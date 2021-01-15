Robb graduates to Indy Lights with Juncos

Robb was only 15 when he first tackled Indy Pro 2000 with World Speed Motorsports in 2016, and had skipped USF2000. Despite this, he finished seventh in his rookie season and scored a podium finish in his second year, this time with Team Pelfrey.

Moving to Juncos in 2019 saw him step up his game with two poles, six podium finishes and fourth in the championship, before he demolished the opposition across the 17-race 2020 season. Robb took seven wins (no one else scored more than two), five pole positions and finished almost 100 points clear of his closest rival after scoring 15 top-five finishes.

The Road To Indy scholarship to move up to the Indy Lights series. He also facilitated Juncos Racing’s win of the 2020 Indy Pro 2000 Team Championship.

The Road To Indy scholarship he earned, more than $600,000, has enabled him to step up to Indy Lights – in which Juncos finished second in the championship with Rinus VeeKay in 2019, and won in 2015 and ’17 with Spencer Pigot and Kyle Kaiser, respectively.

Robb stated, “What a great start to 2021 – securing a much coveted seat with Juncos Racing and my first ride in the awesome Indy Lights car!

“Working with Ricardo Juncos and the rest of the outstanding Juncos team to challenge for the Indy Lights Championship would be a dream come true for any young driver. I’m so excited to be returning to Juncos for my third season with the team. The chemistry that the team and I have had through the past two seasons will undoubtedly play a key role in our results for the upcoming Indy Lights season.

“In tandem with that, Juncos Racing’s years of Indy Lights championship winning expertise will likely pay big dividends toward strong results during the 2021 season.

“I am blessed beyond belief for this opportunity and am so excited to begin the journey that lies before us. The competition will be outstanding and every race will be tough but I am confident in our team's ability to compete with the best. To say the least, we are all very excited to see what God has in store for us in our 2021 Indy Lights campaign.

“Thank you to everyone supporting me through the past seasons... It truly has been an honor, one for which I am so grateful. Now, the privilege of having the Road to Indy logo on the side of my car for the season is amazing and it is truly a blessing to have their support in 2021!”

Juncos stated, “We are thrilled to announce Sting Ray will continue his work with Juncos Racing for a third season as he moves up to the Indy Lights series.

“Sting Ray has grown so much with our program over the past two years. His consistency throughout 2020 and domination of the second half of last season in Indy Pro 2000 led to winning the championship.

“We have built great chemistry both on and off-track with him and look forward to continuing our work as he goes for the Indy Lights championship this year.

“I would like to thank Sting Ray, his family, partners, and sponsors for this opportunity and for their support and confidence in Juncos Racing.

“Thank you to everyone at Andersen Promotions, Road To Indy, Cooper Tires, and everyone else who has put so much time and effort to keep us on track throughout these difficult times we all have faced.”