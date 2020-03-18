GP Long Beach confirmed canceled, ticket plan in place

As recently as yesterday, Jim Michaelian, president and CEO of GPALB had been investigating all options for alternative calendar dates in 2020, trying to find a solution that worked for IndyCar, IMSA, the Long Beach Convention Center, and City of Long Beach officials. However, the currently unquantifiable nature of the COVID-19 spread has rendered insuperable the odds of coming to a resolution.

Said Michaelian: “Over the past few days, we have actively pursued the possibility of rescheduling the Acura Grand Prix to a later date this year with the City of Long Beach, the Convention Center, the NTT IndyCar Series, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and our other race sanctioning bodies.

“We are very disappointed that we were unable to put something together for all our loyal fans and valued clients, but trying to reassemble all the elements that have made the Long Beach event such a success does not appear feasible for 2020.

“As a result, our attention will now be focused on planning the 46th Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on April 16-18, 2021.”

The following two options will be offered to 2020 ticket holders. The first option allows customers to receive a credit for tickets purchased which will apply to the same level of admission to the 2021 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on April 16-18.

Impressively, this credit comes with a Price Protection Plan which will not only protect current ticket holders against any price increase for the 2021 event, but also guarantees they can purchase the same level of ticket for the 2022 event at the 2020 price.

The second option gives ticket holders a full refund – minus processing fee – by April 30, 2020.

Related video