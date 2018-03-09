Global
IndyCar St. Pete Practice report

St. Pete IndyCar: Hunter-Reay leads second session

By: David Malsher, US Editor
09/03/2018 09:13

Ryan Hunter-Reay put Andretti Autosport on top as teams tried their alternate ‘reds’ in the second session, and he led a Honda 1-2 as James Hinchcliffe was second in the Schmidt Peterson Motorsports entry.

The 2012 champion took just 60.8295sec to lap the street/runway course in downtown St. Petersburg, Florida, and that was enough to eclipse Hinchcliffe by just 0.04sec. Hinchcliffe completed 20 laps, second only to Harding Racing's Gabby Chaves.

Three champions occupied the next three places with multiple St. Pete polesitter Will Power in third for Penske-Chevrolet, having been fastest on the harder primary tires. Scott Dixon’s Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda was fourth, and reigning champion Josef Newgarden was fifth.

Alexander Rossi and Robert Wickens were 0.32 and 0.38 off their Andretti and Schmidt teammates respectively, in sixth and seventh, while last year’s St. Pete winner Sebastien Bourdais finished the session in eighth.

AJ Foyt Racing’s Tony Kanaan, who often turns in his best streetcourse performance at this track, was ninth ahead of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Takuma Sato.

Second fastest rookie, behind Wickens, was this morning’s pacesetter Matheus Leist in the second Foyt car.

Juncos Racing’s Rene Binder spun his car at Turn 3 and avoided contact, but stalled it, almost got collected by Ed Jones in the second Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda, and brought out the red flag. Despite being classified last, Binder finished the session only 1.5sec off Hunter-Reay’s pace-setting time.

Soon after, Simon Pagenaud had a similar incident in the #22 Penske-Chevy, and the 2016 champion would finish the session down in 13th.

Jordan King did a fine job to be within hundredths of Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevy teammate Spencer Pigot, despite an early spin and stall.

Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, free practice 2

ClaDriverLapsTimeGapIntervalMph
1 28 united_states  Ryan Hunter-Reay  12 1'00.8295     106.527
2 5 canada  James Hinchcliffe  20 1'00.8724 0.0429 0.0429 106.452
3 12 australia  Will Power  16 1'00.9933 0.1638 0.1209 106.241
4 9 new_zealand  Scott Dixon  20 1'01.1004 0.2709 0.1071 106.055
5 1 united_states  Josef Newgarden  19 1'01.1012 0.2717 0.0008 106.054
6 27 united_states  Alexander Rossi  17 1'01.1542 0.3247 0.0530 105.962
7 6 canada  Robert Wickens  18 1'01.2190 0.3895 0.0648 105.849
8 18 france  Sébastien Bourdais  13 1'01.2741 0.4446 0.0551 105.754
9 14 brazil  Tony Kanaan  16 1'01.3185 0.4890 0.0444 105.678
10 30 japan  Takuma Sato  17 1'01.3491 0.5196 0.0306 105.625
11 98 united_states  Marco Andretti  12 1'01.3780 0.5485 0.0289 105.575
12 4 brazil  Matheus Leist  20 1'01.4385 0.6090 0.0605 105.471
13 22 france  Simon Pagenaud  10 1'01.4509 0.6214 0.0124 105.450
14 20 united_kingdom  Jordan King  16 1'01.5579 0.7284 0.1070 105.267
15 10 united_arab_emirates  Ed Jones  20 1'01.5819 0.7524 0.0240 105.226
16 88 colombia  Gabby Chaves  22 1'01.6177 0.7882 0.0358 105.165
17 21 united_states  Spencer Pigot  15 1'01.7088 0.8793 0.0911 105.009
18 26 united_states  Zach Veach  16 1'01.8423 1.0128 0.1335 104.783
19 23 united_states  Charlie Kimball  18 1'01.9166 1.0871 0.0743 104.657
20 15 united_states  Graham Rahal  17 1'01.9993 1.1698 0.0827 104.517
21 19 canada  Zachary Claman DeMelo  19 1'02.0368 1.2073 0.0375 104.454
22 59 united_kingdom  Max Chilton  19 1'02.0636 1.2341 0.0268 104.409
23 60 united_kingdom  Jack Harvey  18 1'02.1640 1.3345 0.1004 104.240
24 32 austria  Rene Binder  19 1'02.3254 1.4959 0.1614 103.970
About this article
Series IndyCar
Event St. Pete
Track St. Petersburg Street Course
Drivers Ryan Hunter-Reay , James Hinchcliffe
Teams Andretti Autosport , Schmidt Peterson Motorsports
Article type Practice report
