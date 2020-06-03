IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Practice in
3 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Portland
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
99 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
106 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
03 Oct
-
03 Oct
Next event in
121 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Practice 1 in
143 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Texas / Breaking news

Palou: “The only one on the grid that has never raced an oval”

shares
comments
Palou: “The only one on the grid that has never raced an oval”
By:
Co-author: Sergio Lillo
Jun 3, 2020, 12:57 AM

Alex Palou is excited to get his first NTT IndyCar Series season underway, but says he’s wary of being the only participant in Saturday’s Genesys 300 at Texas Motor Speedway who has never raced on an oval.

Last season's Rookie of the Year in Super Formula looked very strong in IndyCar Spring Training at Circuit of The Americas in mid-February, driving the Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh-Honda. He also adapted well to his day of rookie oval acclimation at Texas Motor Speedway later that week.

But this Saturday’s Genesys 300 at TMS will be his biggest culture shock of all, as he hits the track with 23 other IndyCars. Fellow series rookies, Oliver Askew of Arrow McLaren SP and Rinus VeeKay of Ed Carpenter Racing, have at least gained oval racing experience in the Road To Indy series. But with the Covid-19 pandemic deleting Rookie Orientation Practice at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in April, and also robbing the series of all test time, and forcing the cancelation or postponement of the first eight races of the season, Palou feels underprepared for Saturday’s race.

The three rookies, plus Patricio O’Ward who has no Texas Motor Speedway experience beyond the February test, will get an extra half hour of running before ‘practice proper’ on Saturday afternoon, but by the end of the night Palou will have competed in his first ever oval event.

“It is going to be screwed, there is no other way to explain it,” Palou told Motorsport.com, “because it was difficult before, being a rookie and the only one on the whole grid that has never raced in an oval... But now it is even more, if they have taken away all the tests you had to do, if you have to debut in the most difficult oval three months after all this...

“It is an event all in one day, at night…. It is as if they had chosen it on purpose!”

“Considering I've only done half a day in an oval and one day with the IndyCar, it’s going to be screwed, but you have to take it as a test of experience, to learn what it is to be with 23 other cars on an oval, what it is to make five pitstops in one race instead of one...

“I really want to try to finish the race, and if we can, we will go for a good result, because we have a good car. Then we will have more time to better prepare the next ones.”

Palou, like VeeKay, has only recently returned to the U.S. having been locked out during the coronavirus pandemic that prompted national border shutdowns worldwide. Palou had gone back to his native Spain as those restrictions tightened because “with a pandemic like this it was going to be a long time, so I decided to take a risk and be able to be with the family and if something happened to me, I would have control and knew where the doctor was.

“Since I went to Spain I started looking for ways to return, but there were none,” he explained. “The only option I had was to go to Mexico, I had to spend 14 days [in quarantine], but thanks to IndyCar, the team and the RFEdA [Spanish Motorsport authority] I got an exception for elite athletes, which did not initially include motorsport. In the end they managed to include me to have permission to enter the US and [last Saturday] I managed to enter.”

Palou admitted his physical training took a hit during the shutdown, due to force of circumstances.

“The preparation has been very difficult because I couldn't go outside, I couldn't run,” he said. “I live in an apartment [in Spain] and had no garden, no bicycle.

“In the end thanks to some friends I was able to ride a roller and stay a little active with that and some TRX and so on. Then I went out to run when they left us and in Mexico I could push a bit more.”

VeeKay, like Palou, has now entered the U.S. safely, and will also be in action in the #21 ECR-Chevrolet on Saturday.

Related video

Next article
Andretti expects tire deg at Texas despite shortened stints

Previous article

Andretti expects tire deg at Texas despite shortened stints
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Texas
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton “overcome with rage“ by events in USA

2
Formula 1

F1 announces first eight races of revised 2020 calendar

3
MotoGP

Petrucci confirms exit from Ducati MotoGP fold

4
IndyCar

IndyCar, IMS issue statement on George Floyd’s death

5
Formula 1

F1 wants race format experiments but no gimmicks

Latest videos

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen 01:25
IndyCar

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen

A Different Breed 00:51
IndyCar

A Different Breed

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA 00:34
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Alex Palou at COTA 00:41
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Alex Palou at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Simon Pagenaud at COTA 00:57
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Simon Pagenaud at COTA

Latest news

Palou: “The only one on the grid that has never raced an oval”
Indy

Palou: “The only one on the grid that has never raced an oval”

Andretti expects tire deg at Texas despite shortened stints
Indy

Andretti expects tire deg at Texas despite shortened stints

IndyCar, IMS issue statement on George Floyd’s death
Indy

IndyCar, IMS issue statement on George Floyd’s death

Newgarden: Texas and season “extremely difficult” for rookies
Indy

Newgarden: Texas and season “extremely difficult” for rookies

Carlin down to one car for Texas season-opener
Indy

Carlin down to one car for Texas season-opener

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.