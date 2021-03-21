Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
28 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
04 Apr
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
14 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
21 Mar
Race in
15 Hours
:
19 Minutes
:
26 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
01 May
Race in
41 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Algarve
13 Jun
Race in
84 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Sandown
20 Mar
Race 3 in
01 Hours
:
49 Minutes
:
26 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Sebring 12H: Bourdais, Duval, Vautier win in JDC-Miller Cadillac
IMSA / Sebring 12 Hours / Breaking news

Bourdais reveals late scare on way to Sebring victory

By:
, News Editor

Sebastien Bourdais says he was surprised he was able to hang on to claim victory for JDC-Miller MotorSports in the closing stages of the Sebring 12 Hours after the #5 Cadillac suffered rear wing damage.

Bourdais reveals late scare on way to Sebring victory

JDC-Miller came through for what had seemed an unlikely victory in the second round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season, having spent most of the race a lap down as a result of various incidents.

But, having clawed its way back to the lead lap by the end of Hour 10, the Mustang Sampling-sponsored #5 Cadillac DPi-V.R was promoted into the lead with a little over an hour to run following the collision between Scott Dixon's Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac and a GT Le Mans class BMW that knocked the former out of contention.

Bourdais then had to contend with Harry Tincknell following the eighth and final caution of the race with around half an hour to go, and the Frenchman held on to score JDC-Miller's first win since the 2018 Six Hours of Watkins Glen by just 1.435 seconds in the car he shared with countrymen Loic Duval and Tristan Vautier.

But the IndyCar regular said that a late issue with the #5 car's rear wing made the task of defending from Tincknell and the rest of the tightly-bunched DPi no easy task.

Bourdais recalled speaking to NBCSN: "After the [final] restart I lost the rear element, and the center of pressure shifted about six or eight percent forward. I thought I was going to crash in the last corner, and I had no idea I would be able to drive it.

"I just went full-stiffness front bar, full-stiffness rear bar and just hung in there. But that thing was so quick, and then I thought we lost it because without the rear wing it was gone."

Both Bourdais and Duval earned their second Sebring 12 Hours wins, with Bourdais having previously won with Action Express Racing in 2015 and Duval's first triumph coming back in 2011 at the wheel of a diesel-powered, Oreca-run Peugeot 908 HDi FAP.

It came despite Duval getting tangled up in Jimmie Johnson's early spin at the wheel of the #48 Action Express Cadillac, and then Vautier being hit by Felipe Nasr in the other AXR car, the #31 machine, in the eighth hour.

"It was not an easy one," said Duval, who is embarking on his first full-time IMSA campaign this year alongside Vautier. "We got cars in our way a few times, like at Daytona, but in the end the pace was getting better and better.

"They said the track was coming to us and we got back into the lead lap. We saved some fuel to try and fight the other guys at the front. In the end we had the right strategy, Seb was on it, and you know how good he is when he feels comfortable with the car. That was it. It was a good team effort.

"We deserve it, we had so much bad luck, even last year here when we were fighting for the win also. Finally, to be able to get that for Mustang Sampling and Cadillac and JDC, it’s great."

shares
comments
Sebring 12H: Bourdais, Duval, Vautier win in JDC-Miller Cadillac

Previous article

Sebring 12H: Bourdais, Duval, Vautier win in JDC-Miller Cadillac
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Sebring 12 Hours
Drivers Sébastien Bourdais , Loic Duval , Tristan Vautier
Teams JDC/Miller Motorsports
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
NASCAR XFINITY

Gragson, Hemric collide on pit road and then fight post-race

3h
2
Formula 1

Vettel: Pride not important in pink helmet switch

18h
3
IMSA

Jimmie Johnson explains early Sebring 12H crash

11h
4
MotoGP

Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement

11h
5
IMSA

Sebring 12H: Bourdais, Duval, Vautier win in JDC-Miller Cadillac

1h
Latest news
Bourdais reveals late scare on way to Sebring victory
IMSA

Bourdais reveals late scare on way to Sebring victory

19m
Sebring 12H: Bourdais, Duval, Vautier win in JDC-Miller Cadillac
IMSA

Sebring 12H: Bourdais, Duval, Vautier win in JDC-Miller Cadillac

1h
Sebring 12H Hour 9: Mazda locked in battle with Ganassi Cadillac
IMSA

Sebring 12H Hour 9: Mazda locked in battle with Ganassi Cadillac

4h
Sebring 12H Hour 6: Ganassi Cadillac leads Mazda at half-distance
IMSA

Sebring 12H Hour 6: Ganassi Cadillac leads Mazda at half-distance

7h
Sebring 12H Hour 3: WTR leads Ganassi, Corvette heads GTLM
IMSA

Sebring 12H Hour 3: WTR leads Ganassi, Corvette heads GTLM

10h
Latest videos
24 Hours of Daytona Video Recap 02:05
IMSA
Feb 5, 2021

24 Hours of Daytona Video Recap

24 Hours of Daytona: Fourth Place for Ferrari 01:19
IMSA
Feb 3, 2021

24 Hours of Daytona: Fourth Place for Ferrari

Watch the entire Rolex 24 in just over a minute 01:21
IMSA
Feb 1, 2021

Watch the entire Rolex 24 in just over a minute

Take a lap with Jimmie Johnson in the Rolex 24 at Daytona 08:22:05
IMSA
Jan 31, 2021

Take a lap with Jimmie Johnson in the Rolex 24 at Daytona

Jimmie Johnson on 2021 Rolex 24 at Daytona: ‘It was so much fun’ 00:36
IMSA
Jan 31, 2021

Jimmie Johnson on 2021 Rolex 24 at Daytona: ‘It was so much fun’

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
PR1/Mathiasen to make WEC debut in Spa opener Spa-Francorchamps
WEC / Breaking news

PR1/Mathiasen to make WEC debut in Spa opener

De Oliveira concerned by increased Supra GT300 count
Super GT / Breaking news

De Oliveira concerned by increased Supra GT300 count

How an Indy 500 'nearly man' found a home in Japan Prime
Super GT / Interview

How an Indy 500 'nearly man' found a home in Japan

More from
Sébastien Bourdais
Sebring 12H: Bourdais, Duval, Vautier win in JDC-Miller Cadillac Sebring 12 Hours
IMSA / Race report

Sebring 12H: Bourdais, Duval, Vautier win in JDC-Miller Cadillac

Bourdais, Foyt targeting best title campaign for 19 years
IndyCar / Breaking news

Bourdais, Foyt targeting best title campaign for 19 years

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team Prime
IndyCar / Special feature

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

More from
JDC/Miller Motorsports
Van der Zande seeks first Sebring win, Derani his fourth Sebring 12 Hours
IMSA / Breaking news

Van der Zande seeks first Sebring win, Derani his fourth

Bourdais excited by IndyCar and IMSA prospects in 2021
IndyCar / Breaking news

Bourdais excited by IndyCar and IMSA prospects in 2021

Duval 'feels like a rookie' with full-time IMSA move
IMSA / Breaking news

Duval 'feels like a rookie' with full-time IMSA move

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021
Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona Prime

Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Prime

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitters Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Prime

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories.

Le Mans
Jan 28, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Prime

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it…

Le Mans
Jan 24, 2021
The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked Prime

The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked

The 2020 edition of the Florida sportscar classic is finally taking place this weekend, eight months after its traditional date in March. That meant there was plenty of time for Motorsport.com to pour over its previous 67 races and select the best.

IMSA
Nov 11, 2020
Tony Kanaan’s top 10 races – in his own words Prime

Tony Kanaan’s top 10 races – in his own words

The 2004 IndyCar champion and 2013 Indy 500 winner Tony Kanaan probably hasn’t yet driven his final IndyCar race, but we still asked him for the 10 most significant races of his career. He explained his choices to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Sep 7, 2020
Why the GTE ruleset looks to have run its course Prime

Why the GTE ruleset looks to have run its course

The GTE ruleset has served sportscar racing in both Europe and the United States well over the past decade. But now there are clear signs that the end of its life is in sight as manufacturer support continues to fade.

WEC
Jun 11, 2020

Trending Today

Gragson, Hemric collide on pit road and then fight post-race
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Gragson, Hemric collide on pit road and then fight post-race

Vettel: Pride not important in pink helmet switch
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel: Pride not important in pink helmet switch

Jimmie Johnson explains early Sebring 12H crash
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Jimmie Johnson explains early Sebring 12H crash

Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement Prime
MotoGP MotoGP / Commentary

Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement

Sebring 12H: Bourdais, Duval, Vautier win in JDC-Miller Cadillac
IMSA IMSA / Race report

Sebring 12H: Bourdais, Duval, Vautier win in JDC-Miller Cadillac

Marko hails "sensational" Tsunoda after Bahrain test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Marko hails "sensational" Tsunoda after Bahrain test

Bourdais reveals late scare on way to Sebring victory
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Bourdais reveals late scare on way to Sebring victory

Tickford takes action after Bathurst burns
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Tickford takes action after Bathurst burns

Latest news

Bourdais reveals late scare on way to Sebring victory
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Bourdais reveals late scare on way to Sebring victory

Sebring 12H: Bourdais, Duval, Vautier win in JDC-Miller Cadillac
IMSA IMSA / Race report

Sebring 12H: Bourdais, Duval, Vautier win in JDC-Miller Cadillac

Sebring 12H Hour 9: Mazda locked in battle with Ganassi Cadillac
IMSA IMSA / Race report

Sebring 12H Hour 9: Mazda locked in battle with Ganassi Cadillac

Sebring 12H Hour 6: Ganassi Cadillac leads Mazda at half-distance
IMSA IMSA / Race report

Sebring 12H Hour 6: Ganassi Cadillac leads Mazda at half-distance

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.