Sowery lands second Juncos Racing Indy Lights ride

Before Lights went on hiatus in 2020, the British 24-year-old had shown plenty of promise racing for HMD Motorsports Team Pelfrey, beaten only by Oliver Askew (Andretti Autosport) and Rinus VeeKay (Juncos), who graduated to IndyCar last year.

Sowery beat them both at Portland and added to this victory with six other podiums and six further top fives to clinch his third place in the championship.

Now he will join the reigning Indy Pro 2000 champion Robb in the Juncos line-up, and has high hopes of contending for the title. Juncos earned the Lights championship in 2015 with Spencer Pigot and ’17 with Kyle Kaiser.

“To sign with a championship winning team like Juncos Racing is an exciting opportunity for me and to be able to announce it so early in the year is going to be a great help to prepare for the season ahead,” said Sowery.

“I know the team can help me build on my previous experience and work together to challenge for the title this season. The team has proven themselves by winning the championship in different series, so I am very enthusiastic about our partnership and I can’t wait to get behind the wheel again!”

Team owner Ricardo Juncos said, “We are really looking forward to working with an experienced driver like Toby. I have been watching his progress and he has continued to grow each year, in particular in 2019, so we look to build on this progress and take it in to this season.

“Toby is not only a great addition to our team, a proven winner in Indy Lights, but as a person we look forward to working and competing with him and making the most of the 2021 after a difficult 2020.”

The 2021 season will start along with the NTT IndyCar Series at Barber Motorsports Park, April 9-11.