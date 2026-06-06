Arrow McLaren appoints Ryan Hunter-Reay as new Sporting Director

Ryan Hunter-Reay has been announced as the new Sporting Director by Arrow McLaren.

The confirmation comes on the back of the month of May, where Hunter-Reay recently competed at the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 as part of a one-off fourth entry behind the wheel of the in the #31 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet.

The new role for Hunter-Reay, the 2014 Indianapolis 500 Winner and 2012 IndyCar Champion, will see him work directly under Team Principal Tony Kanaan, where he will be tasked with maximizing on-track performance while contributing to the team’s commercial success. He will serve as the critical bridge between competition, engineering, the driver lineup and commercial efforts. In addition to contributions to optimizing car performance, race strategy and driver development, he will act as a key ambassador for the team, strengthening its high-performance culture and supporting partner engagement and business growth initiatives.

“I am incredibly honored and excited to join Arrow McLaren as Sporting Director,” Hunter-Reay said. “After 23 years competing at the highest level of American open wheel racing, I’m eager to bring my experience, passion and insight to contribute pushing this ambitious team forward, and I’d like to thank Zak (Brown, McLaren Racing CEO), Tony Kanaan and Arrow McLaren board members for this opportunity.

“Arrow McLaren has shown tremendous potential and possesses all the ingredients necessary to continue fighting for championships and Indy 500 wins as well as the coveted Triple Crown that McLaren Racing is aiming to achieve once again. Together with the talented drivers, engineers and crew, I will work relentlessly to help elevate our performance and deliver the results this iconic team, its fans and partners deserve.”

Ryan Hunter-Reay, Arrow McLaren Photo by: McLaren

Hunter-Reay has been involved with the program since the start of the 2026 IndyCar season-opener at St. Petersburg.

The team and Hunter-Reay will make a decision on the driver of the fourth car entry in the Indianapolis 500 for 2027 at a later date.

"Some of my best memories in racing go back to my time working together with Ryan in 2010,” said Kanaan, noting their time as teammates at Andretti Global.

“He played a big role in helping get that team pointed in the right direction and building a group that could compete for championships. We're at a similar point now, and I'm excited to welcome him in this official role to help lead the team as we continue pushing this organization forward.”