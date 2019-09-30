Top events
Moto3 / Breaking news

Fenati joins Biaggi's Moto3 team for 2020

shares
comments
Fenati joins Biaggi's Moto3 team for 2020
By:
Sep 30, 2019, 9:54 AM

Romano Fenati will contest an eighth season of Moto3 with the Max Biaggi-owned Max Racing Team outfit next year.

Fenati, 23, returned to the lightweight class this year with the Snipers team after losing his ride in Moto2 in the wake of the Misano controversy last year.

He took his first grand prix victory since 2017 at the Red Bull Ring in August, but has missed the last two rounds at Misano and Aragon due to injury, leaving him down in 13th in the standings, 10 places behind teammate Tony Arbolino.

Fenati had been linked with a return to Moto2 next season, possibly with the Gresini squad, but now it has been confirmed the Italian will partner Alfonso Lopez in an expanded two-bike Max Racing Team line-up in Moto3 next year.

In its first year in grand prix competition, four-time 250cc champion and MotoGP race winner Biaggi's squad is fighting for the title with a solo KTM piloted by Aron Canet, who is stepping up to Moto2 next year with the Angel Nieto team.

Aron Canet, Max Racing Team

Aron Canet, Max Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Lopez meanwhile moves across from the Monlau-run Estrella Galicia team, which has already confirmed Sergio Garcia and Ryusei Yamanaka for the 2020 campaign.

Fenati's place at the Snipers outfit will be occupied by Czech rider Filip Salac in 2020, with Arbolino staying on for a third season with the team next year.

2020 Moto3 grid so far:

Team Riders
Leopard Racing

Spain Jaume Masia

Italy Dennis Foggia
Estrella Galicia (Monlau)

Spain Sergio Garcia

Japan Ryusei Yamanaka
Petronas Sprinta

United Kingdom John McPhee

Malaysia Khairul Idham Pawi
Team VR46

Italy Andrea Migno

Italy Celestino Vietti
Snipers Team

Italy Tony Arbolino

Czech Republic Filip Salac
CIP

South Africa Darryn Binder

Austria Maximilian Kofler
Prustel GP

Switzerland Jason Dupasquier

Belgium Barry Baltus
Avintia Racing

Spain Carlos Tatay
Gresini Racing

Argentina Gabriel Rodrigo

TBA
Ajo KTM

Japan Kaito Toba

TBA
Tech 3 KTM

Japan Ayumu Sasaki

TBA
BOE Motorsports

Czech Republic Jakub Kornfeil

TBA
Max Racing Team

Italy Romano Fenati

Spain Alonso Lopez
Angel Nieto Team

TBA

TBA
SIC58

TBA

TBA
Honda Team Asia

TBA

TBA
Series Moto3

Series Moto3
Drivers Romano Fenati , Alonso López
Teams Max Racing Team
Author Jamie Klein

