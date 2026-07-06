Arrow McLaren signs Scott Dixon and Felix Rosenqvist for 2027 IndyCar season

Arrow McLaren announced a major roster shakeup for the 2027 IndyCar season, confirming the arrivals of six-time series champion Scott Dixon and reigning Indianapolis 500 winner Felix Rosenqvist to multi-year agreements.

The high-profile duo will join Pato O’Ward to complete the team’s three-car, full-season lineup. Additionally, 2014 Indianapolis 500 winner Ryan Hunter-Reay will return to the driver’s seat in May 2027 to pilot a fourth entry for the 111th Running of ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.’

"It’s never an easy decision, but when you have the opportunity to bring drivers of this caliber into your team, you take it seriously,” said Tony Kanaan, Team Principal of Arrow McLaren.

“Scott's accomplishments speak for themselves, Felix is this year’s 500 winner and consistently fast and competitive and Ryan has the experience and the capability to win the 500 again, without a doubt. Add that talent to what we have with Pato who’s knocking on the door of his own 500 win, and we’re the threat we’ve been building up to be in the championship and the 500.

“We’ll keep our focus on Christian (Lundgaard) and Pato’s championship fight and Nolan’s work toward top-ten finishes for the remainder of the season. Christian and Nolan (Siegel) have been awesome teammates and they’ve given a lot to help us build up this team the past two years.”

Felix Rosenqvist, Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Honda Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Lumen via Getty Images

With three Indy 500 winners and one of the series’ top oval competitors, the formidable grid underscores McLaren Racing’s ongoing quest to achieve the prestigious Triple Crown of Motorsport - victories at the Indianapolis 500, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and the Monaco Grand Prix.

Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing, added, “Our IndyCar team has shown fantastic momentum, and this lineup of Pato, Scott, Felix and Ryan will strengthen every aspect of our program. We’ve got our eyes firmly set on the championship as well as winning the Indianapolis 500 to secure the Triple Crown in the Papaya era. These four drivers bring a wealth of experience as well as great chemistry and will no doubt have a positive impact across our entire team.

“Christian’s and Nolan’s contributions have helped shape the progress we’re building on today, and I appreciate the energy and drive they have brought to the team since they joined.”

A powerhouse lineup

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Lumen via Getty Images

Scott Dixon joins Arrow McLaren as one of the most decorated drivers in open-wheel racing history.

In addition to the New Zealander’s six IndyCar titles (2003, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2018, and 2020), he is also the 2008 Indianapolis 500 winner. He currently ranks second all-time with 59 series victories, along with holding the career record for career starts and has won races across 23 different seasons. Outside of open-wheel racing, Dixon is a three-time overall winner of the Rolex 24 at Daytona, a 2024 Motorsports Hall of Fame of America inductee, and was inducted into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum Hall of Fame this past May.

“Joining Arrow McLaren in 2027 is an exciting next step in my career,” Dixon said. “It was a big decision for myself, for my family, and I’m looking forward to contributing to what the team, Zak and Tony are building there. As a New Zealander, being part of Bruce McLaren’s legacy will be special; his spirit and grit are still very much rooted in that team, and I’m excited to carry that on.”

Felix Rosenqvist returns to familiar territory, having previously raced for Arrow McLaren from 2021-23.

The Swede enters the program fresh off winning this year’s Indy 500, which stands as the closest finish in the race's century-plus history. He holds two race wins, seven pole positions, and was named the 2019 IndyCar Rookie of the Year. In 2023, he secured Arrow McLaren's first front-row start at the Indy 500 since Johnny Rutherford’s pole position in 1976.

“I’m excited to return to Arrow McLaren next season and reunite with Pato, of course, and also Tony, Zak and the crew and engineers I worked with previously,” Rosenqvist said.

“There are a lot of familiar faces, and we’ve got an incredible lineup with Scott joining and Ryan returning for the 500. I think our collective experience will be a huge benefit. I’ve still got work to do to finish this season strong, but I’m looking forward to what’s to come at Arrow McLaren.”

Ryan Hunter-Reay, who was named Arrow McLaren’s Sporting Director last month, brings an immense veteran presence to the 2027 Indy 500 effort.

With 296 career starts, 18 victories, and 47 podium finishes, along with winning the IndyCar championship in 2012, Hunter-Reay remains the only American driver to capture race wins across IndyCar, CART, Champ Car, the American Le Mans Series, and the Grand-Am Rolex Sports Car Series.

"I have unfinished business with the 500, and so does this team,” Hunter-Reay said. “Our focus is on Indy; learn from the past, and our number one goal is to win the Indy 500. We have ample amount of time to be fully prepared in working toward a big month of May in 2027 racing alongside Pato, Scott and Felix. The four of us certainly know our way around the Speedway.

“In the meantime, working with the team full time as Sporting Director offers a unique opportunity to have a direct impact on our ambitious development plans for the 2027 season, the Indy 500 and beyond.”

Additional details regarding car number assignments for the 2027 season will be announced at a later date.