Livefeed
Kart

LIVE: WSK Euro Series 2026 - Round 1 in Viterbo

Follow live action from the first round of the WSK Euro Series at Leopard Circuit in Viterbo

Published:
Cover_WSK_EURO_2026_VITERBO 16_9_MOTORSPORT

Following the opening rounds of the WSK Super Master Series at La Conca and Sarno, the 2026 international karting season is ready to enter its most intense phase with the debut of the WSK Euro Series.

The event will take place today (14 February) at the Leopard Circuit in Viterbo, where approximately 260 drivers are expected for the first of the three rounds: Viterbo, Lonato and Cremona.

These rounds are scheduled between February and July, starting with Viterbo before Lonato (15-18 April) and Cremona (8-11 July).

 

A fundamental step in driver growth

The WSK Euro Series features seven categories - KZ2, OK, OKJ, OK-N, OK-N Junior, MINI Gr.3, and MINI Gr.3 U10 - designed to offer drivers of all ages access to the prestigious international racing circuit.

Now in its 16th year since the inaugural 2010 edition, the WSK Euro Series remains a fundamental milestone for both rising stars and established drivers.

Its proven format combines high-quality organisation, world-class circuits, and top teams, providing the ideal competitive environment for the standout protagonists of this racing season.

A Hall of Fame full of talent

Over the years, the championship has been a launchpad for elite talents who have gone on to reach the pinnacle of professional motorsport.

Among the most prominent names featured in the Hall of Fame (Albo d’Oro) are Formula 1 world champions Max Verstappen and Lando Norris, plus the likes of Charles Leclerc, Andrea Kimi Antonelli and Arvid Lindblad. 

The reigning champions

MINI Gr.3: Elton Hedfors (SWE) (Parolin Motorsport – Parolin/Iame/Vega)

MINI U10: Wynn Godschalk (USA) (Kidix – KR/Iame/Vega)

OKJ: Iskender Zulfikari (TUR) (Forza Racing - Exprit/TM Kart/Vega)

OK: Christian Costoya (ESP) (Parolin Motorsport - Parolin/TM kart/LeCont)

OK-NJ: Huifei Xie (CHN) (Team Driver – KR/Iame/Vega)

OK-N: Manuel Scognamiglio (ITA) (Tellone Motorsport - Tony Kart/Iame/Vega)

