Previous
Moto2 / Motegi / Race report

Motegi Moto2: Marini passes Luthi for back-to-back wins

shares
comments
Motegi Moto2: Marini passes Luthi for back-to-back wins
By:
Oct 20, 2019, 5:20 AM

Luca Marini secured back-to-back Moto2 victories after beating Tom Luthi at Motegi, while Alex Marquez’s championship lead took a hit after a scrappy race to sixth.

Marini led from pole in the early stages, and mounted a late attack on Luthi to reclaim the position and fend him off to take his second win of the season.

The Italian held the advantage off the line, with Augusto Fernandez and Lorenzo Baldassarri putting their Pons bikes into second and third behind the Sky VR46 rider.

Fernandez countered an attack from his teammate at Turn 3, though would drop to fourth ahead of title rival Marquez at Turn 5 on the following lap after running wide.

Marc VDS rider Marquez engaged with Luthi in the early stages over fifth place, and was lucky to stay mounted after suffering several rear-end moments – including a near-highside exiting the last corner on the second tour.

At the front Marini and Baldassarri had opened up a near-second gap over third-place Somkiat Chantra by the sixth lap, though a failed raid on the lead by the Pons rider at the fast Turn 6 right-hander would wipe out that lead.

Luthi thenn started to move through the field, first dispatching Fernandez on lap seven, before quickly usurping Chantra, Baldassarri and race leader Marini by the 11th tour.

At one stage Luthi was able to open out a lead of seven tenths, though Marini regrouped in the closing stages and started to pile pressure on the Intact GP rider.

Behind, Marquez got bogged down in battles with Luthi’s teammate Marcel Schrotter and Speed Up’s Jorge Navarro over sixth place as he continued to struggle for pace.

Marini made a move on Luthi stick on the penultimate lap on Turn 7, and gave the Intact rider no chance to retaliate all the way to the chequered flag.

Luthi’s second marked his first podium since the Catalan GP, and gives his title hopes a small boost: he moves up to second in the standings with a deficit of 36 points to Marquez.

Reigning Moto3 champion Jorge Martin came from 14th on the grid and to seize his maiden Moto2 podium aboard the Ajo KTM, with Baldassarri and Navarro completing the top five.

Marquez took a damage-limiting sixth ahead of Enea Bastianini (Italtrans), Fernandez, Schrotter and MV Agusta’s Stefano Manzi.

Brad Binder was lucky to stay in the race when he collided with Sam Lowes in the early stages when he rejoined the track after a massive moment on the grass and recovered to 12th ahead of Chantra, whose podium hopes faded dramatically by mid-distance.

Lowes was not so fortunate, with the contact breaking the left handlebar of his Gresini Kalex.

Also failing to finish were home rider SAG riders Tetsuta Nagashima – who crashed on the sighting lap and the first lap – and Remy Gardner, Tasca Racing’s Mattia Pasini and Tech 3 rider Marco Bezzecchi, who was forced to stop after vomiting in his helmet.

Race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Laps Gap
1 10 Italy Luca Marini Kalex 22  
2 12 Switzerland Thomas Luthi Kalex 22 00.560
3 88 Spain Jorge Martin KTM 22 03.593
4 7 Italy Lorenzo Baldassarri Kalex 22 03.999
5 9 Spain Jorge Navarro Speed Up 22 05.236
6 73 Spain Alex Marquez Kalex 22 07.345
7 33 Italy Enea Bastianini Kalex 22 08.115
8 40 Spain Augusto Fernandez Kalex 22 10.460
9 23 Germany Marcel Schrotter Kalex 22 10.711
10 62 Italy Stefano Manzi MV 22 12.445
11 21 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Speed Up 22 12.572
12 41 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 22 14.864
13 35 Thailand Somkiat Chantra Kalex 22 15.008
14 77 Switzerland Dominique Aegerter MV 22 15.778
15 5 Italy Andrea Locatelli Kalex 22 23.595
16 64 Netherlands Bo Bendsneyder NTS 22 27.307
17 96 United Kingdom Jake Dixon KTM 22 30.304
18 16 United States Joe Roberts KTM 22 33.806
19 2 Switzerland Jesko Raffin NTS 22 36.962
20 65 Germany Philipp Ottl KTM 22 43.682
21 20 Indonesia Dimas Ekky Pratama Kalex 22 45.143
22 47 Malaysia Adam Norrodin Kalex 22 59.459
23 18 Andorra Xavi Cardelus KTM 22 01'14.661
24 54 Italy Mattia Pasini Kalex 17 5 Laps
  72 Italy Marco Bezzecchi KTM 12 10 Laps
  87 Australia Remy Gardner Kalex 8  
  27 Spain Iker Lecuona KTM 4  
  97 Spain Xavi Vierge Kalex 4  
  22 United Kingdom Sam Lowes Kalex 2  
  3 Germany Lukas Tulovic KTM 1  
  11 Italy Nicolo Bulega Kalex 1  
  45 Japan Tetsuta Nagashima Kalex 0  
View full results
Marquez "surpassed" by brother's "once in a lifetime" save

Marquez "surpassed" by brother's "once in a lifetime" save
About this article

Series Moto2
Event Motegi
Sub-event Race
Drivers Thomas Luthi , Luca Marini
Teams Team VR46
Author Lewis Duncan

Moto2 Next session

Motegi

Motegi

18 Oct - 20 Oct

