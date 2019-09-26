Moto2 grid cut to 30 bikes for 2020 season

A reduction in the number of teams had been anticipated in Moto2 since Kiefer Racing revealed last month that it had been informed it was not granted a 2020 grid slot.

Along with Kiefer and Tech 3, Tasca Racing, a mainstay of the Moto2 field since 2013, is also dropping out according to the entry list issued by the FIM on Thursday.

The one-bike operations that have been granted grid slots for 2020 - Petronas Sprinta Racing and Gresini Racing - are both expanding to two bikes apiece next year.

It means there is a reduction of only two bikes for next season compared to the 32 full-time entries on the grid at present. Kalex is expected to be the dominant manufacturer again, even more so following the withdrawal of KTM from the intermediate class.

Only one team in all three classes of grand prix racing will be running a single-bike operation next year: the Avintia Moto3 team, which has already signed Red Bull Rookies champion Carlos Tatay to spearhead its charge in 2020.

Avintia will be one of 16 teams on the Moto3 grid in 2020 for a total of 31 bikes.

The loss of WorldWideRace (formerly Bester Capital Dubai) has been offset by the arrival of Tech 3 and Max Racing Team and Ajo KTM both expanding to second bikes.

2020 Moto2 grid so far: