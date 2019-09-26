Top events
Moto2 / Breaking news

Moto2 grid cut to 30 bikes for 2020 season

shares
comments
Moto2 grid cut to 30 bikes for 2020 season
By:
Sep 26, 2019, 11:28 AM

Team entry lists have been issued for the 2020 Moto2 and Moto3 seasons, with the intermediate class dropping to a full-time contingent of 15 two-bike teams next year.

A reduction in the number of teams had been anticipated in Moto2 since Kiefer Racing revealed last month that it had been informed it was not granted a 2020 grid slot.

Along with Kiefer and Tech 3, Tasca Racing, a mainstay of the Moto2 field since 2013, is also dropping out according to the entry list issued by the FIM on Thursday.

The one-bike operations that have been granted grid slots for 2020 - Petronas Sprinta Racing and Gresini Racing - are both expanding to two bikes apiece next year.

It means there is a reduction of only two bikes for next season compared to the 32 full-time entries on the grid at present. Kalex is expected to be the dominant manufacturer again, even more so following the withdrawal of KTM from the intermediate class.

Only one team in all three classes of grand prix racing will be running a single-bike operation next year: the Avintia Moto3 team, which has already signed Red Bull Rookies champion Carlos Tatay to spearhead its charge in 2020.

Avintia will be one of 16 teams on the Moto3 grid in 2020 for a total of 31 bikes.

The loss of WorldWideRace (formerly Bester Capital Dubai) has been offset by the arrival of Tech 3 and Max Racing Team and Ajo KTM both expanding to second bikes.

2020 Moto2 grid so far:

Team Riders
Marc VDS

Spain Alex Marquez

United Kingdom Sam Lowes
Pons Racing

Italy Lorenzo Baldassarri

Spain Augusto Fernandez
Ajo Motorsport

Spain Iker Lecuona

Spain Jorge Martin
Speed Up

Spain Jorge Navarro

Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Intact GP

Switzerland Tom Luthi

Germany Marcel Schrotter
SAG Racing

Australia Remy Gardner

Japan Tetsuta Nagashima
Petronas Sprinta

Spain Xavi Vierge

TBA
Italtrans 

Italy Enea Bastianini

Italy Lorenzo Dalla Porta
Team VR46

Italy Luca Marini

Italy Marco Bezzecchi
Angel Nieto Team

Spain Aron Canet

TBA
American Racing

Spain Marcos Ramirez

TBA
RW Racing

Switzerland Jesko Raffin

Netherlands Bo Bendsneyder
Gresini Racing

Italy Nicolo Bulega

TBA
Honda Team Asia

TBA

TBA
MV Agusta (Forward Racing)

TBA

TBA

2020 Moto3 grid so far:

Team Riders
Leopard Racing

Spain Jaume Masia

Italy Dennis Foggia
Petronas Sprinta

United Kingdom John McPhee

Malaysia Khairul Idham Pawi
Team VR46

Italy Andrea Migno

Italy Celestino Vietti
Snipers Team

Italy Tony Arbolino

Czech Republic Filip Salac
CIP

South Africa Darryn Binder

Austria Maximilian Kofler
Prustel GP

Switzerland Jason Dupasquier

Belgium Barry Baltus
Avintia Racing

Spain Carlos Tatay
Gresini Racing

Argentina Gabriel Rodrigo

TBA
Ajo KTM

Japan Kaito Toba

TBA
Tech 3 KTM

Japan Ayumu Sasaki

TBA
BOE Motorsports

Czech Republic Jakub Kornfeil

TBA
Estrella Galicia 0,0 (Monlau)

TBA

TBA
Max Racing Team

TBA

TBA
Angel Nieto Team

TBA

TBA
SIC58

TBA

TBA
Honda Team Asia

TBA

TBA
Aragon Moto2: Binder fends off Navarro, Marquez extends lead

Aragon Moto2: Binder fends off Navarro, Marquez extends lead
About this article

Series Moto2 , Moto3
Teams Tasca Racing , Kiefer Racing
Author Jamie Klein

Moto2 Next session

Buriram

Buriram

4 Oct - 6 Oct
FP1 Starts in
7 days

