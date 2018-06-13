Le Mans 24h: Nakajima grabs provisional pole for Toyota

Kazuki Nakajima took provisional pole aboard the #8 Toyota he shares with Fernando Alonso and Sebastien Buemi in Wednesday's first qualifying session for the 2018 Le Mans 24 Hours.
With the threat of rain on Thursday looming, as well as good visibility and low track temperatures early in the two-hour session, the leading LMP1 contenders set their best times on their first flying laps.
It took just one fast lap for the practice benchmark set by the sister Toyota TS050 Hybrid driven by Jose Maria Lopez to be obliterated, with the Formula E driver's 3m19.626s lap comprehensively beaten by Nakajima's 3m17.270s tour.
Nakajima's time remained untouched for the remaining one hour and 52 minutes, with the #7 Toyota falling short of the #8 car's benchmark lap by just 0.107s, although the leading car had several laps deleted for excessive fuel consumption late on.
Buemi then took over from Nakajima before Alonso completed his mandatory five laps in night-time conditions.
Stephane Sarrazin took the #17 SMP Racing BR1 to third, the first of the non-hybrid privateers, and its 3m19.483s lap put it 2.213s adrift of the leading Toyota.
The two Rebellion R-13s were fourth and fifth in class with the #1 car in the hands of Bruno Senna edging out the #3 machine by just 0.283s, with its time set by Gustavo Menezes.
Renger van der Zande caused a slow zone midway through the session when he stopped the #10 DragonSpeed BR1 before the Dunlop Chicane, forcing a recovery of the car after it had set a time good enough for sixth.
Jenson Button completed his mandatory laps aboard the #11 SMP Racing BR1 that went on to provisionally secure seventh in the hands of Vitaly Petrov.
The ByKolles team dropped to eighth after it had two of its laptimes set by Tom Dillmann deleted for excessive fuel consumption.
Manor-Ginetta continued to struggle after it was forced to change an engine in the #5 car following electric problems and it delayed its participation in qualifying.
It took 44 minutes for Mike Simpson to take the #5 car on track before a late improvement in the final six minutes from Leo Roussel lifted it to ninth in class and 11th overall provisionally, almost seven seconds off the leading non-hybrid LMP1 pace.
The sister #6 car was significantly slower, finishing back in 23rd overall after Williams F1 young driver Oliver Rowland set its best time.
IDEC Sport leads Oreca LMP2 sweep
The #48 IDEC Sport Oreca claimed provisional pole in LMP2, courtesy of a 3m24.956s from Paul-Loup Chatin, as Oreca swept the top five positions.
Loic Duval in the #28 TDS Racing Oreca was one of the few drivers able to complete two flying laps before a spin for Gianmaria Bruni's pace-setting GTE Pro Porsche brought out the yellow flags, so took an early advantage before 2014 European Le Mans Series champion Chatin edged ahead by 0.284s.
The Frenchman was the only driver in the top six able to dip under his original time, leaving Duval second, ahead of practice pace-setter Jean-Eric Vergne in the TDS-run #26 G-Drive Racing Oreca, 1.491s off the pace.
Pastor Maldonado was fourth quickest in the #31 DragonSpeed car, ahead of two-time class-winner Nicolas Lapierre for Signatech-Alpine.
Filipe Albuquerque was the best of the rest in the #22 United Autosports Ligier, which survived a trip through the gravel in Paul di Resta's hands late in the session.
Porsche tops GTE qualifying
Porsche provisionally locked out the front row in GTE Pro with its pair of retro-inspired 911 RSRs.
Bruni demolished the class practice benchmark on his first flying lap with a remarkable 3m47.504s effort in the Rothmans-liveried car, putting himself 1.593s clear of the opposition.
He subsequently went off at the Dunlop Chicane on his very next lap, ending the #91's session early - but the Italian's time went unbeaten for the remainder of the session.
Bruni's nearest challenger was Michael Christensen, who set a 3m49.097s in the 'Pink Pig' #92 Porsche to go less than a tenth clear of Olivier Pla in the best of the Ganassi-run Ford GTs, the #66.
Dirk Muller made it a provisional all-Ford second row in the #68 car, four tenths further back, while Alessandro Pier Guidi's opening effort in the #51 AF Corse Ferrari proved good enough for fifth ahead of the two CORE autosport-run IMSA Porsches.
BMW enjoyed a more competitive first qualifying session after struggling in practice, as Antonio Felix da Costa managed to get the #82 M8 GTE up to ninth in class with a time 3.075s off Bruni's pace.
Aston Martin on the other hand continued to suffer, its pair of Vantage GTEs ending up 16th and 17th. Alex Lynn's best time in the #97 car was almost five seconds slower than that of Bruni.
Both Aston Martins, as well as the two Corvettes, were slower than the quickest car in GTE Am, the #88 Dempsey-Proton Porsche of Matteo Cairoli.
The Italian driver was 1.202s clear of Matt Campbell in the sister Dempsey-Proton car, with Ben Barker making it a trio of Porsches out front in the #86 Gulf Racing car.
Best of the non-Porsches was again the #54 Spirit of Race Ferrari with Giancarlo Fisichella at the wheel.
Additional reporting by James Newbold
Full results:
|Pos.
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Class
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|1
|8
| Fernando Alonso
Kazuki Nakajima
Sébastien Buemi
|Toyota TS050 Hybrid
|LMP1
|31
|3'17.270
|2
|7
| Kamui Kobayashi
Mike Conway
Jose Maria Lopez
|Toyota TS050 Hybrid
|LMP1
|33
|3'17.377
|0.107
|3
|17
| Stéphane Sarrazin
Matevos Isaakyan
Egor Orudzhev
|BR Engineering BR1
|LMP1
|24
|3'19.483
|2.213
|4
|1
| Andre Lotterer
Bruno Senna
Neel Jani
|Rebellion R13
|LMP1
|26
|3'19.662
|2.392
|5
|3
| Mathias Beche
Thomas Laurent
Gustavo Menezes
|Rebellion R13
|LMP1
|27
|3'19.945
|2.675
|6
|10
| Henrik Hedman
Renger van der Zande
Ben Hanley
|BR Engineering BR1
|LMP1
|13
|3'21.110
|3.840
|7
|11
| Jenson Button
Vitaly Petrov
Mikhail Aleshin
|BR Engineering BR1
|LMP1
|29
|3'21.408
|4.138
|8
|4
| Oliver Webb
Dominik Kraihamer
Tom Dillmann
|ENSO CLM P1/01
|LMP1
|24
|3'22.505
|5.235
|9
|48
| Paul-Loup Chatin
Memo Rojas
Paul Lafargue
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|19
|3'24.956
|7.686
|10
|28
| Loic Duval
François Perrodo
Matthieu Vaxiviere
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|26
|3'25.240
|7.970
|11
|5
| Leo Roussel
Mike Simpson
Charlie Robertson
|Ginetta G60-LT-P1
|LMP1
|20
|3'26.246
|8.976
|12
|26
| Jean-Eric Vergne
Roman Rusinov
Andrea Pizzitola
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|29
|3'26.447
|9.177
|13
|31
| Pastor Maldonado
Nathanael Berthon
Roberto Gonzalez
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|18
|3'26.508
|9.238
|14
|36
| Nicolas Lapierre
Pierre Thiriet
Andre Negrao
|Alpine A470
|LMP2
|28
|3'26.681
|9.411
|15
|22
| Paul di Resta
Filipe Albuquerque
Philip Hanson
|Ligier JSP 217
|LMP2
|24
|3'26.772
|9.502
|16
|37
| Nabil Jeffri
Weiron Tan
Jazeman Jaafar
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|26
|3'27.468
|10.198
|17
|47
| Felipe Nasr
Roberto Lacorte
Giorgio Sernagiotto
|Dallara P217
|LMP2
|28
|3'27.993
|10.723
|18
|38
| Ho-Pin Tung
Stéphane Richelmi
Gabriel Aubry
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|27
|3'27.999
|10.729
|19
|29
| Jan Lammers
Giedo van der Garde
Frits van Eerd
|Dallara P217
|LMP2
|30
|3'28.556
|11.286
|20
|35
| Viktor Shaytar
Norman Nato
Harrison Newey
|Dallara P217
|LMP2
|28
|3'28.629
|11.359
|21
|23
| Will Stevens
Julien Canal
Timothé Buret
|Ligier JSP 217
|LMP2
|27
|3'29.421
|12.151
|22
|39
| Vincent Capillaire
Tristan Gommendy
Jonathan Hirschi
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|29
|3'29.860
|12.590
|23
|6
| Oliver Turvey
Alex Brundle
Oliver Rowland
|Ginetta G60-LT-P1
|LMP1
|17
|3'30.339
|13.069
|24
|32
| Juan Pablo Montoya
William Owen
Hugo De Sadeleer
|Ligier JSP 217
|LMP2
|26
|3'30.347
|13.077
|25
|40
| Jose Gutierrez
Enzo Guibbert
James Allen
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|21
|3'31.291
|14.021
|26
|44
| Andrea Bertolini
Tracy Krohn
Nic Jönsson
|Ligier JSP 217
|LMP2
|30
|3'33.532
|16.262
|27
|34
| David Heinemeier Hansson
Ricky Taylor
Côme Ledogar
|Ligier JSP 217
|LMP2
|20
|3'33.755
|16.485
|28
|33
| David Cheng
Nicholas Boulle
Pierre Nicolet
|Ligier JSP 217
|LMP2
|23
|3'35.237
|17.967
|29
|50
| Thomas Dagoneau
Romano Ricci
Erwin Creed
|Ligier JSP 217
|LMP2
|20
|3'38.206
|20.936
|30
|25
| Mark Patterson
Tacksung Kim
Ate de Jong
|Ligier JSP 217
|LMP2
|28
|3'44.177
|26.907
|31
|91
| Gianmaria Bruni
Richard Lietz
Frédéric Makowiecki
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE PRO
|2
|3'47.504
|30.234
|32
|92
| Michael Christensen
Kevin Estre
Laurens Vanthoor
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE PRO
|23
|3'49.097
|31.827
|33
|66
| Stefan Mücke
Olivier Pla
Billy Johnson
|Ford GT
|LMGTE PRO
|26
|3'49.181
|31.911
|34
|68
| Sébastien Bourdais
Joey Hand
Dirk Müller
|Ford GT
|LMGTE PRO
|22
|3'49.582
|32.312
|35
|51
| James Calado
Alessandro Pier Guidi
Daniel Serra
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE PRO
|26
|3'49.854
|32.584
|36
|94
| Romain Dumas
Timo Bernhard
Sven Muller
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE PRO
|21
|3'50.089
|32.819
|37
|93
| Nick Tandy
Patrick Pilet
Earl Bamber
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE PRO
|18
|3'50.261
|32.991
|38
|67
| Harry Tincknell
Tony Kanaan
Andy Priaulx
|Ford GT
|LMGTE PRO
|24
|3'50.429
|33.159
|39
|82
| Antonio Felix da Costa
Augusto Farfus
Alexander Sims
|BMW M8 GTE
|LMGTE PRO
|24
|3'50.579
|33.309
|40
|69
| Ryan Briscoe
Scott Dixon
Richard Westbrook
|Ford GT
|LMGTE PRO
|21
|3'50.593
|33.323
|41
|81
| Nick Catsburg
Martin Tomczyk
Philipp Eng
|BMW M8 GTE
|LMGTE PRO
|26
|3'50.596
|33.326
|42
|71
| Sam Bird
Davide Rigon
Miguel Molina
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE PRO
|27
|3'50.669
|33.399
|43
|88
| Khaled Al Qubaisi
Matteo Cairoli
Giorgio Roda
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|25
|3'50.728
|33.458
|44
|63
| Jan Magnussen
Antonio Garcia
Mike Rockenfeller
|Chevrolet Corvette C7R
|LMGTE PRO
|23
|3'50.789
|33.519
|45
|64
| Marcel Fassler
Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner
|Chevrolet Corvette C7R
|LMGTE PRO
|27
|3'50.952
|33.682
|46
|77
| Christian Ried
Matt Campbell
Julien Andlauer
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|23
|3'51.930
|34.660
|47
|52
| Pipo Derani
Toni Vilander
Antonio Giovinazzi
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE PRO
|27
|3'52.112
|34.842
|48
|97
| Jonathan Adam
Maxime Martin
Alex Lynn
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE PRO
|26
|3'52.486
|35.216
|49
|86
| Michael Wainwright
Ben Barker
Alex Davison
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|24
|3'52.517
|35.247
|50
|54
| Giancarlo Fisichella
Francesco Castellacci
Thomas Flohr
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|LMGTE AM
|27
|3'52.756
|35.486
|51
|56
| Jörg Bergmeister
Patrick Lindsey
Egidio Perfetti
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|19
|3'52.985
|35.715
|52
|85
| Jeroen Bleekemolen
Ben Keating
Luca Stolz
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|LMGTE AM
|18
|3'54.000
|36.730
|53
|98
| Pedro Lamy
Paul Dalla Lana
Mathias Lauda
|Aston Martin Vantage
|LMGTE AM
|26
|3'54.307
|37.037
|54
|84
| Jeff Segal
Liam Griffin
Cooper MacNeil
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|LMGTE AM
|24
|3'54.384
|37.114
|55
|95
| Marco Sorensen
Nicki Thiim
Darren Turner
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE PRO
|26
|3'54.780
|37.510
|56
|70
| Olivier Beretta
Motoaki Ishikawa
Eddie Cheever III
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|LMGTE AM
|26
|3'54.951
|37.681
|57
|61
| Matt Griffin
Mok Weng Sun
Keita Sawa
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|LMGTE AM
|28
|3'55.076
|37.806
|58
|80
| Erik Maris
Christina Nielsen
Fabio Babini
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|21
|3'55.569
|38.299
|59
|90
| Salih Yoluc
Euan Hankey
Charlie Eastwood
|Aston Martin Vantage
|LMGTE AM
|21
|3'55.661
|38.391
|60
|99
| Patrick Long
Tim Pappas
Spencer Pumpelly
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|12
|4'03.107
|45.837