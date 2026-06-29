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IMSA Watkins Glen

Laurin Heinrich left "disappointed" to lose ground in championship despite podium rally

German surged late to snag third, helping lead a dramatic comeback after the JDC-Miller Motorsports Porsche 963 went a lap down

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Published:
#5 JDC-Miller MotorSports Porsche 963: Tijmen van der Helm, Laurin Heinrich, Kaylen Frederick

#5 JDC-Miller MotorSports Porsche 963: Tijmen van der Helm, Laurin Heinrich, Kaylen Frederick

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Lumen via Getty Images

Laurin Heinrich rallied JDC-Miller MotorSports to a third-place finish at the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen after dropping a lap down. However, a victory by rival Jack Aitken meant the German lost ground in the GTP championship.

The #5 Porsche 963 started fifth at Watkins Glen International, but was hit with severe adversity with three and a half hours remaining when co-driver Kaylen Frederick suffered a cut left-rear tire following contact with a GTD car, leaving the tire carcass at Turn 9. Frederick managed to limp back to the pit lane, but the subsequent issue dropped the team to a lap down. Despite the setback, the plethora of cautions in the chaotic race allowed the combination of Frederick, Hienrich, and third co-driver Tijman van der Helm claw back on the lead lap.

Heinrich took over for the final two stints and pushed back into contention for the win. While a slow stop with roughly 55 minutes left provided another brief setback, he cut a 13s deficit to the race leader down to 6.5s, carving back up to the rear wing of runner-up Nick Yelloly before caution on the final lap cemented a result on the final step of the podium.

“Yeah, frantic to say the least,” said Heinrich, 24. “It was a roller coaster, the race, on a roller coaster track. Had a good start. Yesterday was the first time qualifying, so that means a very first time starting in GTP in a prototype in general.

“So that was a new experience for me, which was great to do. I knew it was a long race, so just trying to get settled, came in in third. Then we hit some trouble, we were a lap down, had to take emergency service to refit a tire. And looked like it's going to be difficult, but what I really liked was today the team didn't give up."

#5 JDC-Miller MotorSports Porsche 963: Tijmen van der Helm, Laurin Heinrich, Kaylen Frederick

#5 JDC-Miller MotorSports Porsche 963: Tijmen van der Helm, Laurin Heinrich, Kaylen Frederick

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Lumen via Getty Images

Heinrich came into the weekend 144 points behind Aitken in the GTP championship. With Aitken pushing his #31 Whelen Cadillac to the win, however, the gap widened, with Heinrich now 203 points behind (2145-1942).

“I was obviously a bit disappointed, also looking at the championship because I knew it's going to be difficult,” Heinrich said.

Heinrich also expressed the poise of the JDC-Miller squad, noting that once they got back on the lead lap, there was optimism since the car’s pace on the long run was stout.

“We never gave up, we kept our heads cool,” Heinrich said. “And we knew we're back in the lead lap, we are last, but we have a good car underneath us on the long run, which takes good care of the tires. And I think it was a key today to make some good moves at the end of the race. 

“I have to give credit also to my fellow competitors. There was some very good racing out there today. I think that's exactly what IMSA stands for and what the fans want to see. It was hard but fair. Very exciting, I hope. I'm looking forward to re-watch it tonight.

“And I have to say a big thank you to Porsche and to JDC and my teammates because it was a really good day, and we made a good turnaround.”

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