Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Race in
17 Hours
:
42 Minutes
:
28 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Warm Up in
15 Hours
:
12 Minutes
:
28 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
27 Sep
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
02 Oct
Next event in
5 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Qualifying 2 in
06 Hours
:
12 Minutes
:
28 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Mid-Ohio / Practice report

IMSA Mid-Ohio: Castroneves leads van der Zande in FP2

shares
comments
IMSA Mid-Ohio: Castroneves leads van der Zande in FP2
By:

Acura Team Penske’s Helio Castroneves was fastest in second practice for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship round at Mid-Ohio, ahead of Wayne Taylor Racing's Renger van der Zande.

Castroneves’ Acura ARX-05 lapped the 2.258-mile course in 1min11.395sec, almost two tenths of a second quicker than van der Zande's Cadillac DPi-V.R, and precisely 0.25sec faster than Dane Cameron in the second Acura.

Half a second behind was Pipo Derani of Action Express Racing, ahead of the two Mazda RT24-Ps which were over 0.4sec apart.

Sebastien Bourdais was fastest JDC-Miller Cadillac driver, but compatriot Gabriel Aubry – Tristan Vautier’s co-driver for the weekend – did well to end up a mere 0.014sec slower, although this was partly due to Barbosa replacing Bourdais when the track was at its quickest.

Antonio Garcia headed up Corvette Racing’s challenge to top the four-car GT Le Mans class, a quarter second faster than teammate Oliver Gavin in the #4 C8.R. The BMW M8s were 0.38 and 0.59sec slower.

The AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RCFs finished the GT Daytona session in first and second, Aaron Telitz’s 1min20.465sec lap remaining unbeaten despite the best efforts of his teammates. Frankie Montecalvo was 0.289sec slower, but was a greater margin than that ahead of home team Meyer Shank Racing, for whom Matt McMurry was third fastest in the #86 car.

Just 0.005sec slower than that was Robby Foley in the Turner Motorsports BMW M6, but also within a 0.15sec of McMurry was Ryan Hardwick in the Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R, Spencer Pumpelly’s Hardpoint Audi R8 (which missed yesterday’s practice) and Paul Holton’s Compass Racing McLaren 720S.

Cla Num Driver Class Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 7 Brazil Helio Castroneves
United States Ricky Taylor 		DPi Acura DPi 36 1'11.395  
2 10 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
Australia Ryan Briscoe 		DPi Cadillac DPi 37 1'11.587 0.192
3 6 Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
United States Dane Cameron 		DPi Acura DPi 31 1'11.645 0.250
4 31 Brazil Felipe Nasr
Brazil Pipo Derani 		DPi Cadillac DPi 36 1'11.898 0.503
5 55 United States Jonathan Bomarito
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell 		DPi Mazda DPi 37 1'12.009 0.614
6 77 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United States Tristan Nunez 		DPi Mazda DPi 37 1'12.470 1.075
7 5 Portugal Joao Barbosa
France Sébastien Bourdais 		DPi Cadillac DPi 35 1'12.540 1.145
8 85 France Tristan Vautier
France Gabriel Aubry 		DPi Cadillac DPi 40 1'12.554 1.159
9 3 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor 		GTLM Corvette C8.R 38 1'18.668 7.273
10 4 United Kingdom Oliver Gavin
United States Tommy Milner 		GTLM Corvette C8.R 39 1'18.928 7.533
11 24 Finland Jesse Krohn
United States John Edwards 		GTLM BMW M8 GTE 29 1'19.034 7.639
12 25 Canada Bruno Spengler
United States Connor de Phillippi 		GTLM BMW M8 GTE 33 1'19.260 7.865
13 14 United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United States Aaron Telitz 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 38 1'20.465 9.070
14 12 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Townsend Bell 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 36 1'20.754 9.359
15 86 Germany Mario Farnbacher
United States Matt McMurry 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 34 1'21.070 9.675
16 96 United States Bill Auberlen
United States Robby Foley 		GTD BMW M6 GT3 33 1'21.075 9.680
17 16 United States Ryan Hardwick
United States Patrick Long 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 35 1'21.158 9.763
18 30 United States Rob Ferriol
United States Spencer Pumpelly 		GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 36 1'21.202 9.807
19 76 United States Corey Fergus
United States Paul Holton 		GTD McLaren 720S GT3 31 1'21.220 9.825
20 57 Portugal Alvaro Parente
Canada Mikhail Goikhberg 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 32 1'21.566 10.171
21 23 United Kingdom Ian James
Canada Roman De Angelis 		GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 33 1'21.783 10.388
22 22 United States Till Bechtolsheimer
United States Marc Miller 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 35 1'21.943 10.548
23 44 United States Andy Lally
United States John Potter 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 32 1'21.978 10.583
24 74 United States Gar Robinson
United States Lawson Aschenbach 		GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 36 1'22.047 10.652
View full results
IMSA Mid-Ohio: Montoya puts Acura on top in first practice

Previous article

IMSA Mid-Ohio: Montoya puts Acura on top in first practice
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Mid-Ohio
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending Today

"Angry" Leclerc explains mix-up that contributed to Q2 exit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

"Angry" Leclerc explains mix-up that contributed to Q2 exit

Hamilton avoids penalty for Turn 2 rules breach
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton avoids penalty for Turn 2 rules breach

Verstappen's Q3 lap "unbelievable", says Horner
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen's Q3 lap "unbelievable", says Horner

Albon finds gap to Verstappen in Russia "a bit confusing"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Albon finds gap to Verstappen in Russia "a bit confusing"

Soft tyres "necessary" for Hamilton in Q2 despite plea
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Soft tyres "necessary" for Hamilton in Q2 despite plea

Russian GP: Hamilton beats Verstappen to pole by 0.5s
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Qualifying report

Russian GP: Hamilton beats Verstappen to pole by 0.5s

Valentino Rossi’s Petronas Yamaha move finally announced
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Valentino Rossi’s Petronas Yamaha move finally announced

2020 F1 Russian Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Russian Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Latest news

IMSA Mid-Ohio: Castroneves leads van der Zande in FP2
IMSA IMSA / Practice report

IMSA Mid-Ohio: Castroneves leads van der Zande in FP2

IMSA Mid-Ohio: Montoya puts Acura on top in first practice
IMSA IMSA / Practice report

IMSA Mid-Ohio: Montoya puts Acura on top in first practice

GM restructures its motorsports operations with two new hires
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

GM restructures its motorsports operations with two new hires

Jarvis on Mazda: IMSA championship destiny is “in our hands”
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Jarvis on Mazda: IMSA championship destiny is “in our hands”

Trending

1
Formula 1

"Angry" Leclerc explains mix-up that contributed to Q2 exit

3h
2
Formula 1

Verstappen's Q3 lap "unbelievable", says Horner

42m
3
Formula 1

Hamilton avoids penalty for Turn 2 rules breach

2h
4
Formula 1

Albon finds gap to Verstappen in Russia "a bit confusing"

2h
5
Formula 1

Soft tyres "necessary" for Hamilton in Q2 despite plea

1h

Latest news

IMSA Mid-Ohio: Castroneves leads van der Zande in FP2
IMSA

IMSA Mid-Ohio: Castroneves leads van der Zande in FP2

IMSA Mid-Ohio: Montoya puts Acura on top in first practice
IMSA

IMSA Mid-Ohio: Montoya puts Acura on top in first practice

GM restructures its motorsports operations with two new hires
NAS

GM restructures its motorsports operations with two new hires

Jarvis on Mazda: IMSA championship destiny is “in our hands”
IMSA

Jarvis on Mazda: IMSA championship destiny is “in our hands”

DPi drivers expect "wild" IMSA races with LMP3 cars
IMSA

DPi drivers expect "wild" IMSA races with LMP3 cars

Latest videos

Thinking Forward with John Doonan 31:27
IMSA

Thinking Forward with John Doonan

Birth of a Lamborghini Squadra Corse car 04:49
IMSA

Birth of a Lamborghini Squadra Corse car

Toni Vilander shares what happened to Ferrari at Daytona 08:04
IMSA

Toni Vilander shares what happened to Ferrari at Daytona

Porsche at Daytona 24: 'An almost perfect race' 02:19
IMSA

Porsche at Daytona 24: 'An almost perfect race'

New Porsche 911 RSR takes pole on debut at Daytona 24 Hours 01:51
IMSA

New Porsche 911 RSR takes pole on debut at Daytona 24 Hours

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.