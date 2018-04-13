Davison to run third Foyt car at Indy 500

AJ Foyt Racing has announced James Davison will run this year’s Indy 500 in partnership with Jonathan Byrd’s Racing, Hollinger MotorSport and Belardi Auto Racing.

It will be Davison’s fourth attempt at Indy, but his first full two-week program. Last year, he substituted for Sebastien Bourdais in the Dale Coyne Racing #18 and appeared he was heading for a top-five finish when he collided with Oriol Servia in the closing stages.

David Byrd, one of the principals of Jonathan Byrd’s Racing, said of AJ Foyt Racing: “Based on what we have seen so far this season, AJ and Larry and everybody here have things on the right track, and we can’t wait to see what the month of May brings.

Byrd first partnered with Foyt back in 1994 to run John Andretti, but it will mark renowned Indy Lights team Belardi Auto Racing’s first entry in IndyCar, having twice won the Lights’ Freedom 100 at IMS.

Hollinger backed Davison’s last-minute entry last year.

Said Davison: “I’m happy to be joining with Byrd, Hollinger and Belardi for this entry,” said Larry Foyt. “They have worked to ensure we will have the resources for a strong program. James has shown he can do a good job at Indianapolis and I think this entry will be a great addition to this year’s 500.

Steve Moore will be team facilitator for the extra entry and Kyle Brannan will be race engineer.