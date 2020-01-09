Top events
IMSA / Daytona 24 / Breaking news

Vautier confirmed in JDC-Miller’s Rolex 24 line-up

Vautier confirmed in JDC-Miller’s Rolex 24 line-up
By:
Jan 9, 2020, 6:40 PM

Tristan Vautier will complete JDC-Miller MotorSports lineup in the #85 Cadillac DPi-V.R for this month’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season-opening Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Vautier, who drove for the team in last week’s Roar Before the 24 test, and competed full-time for the squad with Misha Goikhberg in 2019, will join Juan Piedrahita, Matheus Leist and Chris Miller

The former Indy Lights champion said: “I’m very excited to be back with JDC-Miller Motorsports and Cadillac Racing to start my eighth Rolex 24 at Daytona, and want to thank the team for their continued trust. We had some good results in 2019, but I feel like we are starting 2020 in a much better place, so we are definitely setting higher goals for ourselves.”

“I raced with Juan and Chris at JDC-Miller already last year, and it was good to get to know Matheus during the three days at the Roar,” Vautier continued. “All four of us are looking for similar things in the car, and everyone was strong. I feel we have a very solid lineup and we can have a good result.”

JDC-Miller MotorSports team owner and managing partner, John Church declared: “We are very excited to have Tristan back in the #85 car… Obviously we’ve known Tristan for a long time now and know how fast he is.

“It was also great to see how quickly the four of them ‘clicked’ at the Roar. It almost looked like they have been racing together for a while now, which is all very positive.”

Series IMSA
Event Daytona 24
Drivers Tristan Vautier
Teams JDC/Miller Motorsports
Author David Malsher

IMSA Next session

Daytona 24

Daytona 24

22 Jan - 26 Jan

