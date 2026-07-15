NASCAR unveils new rules package for Daytona to improve racing, effective immediately

On Wednesday, NASCAR announced a new rules package for the upcoming regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway, which is scheduled for August 29. This race is extra critical as it serves as the event that sets the 16-driver grid for the 2026 Chase for the championship, and several drivers are expected to be vying for that 16th and final spot next month.

NASCAR will now utilize a four-inch spoiler (down from seven inches) and wide splitter stuffers, which are identical to those used at intermediate tracks.

The tapered spacer on the engine has been reduced to 27/32” for the Cup race, so Next Gen cars will have just 465 HP. Previously, they had around 510-520 HP for superspeedway races.

NASCAR is also introducing new spoiler braces, and the spoiler deflection device has been redesigned to accommodate 4” spoiler.

Series officials expect single-car speeds to be 2-3mph faster in qualifying with this new rules package, while speed in the draft will be around the same as before. NASCAR's data and its dynamic passing maneuver CFD indicates that passing will be easier with these updates.

A big complaint with the drafting package has been how locked in things felt at the end of races, with the field two-by-two and no one able to make big moves. Forming a third lane was very difficult, as well. Since drivers struggled to move through the pack with ease, few tried when the entire field was racing all-out and not fuel-saving, giving the pack racing a stagnant feel.

NASCAR has been working on a rules package update for some time, and this package is not guaranteed beyond Daytona this summer. There is one more superspeedway race this year, which takes place at Talladega (during the Chase for the championship) on October 25.

Additionally, the new safety features such as the A-post flap will remain unchanged. Despite the changes, there is no practice scheduled for Dayton next month, so the drivers will first experience this package in the draft once the green flag flies.