Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Race in
01 Hours
:
19 Minutes
:
40 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Race in
12 Hours
:
34 Minutes
:
40 Seconds
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KJ- Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Saturday in
5 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Practice 1 in
5 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
123 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Moto3 / Misano / Breaking news

Misano Moto3: Suzuki takes maiden win, drama for Canet

shares
comments
Misano Moto3: Suzuki takes maiden win, drama for Canet
By:
Sep 15, 2019, 10:06 AM

SIC58 rider Tatsuki Suzuki scored his maiden victory in Moto3 in a thrilling race at Misano as title contender Aron Canet suffered a bike failure.

The beginning of the race was sheer chaos as 10 riders crashed in four laps and, most notably, Canet's bike slowed while he was running third.

Canet was forced to pit and he tried to rejoin the race twice, but his bike refused to work properly and the Spaniard had to retire.

Makar Yurchenko and Kaito Toba collided at the first corner of the race and Ayumu Sasaki and Sergio Garcia both likewise failed to complete the opening lap.

Alonso Lopez and Albert Arenas then both had violent high-sides at Turn 2 on laps 3 and 4 respectively, followed by Niccolo Antonelli crashing and Celestino Vietti, who also fell, hitting him.

Tom Booth-Amos then also had a huge crash, which also involved Deniz Oncu, who replaced his unfit brother Can at the Ajo squad, soon afterwards.

At the front, Suzuki led the majority of the race from pole with Snipers' Tony Arbolino holding second until a group of other riders caught up with them.

Suzuki was first for 18 consecutive laps when Jaume Masia charged in front with a Turn 2 move.

Masia was comfortably in the lead until he suddenly lost four positions in succession at Turn 12 and Suzuki was back ahead with three laps remaining.

Arbolino also reclaimed second and tried to challenge Suzuki - he pulled off a move at Turn 2 on the penultimate lap but Suzuki responded two corners later.

On the last lap, Suzuki benefited from drama behind as Andrea Migno (Sky VR46) crashed after clipping Arbolino's rear tyre at Turn 8, taking himself and Ai Ogura (Honda Team Asia) out of the podium battle.

Arbolino lost minimal time in the incident but he was then attacked by Petronas Sprinta rider John McPhee, who entered the top five for the first time only on the penultimate lap.

McPhee pulled off a move at the fast Turn 12 right-hander to steal second from Arbolino.

Arbolino still ended up as the highest-placed title contender as Lorenzo Dalla Porta, who was also in podium contention for a while, couldn't keep up with the leaders in the end.

He crossed the line fifth behind Masia and was then given a three-second penalty for exceeding track limits, which dropped him to eighth.

Dalla Porta still leads the championship with 22 points thanks to Canet's drama, while Arbolino is only further 8 behind.

Gabriel Rodrigo (Gresini) returned from injury in sixth with Marcos Ramirez (Leopard) taking seventh ahead of his teammate Dalla Porta as well as Filip Salac (PrustelGP) and Stefano Nepa (Avintia), both taking their first top 10 results.

Romano Fenati withdrew from the race due to sustaining injuries earlier in the weekend, while Darryn Binder, Kazuki Masaki and Meikon Kawakami all crashed out.

Cla Rider Bike Laps Gap
1 Japan Tatsuki Suzuki Honda 23  
2 United Kingdom John McPhee Honda 23 0.112
3 Italy Tony Arbolino Honda 23 0.201
4 Spain Jaume Masia KTM 23 0.708
5 Italy Dennis Foggia KTM 23 3.232
6 Argentina Gabriel Rodrigo Honda 23 3.431
7 Spain Marcos Ramirez Honda 23 3.518
8 Italy Lorenzo Dalla Porta Honda 23 3.740
9 Czech Republic Filip Salač KTM 23 4.358
10 Spain Raúl Fernández KTM 23 14.210
11 Italy Stefano Nepa KTM 23 17.190
12 Czech Republic Jakub Kornfeil KTM 23 17.217
13 Italy Andrea Migno KTM 23 29.972
14 Italy Riccardo Rossi Honda 23 32.133
15 Elia Bartolini KTM 23 32.217
16 Turkey Deniz Öncü KTM 23 51.058
  Japan Ai Ogura Honda 22 1 Lap
  Japan Kazuki Masaki KTM 18 5 Laps
  Brazil Meikon Kawakami KTM 17 6 Laps
  South Africa Darryn Binder KTM 8 15 Laps
  Spain Arón Canet KTM 5 18 Laps
  Spain Albert Arenas KTM 3 20 Laps
  Italy Niccolo Antonelli Honda 3 20 Laps
  Italy Celestino Vietti Ramus KTM 3 20 Laps
  United Kingdom Tom Booth-Amos KTM 3 20 Laps
  Spain Alonso López Honda 2 21 Laps
  Japan Ayumu Sasaki Honda 0  
  Japan Kaito Toba Honda 0  
  Spain Sergio García Honda 0  
  Kazakhstan Makar Yurchenko KTM 0  
View full results
Next article
Moto3 points leader Dalla Porta seals Moto2 graduation

Previous article

Moto3 points leader Dalla Porta seals Moto2 graduation
Load comments

About this article

Series Moto3
Event Misano
Sub-event Race
Drivers Tatsuki Suzuki
Teams SIC58 Squadra Corse
Author David Gruz

Moto3 Next session

Misano

Misano

13 Sep - 15 Sep

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wolff didn’t lose trust in Renault despite Ocon snub

2h
2
MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Marquez leads Vinales in warm-up

2h
3
MotoGP

Rossi: Marquez knew he was ruining my lap

4
Formula 1

Montoya: Vettel's troubles "technical", not mental

5
MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Vinales on pole amid Rossi/Marquez drama

Latest news

Misano Moto3: Suzuki takes maiden win, drama for Canet
MOT3

Misano Moto3: Suzuki takes maiden win, drama for Canet

Moto3 points leader Dalla Porta seals Moto2 graduation
MOT2

Moto3 points leader Dalla Porta seals Moto2 graduation

Silverstone Moto3: Ramirez triumphs as Canet hits trouble
MOT3

Silverstone Moto3: Ramirez triumphs as Canet hits trouble

Canet steps up to Moto2 with Angel Nieto in 2020
MOT2

Canet steps up to Moto2 with Angel Nieto in 2020

Tech 3 follows KTM in pulling out of Moto2
MOT2

Tech 3 follows KTM in pulling out of Moto2

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.