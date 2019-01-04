Kobayashi puts WTR Cadillac on top at Daytona
Former Formula 1 driver Kamui Kobayashi sent Wayne Taylor Racing to the head of the times by just 0.008sec in the second session at the Roar Before the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.
As teams completed the second session in a three-day test before the Rolex 24, Kobayashi lapped the 3.56-mile course in 1min36.596sec in the WTR Cadillac DPi-V.R that he’ll share with Fernando Alonso and IMSA fulltimers Jordan Taylor and Renger van der Zande.
That was just enough to beat Jonathan Bomarito in the #55 Mazda RT24-P by a mere eight thousandths of a second, and this morning’s pacesetting Mazda, this time driven by Timo Bernhard, by a quarter second.
Argentine touring car star Agustin Canapino was a very impressive fourth fastest for IMSA Prototype debutants Juncos Racing, who will be campaigning the #50 Cadillac.
Helio Castroneves was fifth in the faster of the two Acura Team Penske ARX-05s, with the Action Express Cadillacs next up in the hands of Felipe Nasr and Mike Conway.
CORE autosport, which switched from P2 to DPi for 2019 to run the Nissan program, was an encouraging eighth, less than a second off the ultimate pace, thanks to the best effort of Colin Braun.
PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports’ Matt McMurry was fastest of the three LMP2 cars that took part, but Ben Hanley was a mere 0.2sec slower as DragonSpeed hit the track.
Davide Rigon put Risi Competizione on top in GT Le Mans, lapping the course 0.131sec faster than the best of the Ford GTs, driven by Ryan Briscoe, while Antonio Garcia was third in one of the two Corvette C7.Rs.
Nick Tandy and Earl Bamber in this morning’s pacesetting Porsche 911 RSRs were fourth and fifth, followed by the second Corvette, second Ford and the two BMW M8s.
Jeroen Bleekemolen again topped GT Daytona for Riley Motorsports ahead of Daniel Serra’s Spirit of Race Ferrari 488, and Jens Klingmann in the Turner Motorsport BMW M6.
Katherine Legge was fourth in Meyer Shank Racing’s all-woman-piloted Acura NSX, while Jack Hawksworth slotted the Lexus RC F of AIM Vasser Sullivan into fifth.
Combined Day 1 Roar times (Top 10):
|Pos.
|No.
|Drivers
|Team
|Morning
|Afternoon
|1
|77
|
Oliver Jarvis
Tristan Nunez
Timo Bernhard
Rene Rast
|
Mazda Team Joest
|1'35.989
|1'36.838
|2
|10
|
Renger van der Zande
Jordan Taylor
Fernando Alonso
Kamui Kobayashi
|Wayne Taylor Racing
|1'36.407
|1'36.596
|3
|55
|
Jonathan Bomarito
Harry Tincknell
Olivier Pla
|Mazda Team Joest
|1'36.449
|1'36.604
|4
|31
|
Pipo Derani
Felipe Nasr
Eric Curran
|Action Express Racing
|1'36.781
|1'37.187
|5
|5
|
Joao Barbosa
Filipe Albuquerque
Christian Fittipaldi
Mike Conway
|Action Express Racing
|1'36.872
|1'37.202
|6
|50
|
Kyle Kaiser
Will Owen
Rene Binder
Agustin Canapino
|Juncos Racing
|1'37.235
|1'37.128
|7
|7
|
Helio Castroneves
Ricky Taylor
Alexander Rossi
|Acura Team Penske
|1'37.825
|1'37.174
|8
|54
|
Jon Bennett
Colin Braun
Romain Dumas
Loic Duval
|CORE autosport
|no time
|1'37.522
|9
|85
|
Tristan Vautier
Misha Goikhberg
Rubens Barrichello
Devlin DeFrancesco
|JDC-Miller Motorsports
|1'37.678
|1'38.036
|10
|84
|
Simon Trummer
Stephen Simpson
Chris Miller
Juan Piedrahita
|JDC-Miller Motorsports
|1'37.966
|1'41.135
