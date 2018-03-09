St. Pete IndyCar: Hunter-Reay leads second session

Ryan Hunter-Reay put Andretti Autosport on top as teams tried their alternate ‘reds’ in the second session, and he led a Honda 1-2 as James Hinchcliffe was second in the Schmidt Peterson Motorsports entry.

The 2012 champion took just 60.8295sec to lap the street/runway course in downtown St. Petersburg, Florida, and that was enough to eclipse Hinchcliffe by just 0.04sec. Hinchcliffe completed 20 laps, second only to Harding Racing's Gabby Chaves.

Three champions occupied the next three places with multiple St. Pete polesitter Will Power in third for Penske-Chevrolet, having been fastest on the harder primary tires. Scott Dixon’s Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda was fourth, and reigning champion Josef Newgarden was fifth.

Alexander Rossi and Robert Wickens were 0.32 and 0.38 off their Andretti and Schmidt teammates respectively, in sixth and seventh, while last year’s St. Pete winner Sebastien Bourdais finished the session in eighth.

AJ Foyt Racing’s Tony Kanaan, who often turns in his best streetcourse performance at this track, was ninth ahead of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Takuma Sato.

Second fastest rookie, behind Wickens, was this morning’s pacesetter Matheus Leist in the second Foyt car.

Juncos Racing’s Rene Binder spun his car at Turn 3 and avoided contact, but stalled it, almost got collected by Ed Jones in the second Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda, and brought out the red flag. Despite being classified last, Binder finished the session only 1.5sec off Hunter-Reay’s pace-setting time.

Soon after, Simon Pagenaud had a similar incident in the #22 Penske-Chevy, and the 2016 champion would finish the session down in 13th.

Jordan King did a fine job to be within hundredths of Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevy teammate Spencer Pigot, despite an early spin and stall.

Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, free practice 2