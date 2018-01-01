Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Filters

Sort by:

News:

Posted in:

Article types:

Clear all filters
List Grid

Most recent Kart news articles:

Mon 18 Dec 2017
Kart Breaking news Brazilian kart race chief vows to ban “team disruption” tactics 500 Miles Granja Viana
Headline
Kart Breaking news

Brazilian kart race chief vows to ban “team disruption” tactics

Kart Breaking news Brazilian motorsport boss calls for action over kart fight 500 Miles Granja Viana
Headline
Kart Breaking news

Brazilian motorsport boss calls for action over kart fight

Sun 17 Dec 2017
Kart Breaking news Massa saddened by Brazil kart “war” after on-track brawl 500 Miles Granja Viana
Headline
Kart Breaking news

Massa saddened by Brazil kart “war” after on-track brawl

3,684
Tue 28 Nov 2017
Kart Breaking news Has the next big racing talent been discovered in Brazil?
Headline
Kart Breaking news

Has the next big racing talent been discovered in Brazil?

Mon 25 Sep 2017
Kart Race report Britons Keirle, Patterson become 2017 karting world champions CIK-FIA World Junior Championship: Nottingham
Headline
Kart Race report

Britons Keirle, Patterson become 2017 karting world champions

Sat 23 Sep 2017
Kart Breaking news Mick Doohan's son among Red Bull's latest junior intake
Headline
Kart Breaking news

Mick Doohan's son among Red Bull's latest junior intake

Mon 31 Jul 2017
Kart Race report Moroccan Taoufik becomes European karting champion
Kart Race report

Moroccan Taoufik becomes European karting champion

Sun 11 Jun 2017
Kart Breaking news Alonso hits back at Schumacher's criticism of karting track
Headline
Kart Breaking news

Alonso hits back at Schumacher's criticism of karting track

1,054
Tue 11 Apr 2017
Kart Race report Novalak, Rosso claim WSK Super Masters titles
Kart Race report

Novalak, Rosso claim WSK Super Masters titles

Sat 11 Mar 2017
Kart Preview Large contingent of racing in Ocala
Kart Preview

Large contingent of racing in Ocala

Sat 04 Mar 2017
Kart Breaking news Jarno Trulli's son makes WSK karting debut
Headline
Kart Breaking news

Jarno Trulli's son makes WSK karting debut

Fri 17 Feb 2017
Kart Commentary Impressive turnout leads to championship fights
Kart Commentary

Impressive turnout leads to championship fights

Sat 11 Feb 2017
Kart Preview 190 competitors strap on the Vortex power plants in near perfect conditions
Kart Preview

190 competitors strap on the Vortex power plants in near perfect conditions

Fri 27 Jan 2017
Kart Breaking news Ralf Schumacher's son to contest European karting season opener
Headline
Kart Breaking news

Ralf Schumacher's son to contest European karting season opener

Wed 18 Jan 2017
Kart Preview Rotax FWT kicks off in Homestead, FL FWT Rotax MAX Challenge: Homestead
Kart Preview

Rotax FWT kicks off in Homestead, FL

Fri 13 Jan 2017
Kart Qualifying report FWT 2017 Rok qualiying report FWT ROK Cup: Homestead
Kart Qualifying report

FWT 2017 Rok qualiying report

Kart Preview Seven kart categories competing in the 2017 Florida Winter Tour FWT ROK Cup: Homestead
Kart Preview

Seven kart categories competing in the 2017 Florida Winter Tour

Mon 19 Dec 2016
Kart Breaking news Brazilian karting star Caio Collet joins All Road Management
Headline
Kart Breaking news

Brazilian karting star Caio Collet joins All Road Management

Sat 17 Dec 2016
Kart Special feature The Top 10 most exciting karting talents of 2016
Headline
Kart Special feature

The Top 10 most exciting karting talents of 2016

Tue 06 Dec 2016
Kart Interview Victor Martins: The karting prodigy being likened to Vandoorne
Headline
Kart Interview

Victor Martins: The karting prodigy being likened to Vandoorne

Sat 19 Nov 2016
Kart Race report Hiltbrand and Martins claim CIK-FIA OK and OKJ World Championship titles CIK FIA World Championship
Kart Race report

Hiltbrand and Martins claim CIK-FIA OK and OKJ World Championship titles

Fri 04 Nov 2016
Kart Qualifying report Greco surprises with DD2 pole, as qualifying completed in Vegas US Open Las Vegas
Headline
Kart Qualifying report

Greco surprises with DD2 pole, as qualifying completed in Vegas

Wed 02 Nov 2016
Kart Preview Brueckner, Neri chase US Open Karting titles in Las Vegas US Open Las Vegas
Headline
Kart Preview

Brueckner, Neri chase US Open Karting titles in Las Vegas

Sun 23 Oct 2016
Kart Race report Ferenc Kancsar defends Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals DD2 title
Kart Race report

Ferenc Kancsar defends Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals DD2 title