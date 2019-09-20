IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Pocono
16 Aug
-
18 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
22 Aug
-
24 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Practice 2 in
01 Hours
:
09 Minutes
:
08 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Laguna Seca / Practice report

Laguna Seca IndyCar: Rookies star in first practice despite offs

shares
comments
Laguna Seca IndyCar: Rookies star in first practice despite offs
By:
Sep 20, 2019, 6:47 PM

Colton Herta led fellow IndyCar rookies Felix Rosenqvist and Santino Ferrucci in opening practice for the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, but all three ran off the road, and Herta ended the session by causing a red flag with a spin at the Corkscrew.

Herta’s Harding Steinbrenner Racing-Honda lapped 2.238-mile WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in 1min10.734sec, a 113.904mph effort which nipped Rookie of the Year points leader Felix Rosenqvist of Chip Ganassi Racing by just 0.0719sec. However, in the dying seconds of the session, the #88 HSR car looped into the runoff on the outside of the initial left-hand part of the Corkscrew, and no amount of wheelspinning could recover the situation without outside assistance.

That red was the second of the session, as Tony Kanaan binned his AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet at Turn 11.

Rosenqvist had a long run through the sand on the outside of Turn 4 and a wild moment through the Corkscrew before scoring his best time on his final lap, while Ferrucci of Dale Coyne Racing also had some wild moments before setting a time just 0.15sec off Herta’s best.

Team Penske’s Will Power was fastest of the NTT IndyCar Series veterans and fastest of the Chevrolet runners, albeit 0.27sec off the ultimate pace. Zach Veach was fifth and fastest of the Andretti Autosport cars, while Simon Pagenaud was first of the championship contenders in sixth.

The other title contenders – leader Josef Newgarden, Alexander Rossi and Scott Dixon – were ninth, 24thand 14threspectively. Rossi was on a hot lap when Kanaan brought out the red flag, and he then asked for a significant setup change that required him to step out of the car for 20mins. When Rossi resumed, there were just three minutes to go, at which point Herta’s spin prevented him setting a representative time.

Spencer Pigot was eighth fastest for Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet, while Matheus Leist (Foyt) and Marco Andretti (Andretti) set encouraging laps to go 10thand 11thfastest respectively.

Second practice begins at 2.10pm local (Pacific) time.

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 United States Colton Herta United States Harding Racing 13 1'10.7335     113.904
2 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Chip Ganassi Racing 18 1'10.8054 0.0719 0.0719 113.788
3 United States Santino Ferrucci United States Dale Coyne Racing 16 1'10.8837 0.1502 0.0783 113.662
4 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 12 1'11.0024 0.2689 0.1187 113.472
5 United States Zach Veach United States Andretti Autosport 13 1'11.0816 0.3481 0.0792 113.346
6 France Simon Pagenaud United States Team Penske 12 1'11.1519 0.4184 0.0703 113.234
7 France Sébastien Bourdais United States Dale Coyne Racing 10 1'11.1581 0.4246 0.0062 113.224
8 United States Spencer Pigot United States Ed Carpenter Racing 9 1'11.2382 0.5047 0.0801 113.097
9 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 9 1'11.2460 0.5125 0.0078 113.084
10 Brazil Matheus Leist United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 11 1'11.2702 0.5367 0.0242 113.046
11 United States Marco Andretti United States Andretti Autosport 8 1'11.2827 0.5492 0.0125 113.026
12 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 13 1'11.3015 0.5680 0.0188 112.996
13 United Kingdom Max Chilton United Kingdom Carlin 13 1'11.4110 0.6775 0.1095 112.823
14 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 8 1'11.4451 0.7116 0.0341 112.769
15 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay United States Andretti Autosport 8 1'11.4532 0.7197 0.0081 112.756
16 United States Charlie Kimball United Kingdom Carlin 10 1'11.5472 0.8137 0.0940 112.608
17 Brazil Tony Kanaan United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 5 1'11.6237 0.8902 0.0765 112.488
18 Japan Takuma Sato United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 12 1'11.6773 0.9438 0.0536 112.404
19 United Kingdom Jack Harvey United States Meyer Shank Racing 10 1'11.7449 1.0114 0.0676 112.298
20 United States Conor Daly United States Andretti Autosport 10 1'11.9320 1.1985 0.1871 112.006
21 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 9 1'12.0043 1.2708 0.0723 111.893
22 Canada James Hinchcliffe United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 10 1'12.0125 1.2790 0.0082 111.881
23 United Arab Emirates Ed Jones United States Ed Carpenter Racing 13 1'12.1601 1.4266 0.1476 111.652
24 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 4 1'12.9932 2.2597 0.8331 110.377
View full results
Next article
Andretti, Veach struggles are down to tires, says engineer

Previous article

Andretti, Veach struggles are down to tires, says engineer
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Laguna Seca
Author David Malsher

Race hub

Laguna Seca

Laguna Seca

20 Sep - 22 Sep
Practice 2 Starts in
01 Hours
:
09 Minutes
:
08 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1 Fri 20 Sep
13:30
10:30
Practice 2 Fri 20 Sep
17:10
14:10
Practice 3 Sat 21 Sep
13:00
10:00
Qualifying Sat 21 Sep
16:35
13:35
Race Sun 22 Sep
15:00
12:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes fined for Hamilton fuel temperature breach

2
Formula 1

Spa F2 crash lessons could be rushed into 2020 F1 rules

2h
3
Formula 1

Singapore GP: Hamilton outpaces Verstappen in FP2

4
MotoGP

Marquez took "very big" Aragon practice crash risk

3h
5
MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Vinales leads Rossi in FP2

Latest videos

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Gateway Recap 01:01
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Gateway Recap

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Mid-Ohio Recap 01:01
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Mid-Ohio Recap

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Iowa 300 Recap 01:00
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Iowa 300 Recap

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Toronto Recap 00:59
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Toronto Recap

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Robert Wickens returns 00:55
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Robert Wickens returns

Latest news

Laguna Seca IndyCar: Rookies star in first practice despite offs
Indy

Laguna Seca IndyCar: Rookies star in first practice despite offs

Andretti, Veach struggles are down to tires, says engineer
Indy

Andretti, Veach struggles are down to tires, says engineer

Herta on dad’s defeat by Zanardi: “I thought it was a cool pass!”
Indy

Herta on dad’s defeat by Zanardi: “I thought it was a cool pass!”

Gallery: All of Juan Pablo Montoya's top-level wins
F1

Gallery: All of Juan Pablo Montoya's top-level wins

Power “won’t play games” with championship contenders
Indy

Power “won’t play games” with championship contenders

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.