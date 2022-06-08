Ilott cleared for Road America return with Juncos Hollinger

Listen to this article

The Briton, who fractured his right-hand in a heavy double-impact crash in the Indianapolis 500 on May 29th, was forced to sit out last weekend’s Chevrolet Grand Prix of Detroit. He was advised by IndyCar Medical of potential longer-term complications were he to have to deal with the bumps and curbs of the notoriously bumpy 2.35-mile track at Belle Isle.

However, today Ilott was reevaluated by IndyCar Medical today and, as he suspected he would be, he was cleared to return to the #77 Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet.

“Having spent a week out of the car in Detroit, looking at the racing from a slightly different angle, I can happily say I am going to be back in the car for Road America,” said Ilott. “I have been cleared by the INDYCAR Medical Team today.

“We looked quite extensively at my hand and the risk of further damage is a lot lower. It’s still a factor, but the track surface in Road America is a lot less bumpy than Detroit.

“Looking at Road America, I haven’t been there yet, but it’s a good high speed fun track and quite long as well. There are some good overtaking zones, so it should be a fun weekend with a lot of action.

“I am super-excited to get back in. Coming off the momentum we had at the Indy GP we should be on for a good weekend.”

“We are thrilled to get Callum back in #77 JHR Chevrolet this week,” said team co-owner and team principal Ricardo Juncos. “We want to thank everyone at IndyCar Medical Team for their support and exceptional care provided to Callum.

“The focus has been on Callum’s healing progress, and he has been working hard each day to get back on track. We are looking forward to a great weekend at Road America and building off the momentum we had during May.”

Ilott’s place in the #77 at Detroit was taken by Santino Ferrucci, who thus raced for a third IndyCar team in as many races. He subbed for Jack Harvey at Rahal Letterman Lanigan in Texas, he ran the Indy 500 for Dreyer & Reinbold Racing. At Detroit, Ferrucci qualified 17th and finished 21st after going for a three-stop strategy which was difficult to pull off in a race without cautions, and after suffering severe hand blisters.