IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Practice in
3 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Portland
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
99 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
106 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
03 Oct
-
03 Oct
Next event in
121 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Practice 1 in
143 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Texas / Breaking news

Andretti expects tire deg at Texas despite shortened stints

shares
comments
Andretti expects tire deg at Texas despite shortened stints
By:
Jun 2, 2020, 11:34 PM

Marco Andretti says that Texas Motor Speedway’s 1.44 miles will remain demanding on IndyCar’s tires, despite the series imposing a 35-lap limit on each set.

Andretti, heading into his 15th season as an IndyCar driver, said: “Texas always puts on a heck of a show. I actually like how it's been running. It's almost running like a high-speed short oval now because there's a decent amount of deg (tire degradation) after a couple laps on a stint.

“It might be easy for a couple laps for whoever is running out front, but then it gets… not strung out, but you have to work to pass cars. It's not going to be as pack racy. Maybe at the restarts on newer tires, but I think the good cars will be able to go towards the front now.

“We're not going to have long stints. We're going to have 35-lap stints, so the deg won't be as bad. But just watching my onboard last year, still after five laps it gets very tough to drive, which I prefer.

“So yeah, I think it's going to be fun."

The Andretti-Herta Autosport driver also observed that with practice, qualifying and the race all packed into one day for this 2020 season-opener, the Genesys 300, teams would have to take care not to go down technical blind alleys.

“For me, I think the only difference is just a one-day show and having to go right away,” he said. “I don't mind. Is it different? I don't know. Our approach is different because of circumstances at the track that particular day.

“But our preparation is very much the same with our engineers, and we have to actually watch we don't get too creative with all this time off and just remember to stick to the basics because there's not a lot of practice. It's show up and go [and] I think honestly most of the oval events can be one-day shows once we get going.”

Alexander Rossi, who in Texas will have not only four fulltime teammates – Andretti, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Zach Veach and Colton Herta – but also the Genesys-sponsored James Hinchcliffe, said that having that many cars on which to try technical tweaks during practice could prove to be a double-edged sword.

“The fact that we do have multiple drivers is good come race day, but we have to use that information correctly,” said the driver who finished as championship runner-up in 2018, and third last year. “I've said it many times before, we have a huge opportunity to really kind of try different things across different cars, but it's also easy when you have that many cars and that many opinions to kind of get lost a little bit.

“I think the way that the team has been structured this off-season is really, really good, and I have a huge amount of confidence in our ability to process that information, but we just have to keep that in mind, especially on shortened events when you come back to have a debrief and you have five opinions flying around and you don't have a lot of time to make the decision. You've got to categorically go through the things and be able to process the information that you can use for yourself or not.”

 

Related video

Next article
IndyCar, IMS issue statement on George Floyd’s death

Previous article

IndyCar, IMS issue statement on George Floyd’s death
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Texas
Drivers Marco Andretti , Alexander Rossi
Teams Andretti Autosport
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton “overcome with rage“ by events in USA

2
MotoGP

Petrucci confirms exit from Ducati MotoGP fold

3
Formula 1

F1 announces first eight races of revised 2020 calendar

4
Formula 1

F1 won't increase free-to-air TV coverage for 2020 season

5
Formula 1

F1 says team or driver COVID-19 pullouts won’t stop races

Latest videos

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen 01:25
IndyCar

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen

A Different Breed 00:51
IndyCar

A Different Breed

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA 00:34
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Alex Palou at COTA 00:41
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Alex Palou at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Simon Pagenaud at COTA 00:57
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Simon Pagenaud at COTA

Latest news

Andretti expects tire deg at Texas despite shortened stints
Indy

Andretti expects tire deg at Texas despite shortened stints

IndyCar, IMS issue statement on George Floyd’s death
Indy

IndyCar, IMS issue statement on George Floyd’s death

Newgarden: Texas and season “extremely difficult” for rookies
Indy

Newgarden: Texas and season “extremely difficult” for rookies

Carlin down to one car for Texas season-opener
Indy

Carlin down to one car for Texas season-opener

IndyCar: New car, hybrid timeline to be set in “next 30 days”
Indy

IndyCar: New car, hybrid timeline to be set in “next 30 days”

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.