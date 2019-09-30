Fenati joins Biaggi's Moto3 team for 2020
Romano Fenati will contest an eighth season of Moto3 with the Max Biaggi-owned Max Racing Team outfit next year.
Fenati, 23, returned to the lightweight class this year with the Snipers team after losing his ride in Moto2 in the wake of the Misano controversy last year.
He took his first grand prix victory since 2017 at the Red Bull Ring in August, but has missed the last two rounds at Misano and Aragon due to injury, leaving him down in 13th in the standings, 10 places behind teammate Tony Arbolino.
Fenati had been linked with a return to Moto2 next season, possibly with the Gresini squad, but now it has been confirmed the Italian will partner Alfonso Lopez in an expanded two-bike Max Racing Team line-up in Moto3 next year.
In its first year in grand prix competition, four-time 250cc champion and MotoGP race winner Biaggi's squad is fighting for the title with a solo KTM piloted by Aron Canet, who is stepping up to Moto2 next year with the Angel Nieto team.
Aron Canet, Max Racing Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images
Lopez meanwhile moves across from the Monlau-run Estrella Galicia team, which has already confirmed Sergio Garcia and Ryusei Yamanaka for the 2020 campaign.
Fenati's place at the Snipers outfit will be occupied by Czech rider Filip Salac in 2020, with Arbolino staying on for a third season with the team next year.
2020 Moto3 grid so far:
|Team
|Riders
|Leopard Racing
|
Jaume Masia
Dennis Foggia
|Estrella Galicia (Monlau)
|
Sergio Garcia
Ryusei Yamanaka
|Petronas Sprinta
|
John McPhee
Khairul Idham Pawi
|Team VR46
|
Andrea Migno
Celestino Vietti
|Snipers Team
|
Tony Arbolino
Filip Salac
|CIP
|
Darryn Binder
Maximilian Kofler
|Prustel GP
|
Jason Dupasquier
Barry Baltus
|Avintia Racing
|
Carlos Tatay
|Gresini Racing
|
Gabriel Rodrigo
TBA
|Ajo KTM
|
Kaito Toba
TBA
|Tech 3 KTM
|
Ayumu Sasaki
TBA
|BOE Motorsports
|
Jakub Kornfeil
TBA
|Max Racing Team
|
Romano Fenati
Alonso Lopez
|Angel Nieto Team
|
TBA
TBA
|SIC58
|
TBA
TBA
|Honda Team Asia
|
TBA
TBA
About this article
|Series
|Moto3
|Drivers
|Romano Fenati , Alonso López
|Teams
|Max Racing Team
|Author
|Jamie Klein
