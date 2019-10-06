Top events
Previous
Moto2 / Buriram / Race report

Thailand Moto2: Marini wins, Marquez extends points lead

shares
comments
Thailand Moto2: Marini wins, Marquez extends points lead
By:
Oct 6, 2019, 6:41 AM

Luca Marini eased to his first Moto2 win of the season in the Thailand Grand Prix, as Alex Marquez extended his championship lead despite missing the podium in fifth.

The Sky VR46 rider quickly made his way into the lead ahead of Marquez from fourth on the grid, and proved untouchable once in front to take the victory by over two seconds.

SAG Racing’s Tetsuta Nagashima grabbed the holeshot off the line from second, but ran wide at Turn 1 and let poleman Marquez come back through, with Marini running close behind in third.

Marini made light work of Nagashima at Turn 3 on the second lap, before carving past Marquez the following tour at Turn 5.

Once clear, Marini immediately built up an advantage of half a second to Marquez, which he would soon open up to over three seconds at one stage as the battle for the final podium places raged behind.

Behind, Iker Lecuona (American Racing Team) gouged time out of Marc VDS man Marquez and was just three tenths behind on the fifth tour.

Marquez resisted the pressure for some time, with Lecuona finally finding a way through on lap 14 at the final corner – though was immediately re-passed at the first corner.

Lecuona made the pass stick with a brave move on the inside of Turn 6 moments later, with KTM’s Brad Binder following him through a couple of corners later.

Marquez would get past Binder at Turn 3 on the next tour, but he would lose third to the KTM rider at the end of the lap and soon came under threat from Augusto Fernandez.

Pons’s Fernandez came close to contact with Marquez at the last corner on lap 17, which left him with work to do to get back on terms with Marquez.

However, this didn’t take him long and the pair debated fourth with five laps to go – Marquez fending him off on the exit of Turn 3 after Fernandez tried to take advantage of the Marc VDS rider running wide.

Fernandez would secure fourth at the same turn a lap later, with Marquez unable to respond in the closing stages.

Ahead, Binder made a daring raid on second at the fast left of Turn 4, but ran wide and allowed Lecuona to strike back.

The pair were line astern as they ran into the final sector of the last lap, with Binder bravely going around the outside of Lecuona into Turn 12 to snatch second, with Fernandez only missing a podium place by four tenths.

Marquez completed the top five, extending his championship lead to 40 points over Fernandez, while Jorge Martin (KTM), Intact GP’s Tom Luthi, race-winner Marini’s teammate Nicolo Bulega, home hero Somkiat Chantra (Honda Team Asia) and Tech3’s Marc Bezzecchi rounded out the top 10.

Second in the standings ahead of this race, Speed Up’s Jorge Navarro finished outside of the points in 17, while Pons’s Lorenzo Baldassarri’s difficult run continued with a 25th-place finish after an early crash.

Race results:

Cla Rider Bike Gap
1 Italy Luca Marini Kalex  
2 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 2.296
3 Spain Iker Lecuona KTM 2.544
4 Spain Augusto Fernandez Kalex 2.585
5 Spain Alex Marquez Kalex 2.919
6 Spain Jorge Martin KTM 6.839
7 Switzerland Thomas Luthi Kalex 12.50
8 Italy Nicolo Bulega Kalex 13.669
9 Thailand Somkiat Chantra Kalex 14.622
10 Italy Marco Bezzecchi KTM 14.726
11 Italy Enea Bastianini Kalex 14.873
12 Australia Remy Gardner Kalex 15.952
13 Italy Andrea Locatelli Kalex 16.095
14 Germany Marcel Schrotter Kalex 16.603
15 Japan Tetsuta Nagashima Kalex 17.147
16 Switzerland Dominique Aegerter MV 18.707
17 Spain Jorge Navarro Speed Up 20.985
18 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Speed Up 23.103
19 United Kingdom Jake Dixon KTM 25.393
20 Netherlands Bo Bendsneyder NTS 27.715
21 Switzerland Jesko Raffin NTS 34.863
22 Germany Philipp Ottl KTM 35.014
23 Malaysia Adam Norrodin Kalex 58.666
24 Indonesia Dimas Ekky Pratama Kalex 1 Lap
25 Italy Lorenzo Baldassarri Kalex 1 Lap
  Andorra Xavi Cardelus KTM 1 Lap
  United Kingdom Sam Lowes Kalex 7 Laps
  Italy Mattia Pasini Kalex 11 Laps
  Germany Lukas Tulovic KTM 12 Laps
  Spain Xavi Vierge Kalex 14 Laps
  Italy Stefano Manzi MV 19 Laps
  United States Joe Roberts KTM 22 Laps
View full results
Series Moto2

Series Moto2
Event Buriram
Author Lewis Duncan

Moto2 Next session

Buriram

Buriram

4 Oct - 6 Oct

