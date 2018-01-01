Global
Sign in
Most recent Kart news articles:
Mon
18
Dec
2017
500 Miles Granja Viana
Headline
Kart
Breaking news
Brazilian kart race chief vows to ban "team disruption" tactics
500 Miles Granja Viana
Headline
Kart
Breaking news
Brazilian motorsport boss calls for action over kart fight
Sun
17
Dec
2017
500 Miles Granja Viana
Headline
Kart
Breaking news
Massa saddened by Brazil kart "war" after on-track brawl
3,684
Tue
28
Nov
2017
Headline
Kart
Breaking news
Has the next big racing talent been discovered in Brazil?
Mon
25
Sep
2017
CIK-FIA World Junior Championship: Nottingham
Headline
Kart
Race report
Britons Keirle, Patterson become 2017 karting world champions
Sat
23
Sep
2017
Headline
Kart
Breaking news
Mick Doohan's son among Red Bull's latest junior intake
Mon
31
Jul
2017
Kart
Race report
Moroccan Taoufik becomes European karting champion
Sun
11
Jun
2017
Headline
Kart
Breaking news
Alonso hits back at Schumacher's criticism of karting track
1,054
Tue
11
Apr
2017
Kart
Race report
Novalak, Rosso claim WSK Super Masters titles
Sat
11
Mar
2017
Kart
Preview
Large contingent of racing in Ocala
Sat
04
Mar
2017
Headline
Kart
Breaking news
Jarno Trulli's son makes WSK karting debut
Fri
17
Feb
2017
Kart
Commentary
Impressive turnout leads to championship fights
Sat
11
Feb
2017
Kart
Preview
190 competitors strap on the Vortex power plants in near perfect conditions
Fri
27
Jan
2017
Headline
Kart
Breaking news
Ralf Schumacher's son to contest European karting season opener
Wed
18
Jan
2017
FWT Rotax MAX Challenge: Homestead
Kart
Preview
Rotax FWT kicks off in Homestead, FL
Fri
13
Jan
2017
FWT ROK Cup: Homestead
Kart
Qualifying report
FWT 2017 Rok qualiying report
FWT ROK Cup: Homestead
Kart
Preview
Seven kart categories competing in the 2017 Florida Winter Tour
Mon
19
Dec
2016
Headline
Kart
Breaking news
Brazilian karting star Caio Collet joins All Road Management
Sat
17
Dec
2016
Headline
Kart
Special feature
The Top 10 most exciting karting talents of 2016
Tue
06
Dec
2016
Headline
Kart
Interview
Victor Martins: The karting prodigy being likened to Vandoorne
Sat
19
Nov
2016
CIK FIA World Championship
Kart
Race report
Hiltbrand and Martins claim CIK-FIA OK and OKJ World Championship titles
Fri
04
Nov
2016
US Open Las Vegas
Headline
Kart
Qualifying report
Greco surprises with DD2 pole, as qualifying completed in Vegas
Wed
02
Nov
2016
US Open Las Vegas
Headline
Kart
Preview
Brueckner, Neri chase US Open Karting titles in Las Vegas
Sun
23
Oct
2016
Kart
Race report
Ferenc Kancsar defends Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals DD2 title
