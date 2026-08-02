Rachel Brookes predicts major F1 driver changes for 2027

Former Sky Sports Formula 1 presenter Rachel Brookes has predicted a massive overhaul of the F1 grid, tipping four-time champion Max Verstappen to join Mercedes and McLaren's Oscar Piastri to replace him at Red Bull.

F1 is now in its summer break, and with that comes a lot of talk about potential driver movements for the upcoming season. While there have been no official announcements of team changes for any driver, speculation about who could go where is ramping up.

Speaking on the Essential F1 podcast, Brookes suggested several driver changes, including an all-British line-up at McLaren and moves to Audi, Alpine and Williams for Carlos Sainz, Fernando Alonso and Franco Colapinto.

"I still think Max is looking for an exit because he's showing us all what he can do right now and we're all impressed and we're like, 'Max is amazing', because he is," she began.

"But he wants to be winning again. He doesn't want to have to show that he can get a car that should be 10th up to second. He wants to be winning races again.

"As much as it looked easy for him before, he still wants to win. He still wants a trophy at home. With all the people who have left there now as well, I still feel that he's looking around going, 'I've done my time. I've given you everything I possibly can, and now I want to go somewhere I can win again.'"

She added: "I feel that Max would still go to Mercedes. Max will go to Mercedes alongside Kimi Antonelli. Ferrari will be Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton. Red Bull will be Isack Hadjar and Oscar Piastri.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Andrea Diodato / NurPhoto via Getty Images

"I think McLaren is potentially Lando Norris and George Russell. I think Fernando Alonso will go to Alpine next year, Carlos Sainz will go to Audi. I think Franco Colapinto will go back to Williams. And I have Leonardo Fornaroli getting onto the grid, but I'm not 100% sure where yet."

Elaborating on the suggested move of Verstappen to Mercedes, Brookes argued that team chief Toto Wolff still regrets not signing the Dutchman before he went to Red Bull.

"Max to Mercedes, it's just in my head still. Toto missed out on him before. I think that still bugs him. I also think Max would really love to go up against Kimi Antonelli."

Verstappen has been linked with a Red Bull exit for some time. While it is understood that he is able to activate an exit clause in his contract with the Milton Keynes outfit as he is not in the top two in the drivers' standings, he has consistently refused to comment on rumours linking him to Mercedes and McLaren.

There has also been speculation about a return to Alpine for two-time champion Alonso, and Williams's current performance struggles have led to increased talk that Sainz could consider an exit.