Previous / St. Pete IndyCar: Newgarden tops FP2, threatens lap record
IndyCar / Breaking news

Wheldon brothers join Andretti team’s development program

By:

Sebastian and Oliver Wheldon, sons of the late IndyCar ace Dan Wheldon, have joined Andretti Autosport’s driver development program.

Wheldon brothers join Andretti team’s development program

Under the new mentorship program, the Wheldons will carry the Andretti shield into three national level karting series: Rok Cup USA, Super Karts USA and United States Pro Kart Series while competing with JC Karting. 

Sebastian, 12, and Oliver, 10, “will receive oversight and career guidance from Michael Andretti and the Indianapolis-based team where the late Dan Wheldon recorded his first Indy 500 victory in 2005.”

Andretti Autosport CEO Michael Andretti said: “Dan was family to us, and we had a lot of on track success together. We see a lot of Dan in both Sebastian and Oliver and are very proud to officially welcome them into our racing family.

“No one will ever be able to replace Dan in their lives, but we’re happy to offer a network for mentorship to help the boys grow their careers. Karting is the first step, but we have hopes of helping foster promising Road To Indy, and eventually even IndyCar opportunities.”

"I’m really excited to be a junior driver for Michael Andretti and follow in my dad’s footsteps.  I hope Oliver and I can both win the Indy 500 too,” said Sebastian.

Added Oliver: "It would be so cool to race for Andretti Autosport one day. I think we will get to win a lot of races, just like my dad.”

Dan’s widow, Susie Wheldon, commented: “I am so grateful to Michael for taking Sebastian and Oliver under his wing. The junior ranks of racing are so difficult to navigate and to have the support of Andretti Autosport’s engineering resources will, I’m sure, make all the difference.

“I am reminded of Dan every time the boys pull on their helmets as they have the same determination and winning attitude.

“They often show some of Dan’s other traits too. Good luck, Michael - #DoubleTrouble!

Dan Wheldon scored 16 IndyCar wins including the 2005 and 2011 Indy 500s and won the ’05 IndyCar Series title.

He perished in a huge pile-up in the 2011 season finale at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, an event that was then canceled.

IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

