Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Mar
Race in
68 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
Race in
75 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
72 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
08 Apr
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
09 Feb
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
09 Feb
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
05 Mar
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
09 Apr
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Sebring
17 Mar
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
29 Apr
Next event in
107 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Breaking news

Barbosa gets full-season IMSA drive in LMP3 class

shares
comments
Barbosa gets full-season IMSA drive in LMP3 class
By:

Joao Barbosa will contest the 2021 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season in the LMP3 class after landing a drive with Sean Creech Motorsports.

The Portuguese veteran, 45, will partner bronze-rated American Lance Willsey, who graduates to the series along with the team after racing in IMSA Prototype Challenge last year, at the wheel of a Ligier JS P320 for the six-round LMP3 schedule.

They will be joined by sometime European Formula 3 driver Yann Clairay and reigning European Le Mans Series LMP3 champion Wayne Boyd for the Rolex 24 at Daytona, which doesn't count for points. Both have experience driving for Creech, Boyd as recently as last year.

#30 Sean Creech Motorsports Ligier JS P3: Wayne Boyd, Naj Husain

#30 Sean Creech Motorsports Ligier JS P3: Wayne Boyd, Naj Husain

Photo by: Michael Noble Jr.

Barbosa makes the step down to LMP3 after losing his drive with the JDC-Miller MotorSports Cadillac DPi squad midway through the 2020 season. This month's Rolex 24 will mark the first time he hasn't been part of the top class in the Florida endurance classic since 2005.

“I worked with Sean back when I was racing a Porsche GT2 (for Mike Colucci Racing) and we always kept in touch through the years,” said three-time Rolex 24 winner Barbosa.

“Every time we’d catch up, we’d talk about working together as we always had a good relationship. So when I was testing at Daytona last year, we were talking again, but this time everything fell into place!

"So it’s really exciting for me to be able to get to race for Sean after all these years of talking about it. I want to thank Lance and Sean for having me be part of the program and I’m looking forward to teaming up with Lance.

"He is passionate and very competitive, and Sean has put some very experienced people in place so this program has all the opportunity to be competitive that you could ask for.”

Willsey, 59, is likewise no stranger to the Rolex 24, having last contested IMSA's blue riband event in 2017 in a Konrad Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan GT3.

#21 Konrad Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan GT3: Marco Mapelli, Marc Basseng, Luca Stolz, Lance Willsey, Franz Konrad

#21 Konrad Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan GT3: Marco Mapelli, Marc Basseng, Luca Stolz, Lance Willsey, Franz Konrad

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

“I’m happy to have this driver line up—these are all guys that we know and have worked with before, so I think thats going to be a big piece of the puzzle for this race,” said Creech.

“There are so many unknowns in any 24-hour race, and with this being the first year for the LMP3s, that is even more true. But we got the car in the beginning of December and have been able to run it a couple of times to learn as much as possible in preparation for the Rolex 24.

"Despite limited time with the new chassis and engine package, the team has worked relentlessly to be in position to fight for a win on Sunday afternoon.”

Herta to race Turner Motorsport BMW M6 in Rolex 24

Previous article

Herta to race Turner Motorsport BMW M6 in Rolex 24
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Drivers Joao Barbosa
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

Magnussen expected to challenge for F1 title after debut podium
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Magnussen expected to challenge for F1 title after debut podium

Wolff: Hamilton doesn't think world revolves around him
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Hamilton doesn't think world revolves around him

Verstappen not worried "time is ticking" on F1 title dreams
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen not worried "time is ticking" on F1 title dreams

“Angry” Dovizioso opens up over his Ducati MotoGP exit
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

“Angry” Dovizioso opens up over his Ducati MotoGP exit

Supercars to trial push to pass
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars to trial push to pass

McLaren can be "a force to be reckoned with" in F1 - Sainz
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren can be "a force to be reckoned with" in F1 - Sainz

Dakar legend Hubert Auriol passes away aged 68
Video Inside
Dakar Dakar / Obituary

Dakar legend Hubert Auriol passes away aged 68

In defence of Luca Badoer
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

In defence of Luca Badoer

Latest news

Barbosa gets full-season IMSA drive in LMP3 class
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Barbosa gets full-season IMSA drive in LMP3 class

Herta to race Turner Motorsport BMW M6 in Rolex 24
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Herta to race Turner Motorsport BMW M6 in Rolex 24

Nunez lands LMP2 drive with new WIN Autosport team
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Nunez lands LMP2 drive with new WIN Autosport team

Kubica, Habsburg join High Class for Rolex 24
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Kubica, Habsburg join High Class for Rolex 24

Trending

1
Formula 1

Magnussen expected to challenge for F1 title after debut podium

2h
2
Formula 1

Wolff: Hamilton doesn't think world revolves around him

1d
3
Formula 1

Verstappen not worried "time is ticking" on F1 title dreams

3h
4
MotoGP

“Angry” Dovizioso opens up over his Ducati MotoGP exit

1d
5
Supercars

Supercars to trial push to pass

10h

Latest news

Barbosa gets full-season IMSA drive in LMP3 class
IMSA

Barbosa gets full-season IMSA drive in LMP3 class

Herta to race Turner Motorsport BMW M6 in Rolex 24
IMSA

Herta to race Turner Motorsport BMW M6 in Rolex 24

Nunez lands LMP2 drive with new WIN Autosport team
IMSA

Nunez lands LMP2 drive with new WIN Autosport team

Kubica, Habsburg join High Class for Rolex 24
IMSA

Kubica, Habsburg join High Class for Rolex 24

WeatherTech Racing moves to GTLM with Porsche, Proton
IMSA

WeatherTech Racing moves to GTLM with Porsche, Proton

Latest videos

24 Hours of Daytona: 1984 - Sarel van der Merwe vs Mario Andretti 01:53
IMSA
Dec 7, 2020

24 Hours of Daytona: 1984 - Sarel van der Merwe vs Mario Andretti

12 Hours of Sebring: Post-Race update 01:32
IMSA
Nov 16, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Post-Race update

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race 01:40
IMSA
Nov 16, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race 01:40
IMSA
Nov 14, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race

12 Hours of Sebring: Qualifying 03:54
IMSA
Nov 14, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Qualifying

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.