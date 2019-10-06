Top events
Moto3 / Buriram / Race report

Thailand Moto3: Arenas beats Dalla Porta, Canet taken out

shares
comments
Thailand Moto3: Arenas beats Dalla Porta, Canet taken out
By:
Oct 6, 2019, 5:04 AM

Angel Nieto rider Albert Arenas beat Lorenzo Dalla Porta to win a thrilling Moto3 race in Thailand as Aron Canet had a drama for the third time in four races.

Canet was taken out by Darryn Binder when the Australian made contact with his bike at Turn 12, sending the Spaniard, as well as John McPhee and Tatsuki Suzuki, into a crash.

It is Canet's third retirement in four races as he was hit by Arenas at Silverstone, and then had mechanical problems at Misano.

Fellow title contender Tony Arbolino also had trouble as he went wide, seemingly struggling with a hurt right hand, and dropped outside the pointscoring positions - although he recovered to 10th.

Dalla Porta meanwhile spent the entire race in the top positions, and also led into the final lap when the massive lead group broke up for the first time due to Andrea Migno barging into Marcos Ramirez at Turn 12 of the penultimate lap.

Only two riders, Alonso Lopez and Arenas, were left to challenge Dalla Porta, who survived the long straights only to be overtaken by Lopez at Turn 4.

But Lopez then went wide three corners later and at the same time Arenas passed Dalla Porta.

Dalla Porta attempted to steal the win at the last corner but ran wide on the exit and it was Arenas crossing the line first, with Dalla Porta settling for a sixth second-place finish this year.

He still benefited from Canet's and Arbolino's issues and extended his championship lead to 20 points over the former.

After hitting Ramirez, Migno then crashed while trying to overtake Ai Ogura at Turn 1, the duo retiring on the spot.

Ramirez recovered to fourth as a result with Sky VR46 duo Dennis Foggia and Celestino Vietti completing the top six.

Honda Team Asia's Kaito Toba took seventh from Stefano Nepa (Avintia), who scored his best Moto3 result in eighth.

Raul Fernandez (Angel Nieto) and Arbolino completed the top 10.

Ayumu Sasaki and Jose Julian Garcia, who replaced the injured Fenati and impressively ran inside the top 10 for most of the race in his only second Moto3 appearance, both also crashed.

Apart from Fenati, Niccolo Antonelli, Jaume Masia, Can Oncu all skipped the weekend with injuries, while Gabriel Rodrigo fractured the second metatarsal on his right foot in the morning warm-up.

Cla Rider Bike Laps Gap
1 Spain Albert Arenas KTM 22  
2 Italy Lorenzo Dalla Porta Honda 22 0.231
3 Spain Alonso López Honda 22 0.322
4 Spain Marcos Ramirez Honda 22 0.459
5 Italy Dennis Foggia KTM 22 0.666
6 Italy Celestino Vietti Ramus KTM 22 1.166
7 Japan Kaito Toba Honda 22 1.228
8 Italy Stefano Nepa KTM 22 6.971
9 Spain Raúl Fernández KTM 22 9.095
10 Italy Tony Arbolino Honda 22 9.145
11 Czech Republic Filip Salač KTM 22 9.629
12 Czech Republic Jakub Kornfeil KTM 22 9.559
13 Italy Riccardo Rossi Honda 22 11.174
14 Spain Sergio García Honda 22 14.024
15 Kazakhstan Makar Yurchenko KTM 22 21.043
16 Italy Davide Pizzoli Honda 22 23.306
17 Italy Kevin Zannoni Honda 22 23.777
18 Japan Kazuki Masaki KTM 22 23.866
19 Turkey Deniz Öncü KTM 22 55.804
20 South Africa Darryn Binder KTM 22 1'05.873
21 Italy Andrea Migno KTM 22 3'25.084
22 Spain Arón Canet KTM 18 4 Laps
  Japan Ai Ogura Honda 21 1 Lap
  United Kingdom Tom Booth-Amos KTM 21 1 Lap
  Julian Jose Honda 18 4 Laps
  Japan Ayumu Sasaki Honda 15 7 Laps
  Japan Tatsuki Suzuki Honda 9 13 Laps
  United Kingdom John McPhee Honda 7 15 Laps
View full results
About this article

Series Moto3
Event Buriram
Sub-event Race
Drivers Albert Arenas
Teams Angel Nieto Team
Author David Gruz

