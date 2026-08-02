KTM making plans to drop Maverick Vinales with immediate effect

Maverick Vinales could lose his seat at Tech3 for the second half of the 2026 MotoGP season, Motorsport understands.

KTM has been studying the most appropriate way to get rid of Vinales as soon as possible, having called up Pol Espargaro to replace him at next weekend’s British Grand Prix – which could be extended to the remainder of the season.

The Mattighofen-based constructor’s decision is a consequence of the shoulder injury Vinales has been carrying since a Sachsenring crash in July last year.

But the situation has worsened amid enormous tension between the Spaniard and new Tech3 CEO Guenther Steiner.

Vinales committed to racing with Tech3 in 2025 and 2026 on a contract that tied him directly to KTM, and after a very good start to 2025, the manufacturer promised him a promotion to the factory team.

“In the winter I was in the factory team, now I don't even know where I am,” Vinales told Motorsport at the Czech Grand Prix.

Guenther Steiner, Tech3 CEO Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

KTM was contractually able, until 30 June, to renew Vinales’ contract for one more year – and he was keen for this to happen – but the signings of Alex Marquez and Fabio di Giannantonio at the factory team, adding to Tech3’s silence, set off every alarm bell for the 125cc world champion.

“If I don't continue in MotoGP, there is only one culprit: KTM,” Vinales said in Brno, with the conflict intensifying at the Sachsenring, right before the summer break.

“KTM sent me a contract, I signed it, and two weeks later they told me it wasn't valid," Viñales said, having accepted that he wouldn’t be on the 2027 grid.

Steiner commented: “We don't want any kind of baggage from the past and, therefore, perhaps people who were associated with the group, not only with Tech3 and KTM, but with the group in general, don't fit.” This also indirectly turned Brad Binder away.

Meanwhile, KTM motorsport director Pit Beirer has kept a lower profile throughout the whole conflict. Beirer said all along that the final decision on Tech3’s 2027 rider line-up would be made during the summer break; Luca Marini and Senna Agius are expected to be announced.

KTM is therefore trying to bring the Vinales situation to a close as soon as possible, in order to avoid a war of words during the remaining 11 grands prix this year – hence trying to take Vinales off the bike without losing out in terms of finances or PR.