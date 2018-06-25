IndyCar to race at Road America through 2021

George Bruggenthies, president of Road America, announced yesterday that IndyCar has reached an agreement to race at the venue at least through 2021.

In 2016, Indy car racing returned to Road America's famed 4.014-mile road course for the first time since 2007. The last three races have been deemed a huge success, with high fan turnout, packed camping grounds, and drivers and teams welcoming the chance to race at one of North America’s most challenging and picturesque tracks.

Announcing a new three-year deal with IndyCar, Bruggenthies stated: "Ask any driver, from nearly every discipline, especially open-wheel, and they love this place.

"The track is designed to make full use of the natural terrain, with elevation changes and undulating turns that allow for intense speeds that test driver skill to the maximum.

"Combine that with our park-like atmosphere, open seating and great spectator locations and it all equates to IndyCar Series racing at its best.

"We are very pleased to continue this relationship with IndyCar and we look forward to many more incredible events at America's National Park of Speed."

Milwaukee return "impossible"

Asked about the possibility of a second Wisconsin venue – namely, America’s oldest track, the Milwaukee Mile – reappearing on the IndyCar schedule, Bruggenthies dismissed the idea, at least with his involvement.

“It’d be impossible,” he said of the venue that last held an IndyCar race there in 2015.

“Do you know what kind of investment you’ve got to do at the Mile to support an IndyCar Series race? I think it’s at least $15-20 million to get it up to standard. I don’t think it’s going to happen there.”

His comments came just two days after it was revealed that IndyCar will not be returning to Phoenix’s ISM Raceway in the near future.