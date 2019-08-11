Top events
Moto2 / Spielberg / Race report

Red Bull Ring Moto2: Binder ends KTM winless run in chaotic race

shares
comments
Red Bull Ring Moto2: Binder ends KTM winless run in chaotic race
By:
Aug 11, 2019, 11:12 AM

Ajo KTM rider Brad Binder withstood massive pressure to win at the Red Bull Ring on his birthday as several frontrunners crashed.

Binder took the lead off the line and, along with Xavi Vierge and pole-sitter Tetsuta Nagashima, broke away from the rest of the field.

But the group's breakaway only lasted three laps when Vierge smashed into Nagashima at Turn 4, resulting in a massive crash.

Binder was given a breathing room thanks to the crash, but was slowly reeled in by a group led by Enea Bastianini.

After some tussling, Remy Gardner got up to second with a triple overtake at Turn 4, and the Australian was soon all over Binder.

Gardner made several overtaking attempts but all of them occurred at Turn 1, and he was unable to make any of the moves stick.

When he ran wide at Turn 1, Bastianini and Alex Marquez joined the fight, but Gardner remained the man to challenge Binder.

Of the top two, it was Gardner cracking under pressure as he went off at Turn 1 again, and hit Marquez's Kalex after rejoining.

Gardner fell in the middle of the circuit as a result, a couple of bikes coming dangerously close to him in the immediate aftermath.

Bastianini was up to second afterwards but he only stayed there for one lap before more drama happened.

In a late-race charge, Luca Marini had snatched third from Marquez, only to then lose his bike at Turn 9 and wipe out Bastianini, who was taken away on a stretcher.

Marquez was next up to chase after Binder but the championship leader did not take any risks and couldn't get close enough to make a move stick.

Binder crossed the line first by three tenths over Marquez, claiming the first win of his and KTM's difficult Moto2 campaign.

With second place, Marquez still extended his championship lead over Tom Luthi, who was only sixth, to 43 points.

Jorge Navarro completed the rostrum, the Speed Up rider taking his fifth podium but still chasing a win this year.

Pons duo Lorenzo Baldassarri and Augusto Fernandez completed the top five from Luthi, who was in podium contention early on but was overtaken by several riders.

Iker Lecuona (American Racing), Marcel Schrotter (Intact) and Mattia Pasini (Tasca) made up the top 10.

Race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Laps Gap
1 41 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 25  
2 73 Spain Alex Marquez Kalex 25 0.330
3 9 Spain Jorge Navarro Speed Up 25 1.839
4 7 Italy Lorenzo Baldassarri Kalex 25 2.183
5 40 Spain Augusto Fernandez Kalex 25 3.303
6 12 Switzerland Thomas Luthi Kalex 25 4.645
7 88 Spain Jorge Martin KTM 25 5.200
8 27 Spain Iker Lecuona KTM 25 5.285
9 23 Germany Marcel Schrotter Kalex 25 6.973
10 54 Italy Mattia Pasini Kalex 25 9.428
11 5 Italy Andrea Locatelli Kalex 25 11.203
12 35 Thailand Somkiat Chantra Kalex 25 12.252
13 11 Italy Nicolo Bulega Kalex 25 13.099
14 21 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Speed Up 25 13.886
15 64 Netherlands Bo Bendsneyder NTS 25 18.684
16 62 Italy Stefano Manzi MV 25 20.714
17 77 Switzerland Dominique Aegerter MV 25 25.000
18 94 Germany Jonas Folger Kalex 25 25.226
19 96 United Kingdom Jake Dixon KTM 25 28.471
20 4 South Africa Steven Odendaal NTS 25 29.993
21 16 United States Joe Roberts KTM 25 33.876
22 65 Germany Philipp Ottl KTM 25 34.746
23 72 Italy Marco Bezzecchi KTM 25 38.031
24 22 United Kingdom Sam Lowes Kalex 25 44.263
25 19 Teppei Nagoe Kalex 25 1'00.320
26 18 Andorra Xavi Cardelus KTM 25 1'00.432
27 3 Germany Lukas Tulovic KTM 25 1'00.934
  33 Italy Enea Bastianini Kalex 20 5 Laps
  10 Italy Luca Marini Kalex 20 5 Laps
  87 Australia Remy Gardner Kalex 19 6 Laps
  45 Japan Tetsuta Nagashima Kalex 7 18 Laps
  97 Spain Xavi Vierge Kalex 3 22 Laps
View full results
Next article
KTM announces Moto2 exit, MotoGP extension

Previous article

KTM announces Moto2 exit, MotoGP extension

Next article

Marquez signs new Marc VDS Moto2 deal for 2020

Marquez signs new Marc VDS Moto2 deal for 2020
Load comments

About this article

Series Moto2
Event Spielberg
Sub-event Race
Drivers Brad Binder
Teams Ajo Motorsport
Author David Gruz

Moto2 Next session

Silverstone

Silverstone

23 Aug - 25 Aug
FP1 Starts in
1 day

