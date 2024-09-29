Watch: WSK Euro Series’ title-decider in Sarno

Sarno (ITA), 24.09.2024: The WSK Euro Series is ready to contest its second and decisive round at the International Napoli Circuit in Sarno over the weekend of September 29th. This will bethe final act of the series that will determine the 2024 season winners.

If the WSK Super Cup at the beginning of September represented the best way to return to the track after the summer break, the second round of the Euro Series is the perfect continuation of this second half of the season for the great international karting organized by WSK Promotion.

In the first round of the WSK Euro Series, held at Franciacorta at the end of June, which attracted drivers from all over the world, the category winners were the Scottish driver Mason Robertson (BabyRace/Parolin-Iame) in MINI U10, the Spaniard Daniel Miron Lorente (Team Driver/KR-Iame) in MINI Gr.3, the Swede Scott Lindblom (Fusion Motorsport/KR-Iame) in OK, the Englishman Roman Kamyab (Ricky Flynn/LN Kart-TM Kart) in OKJ, Turkey’s Bati Ege Yildirim (Modena Kart/Parolin-TM Kart) in OKN, and the Brazilian Antonio Pizzonia Neto (Team Driver/KR-Iame) in OKNJ.

A lot of prestigious names in the Hall of Fame of the WSK Euro Series!

The WSK Euro Series boasts an exceptionally rich and prestigious Hall of Fame, which began in 2010 with numerous talents who now occupy a place on the Formula 1 starting grid. Starting with Max Verstappen, who inaugurated the first edition of the Euro Series by winning the junior KF3 category and then repeating the success in 2011 and 2013 with victory in the KZ1 shifter category. The following year, Charles Leclerc won the KF2, and in 2013 Lando Norris enriched the record with success in the KF Junior. In 2019, Andrea Kimi Antonelli added his name to the OKJ Hall of Fame, and in 2020 in that of OK. Many other talents have contributed to the prestige of the WSK Euro Series, which this year celebrates its tenth edition

Live on TV.

The final phase on Sunday, September 29th, will be broadcast live on TV and streamed live on the WSK Promotion Facebook page, the WSK website, Motorsport.com, and YouTube:

www.wskarting.it/index.asp, https://motorsport.com/, https://www.youtube.com/@WSKPROMOTION

The program of the WSK Euro Series, Rd2 Sarno:

Wednesday, September 25th: Free practice at 8:45.

Thursday, September 26th: Free practice at 8:45.

Friday, September 27th: Qualifying practice from 15:20.

Saturday, September 28th: Warm up at 8:45; Qualifying heats from 10:50.

Sunday, September 29th: Warm up at 8:45; Live TV coverage and Live Streaming from 10:50

(Prefinals), 13:30 (Finals).

The calendar of the two WSK Euro Series rounds:

1st Rd – 30/06/2024 FRANCIACORTA / MINI – OKNJ – OKN – OKJ – OK.

2nd Rd – 29/09/2024 SARNO / MINI – OKNJ – OKN – OKJ – OK.

Info, Results: www.wskarting.it/index.asp

About WSK Karting

WSK Promotion established the international karting series back in 2006. Since then, the WSK karting championships have achieved ever-increasing participation levels, becoming the most prestigious showcase of international karting, which in recent years has exceeded 30,000 overall driver participants.

A goal achieved through the intense work of the whole WSK team, carried out with commitment, dedication and passion over these past 16 years.

And above all through the trust placed in them by the staff, federations, manufacturers, teams and the many drivers who choose the WSK races and championships to begin their career in karting and international motorsport.

Today the karting carried out in the WSK series proudly represents the starting point of current motorsport champions; in recent years almost the entire Formula 1 starting grid has been made up of drivers that grew up in WSK events.

Karting promoted by WSK goes beyond the track and behind the scenes. Through its videos, WSK Promotion takes fans backstage at each race and lets them in on the activity in the paddock, to fully relive all the excitement of every racing weekend.

Since its inception WSK Promotion has been committed to giving maximum visibility to its series for the fans and enthusiasts who, especially in this period, follow the races from home. Precisely for this reason it has all the technical infrastructure needed to be able to autonomously and remotely manage every live event.