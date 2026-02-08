LIVE: WSK Super Master Series – Round 2 in Sarno

The second round of the WSK Super Master Series has officially kicked off at the International Circuit Napoli in Sarno, featuring an extraordinary lineup of official factory brands, teams, and drivers from all over the world across the MINI, OK-NJ, OKJ, OK, and KZ2 categories.

Following the first two days of qualifying sessions and the first qualifying heats, the weekend concludes on Sunday, February 8th, for the Prefinals and Finals. The final day will be broadcast via Live Streaming on the WSK Promotion Facebook page, the official WSK websites, Motorsport.com, and YouTube.

WSK is a global benchmark for International Karting

The successful opening of the 17th edition of the WSK Super Master Series 2026, held on 25 January 2026 in Muro Leccese, marks the 21st year of WSK Promotion’s history. Once again, it confirmed the series as a high-level event, rich with top-tier talent, fierce competitiveness, and a technical parity that makes every moment on track decisive.

It is precisely this mix that makes the series special: consistently packed categories, young talents in constant evolution, and absolute technical excellence – a result of the tireless work of both teams and drivers. This shared commitment, along with the passion of the fans at the circuit and those following via live stream, helps maintain WSK as the global benchmark for international karting, with competitors representing approximately 60 nations.

Sarno: a fast and historic karting track

The series now moves to Sarno, a historic and high-speed circuit where precision is just as vital as the courage to push limits. Here, the increasing scoring system can make any result into a turning point in the title race. This second round sees even more protagonists joining the pack, with high attendance not only in the youth categories but also in the high-performance KZ2 class, featuring many international champions ready to assert themselves in the battle at the front.

The classification leaders after the round in La Conca

KZ2 Championship: 1st Max Orlov (//) (CPB Sport – Sodikart/TM Kart/LeCont) points 90

OK Championship: 1st Lev Krutogolov (UKR) (Energy Corse – Energy/Iame/LeCont) points 86

OKJ Championship: 1st Antonio Pizzonia (BRA) (Ward Racing – Parolin/TM Kart/Vega) points 90

OK-NJ Championship: 1st Perico Niccolo’ (ITA) (KR Motorsport – KR/Iame/Vega) points 90

MINI GR.3 Championship: 1st Nahyl El Gahoudi (MAR) (BabyRace – Parolin/Iame/Vega) points 89

MINI 10 Championship: 1st Zayne Burgess (USA) (Parolin Motorsport – Parolin/TM Kart/Vega) points 78

The calendar of the WSK Super Master Series

3rd Rd 18-22/02/2026 VITERBO / MINI – OKNJ – OKJ – OK – KZ2

4th Rd 04-08/03/2026 LONATO / MINI – OKNJ – OKJ – OK – KZ2

5th Rd 18-22/03/2026 FRANCIACORTA / MINI – OKNJ – OKJ – OK – KZ2