majority of the race from pole with Snipers' Tony Arbolino holding second until a group of other riders caught up with them.

Suzuki was first for 18 consecutive laps when Jaume Masia charged in front with a Turn 2 move.

Masia was comfortably in the lead until he suddenly lost four positions in succession at Turn 12 and Suzuki was back ahead with three laps remaining.

Arbolino also reclaimed second and tried to challenge Suzuki - he pulled off a move at Turn 2 on the penultimate lap but Suzuki responded two corners later.

On the last lap, Suzuki benefited from drama behind as Andrea Migno (Sky VR46) crashed after clipping Arbolino's rear tyre at Turn 8, taking himself and Ai Ogura (Honda Team Asia) out of the podium battle.

Arbolino lost minimal time in the incident but he was then attacked by Petronas Sprinta rider John McPhee, who entered the top five for the first time only on the penultimate lap.

McPhee pulled off a move at the fast Turn 12 right-hander to steal second from Arbolino.

Arbolino still ended up as the highest-placed title contender as Lorenzo Dalla Porta, who was also in podium contention for a while, couldn't keep up with the leaders in the end.

He crossed the line fifth behind Masia and was then given a three-second penalty for exceeding track limits, which dropped him to eighth.

Dalla Porta still leads the championship with 22 points thanks to Canet's drama, while Arbolino is only further 8 behind.

Gabriel Rodrigo (Gresini) returned from injury in sixth with Marcos Ramirez (Leopard) taking seventh ahead of his teammate Dalla Porta as well as Filip Salac (PrustelGP) and Stefano Nepa (Avintia), both taking their first top 10 results.

Romano Fenati withdrew from the race due to sustaining injuries earlier in the weekend, while Darryn Binder, Kazuki Masaki and Meikon Kawakami all crashed out.