Oliver Bearman responds to Aston Martin rumours with clear Ferrari message

Haas Formula 1 driver Oliver Bearman has reaffirmed his commitment to the Ferrari driver programme, dismissing the prospect of a switch to Aston Martin in the near future.

Speaking on the F1 Beyond The Grid podcast, the 21-year-old driver addressed the increasingly fluid driver market and his own long-term future.

Despite an impressive start to his full-time F1 career with Haas, Bearman's immediate path to a coveted seat at Ferrari has been complicated by Lewis Hamilton's boost in performance at the Maranello outfit. This has inevitably led to paddock speculation regarding alternative routes for Bearman.

When asked directly whether he would consider leaving the Ferrari family to take a role at Aston Martin, should two-time champion Fernando Alonso decide to leave the Silverstone squad, the Briton was quick to dismiss the idea.

"I'm very much committed to what Ferrari have offered me, and they have supported me since the very beginning, since I joined F3, and I'm only sitting here thanks to them," he said.

Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

"So on one side, I owe a lot to Ferrari. For me, Ferrari is the dream team, not only because I'm part of Ferrari, but because it's the most iconic brand probably in the world. So my goal remains to be a Ferrari driver one day. That, at the moment, is the case, and then we need to see how things develop."

He added: "Aston Martin are going through a tough time, but I'm sure that one day they will be incredibly strong. But I wouldn't say I'm looking towards them at this stage."

After the first half of the 2026 season, Bearman is 13th in the drivers' championship with 18 points. In comparison, his experienced team-mate Esteban Ocon is 17th with three points. Haas is seventh in the constructors' standings with 21 points.