IMSA / Daytona January testing / Testing report

Kobayashi puts WTR Cadillac on top at Daytona

Kobayashi puts WTR Cadillac on top at Daytona
David Malsher
By: David Malsher
Jan 4, 2019, 10:22 PM

Former Formula 1 driver Kamui Kobayashi sent Wayne Taylor Racing to the head of the times by just 0.008sec in the second session at the Roar Before the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.

As teams completed the second session in a three-day test before the Rolex 24, Kobayashi lapped the 3.56-mile course in 1min36.596sec in the WTR Cadillac DPi-V.R that he’ll share with Fernando Alonso and IMSA fulltimers Jordan Taylor and Renger van der Zande.

That was just enough to beat Jonathan Bomarito in the #55 Mazda RT24-P by a mere eight thousandths of a second, and this morning’s pacesetting Mazda, this time driven by Timo Bernhard, by a quarter second.

Argentine touring car star Agustin Canapino was a very impressive fourth fastest for IMSA Prototype debutants Juncos Racing, who will be campaigning the #50 Cadillac.

Helio Castroneves was fifth in the faster of the two Acura Team Penske ARX-05s, with the Action Express Cadillacs next up in the hands of Felipe Nasr and Mike Conway.

CORE autosport, which switched from P2 to DPi for 2019 to run the Nissan program, was an encouraging eighth, less than a second off the ultimate pace, thanks to the best effort of Colin Braun.

PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports’ Matt McMurry was fastest of the three LMP2 cars that took part, but Ben Hanley was a mere 0.2sec slower as DragonSpeed hit the track.

Davide Rigon put Risi Competizione on top in GT Le Mans, lapping the course 0.131sec faster than the best of the Ford GTs, driven by Ryan Briscoe, while Antonio Garcia was third in one of the two Corvette C7.Rs.

Nick Tandy and Earl Bamber in this morning’s pacesetting Porsche 911 RSRs were fourth and fifth, followed by the second Corvette, second Ford and the two BMW M8s.

Jeroen Bleekemolen again topped GT Daytona for Riley Motorsports ahead of Daniel Serra’s Spirit of Race Ferrari 488, and Jens Klingmann in the Turner Motorsport BMW M6.

Katherine Legge was fourth in Meyer Shank Racing’s all-woman-piloted Acura NSX, while Jack Hawksworth slotted the Lexus RC F of AIM Vasser Sullivan into fifth.

Combined Day 1 Roar times (Top 10):

Pos. No. Drivers Team Morning Afternoon
1 77

United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis 

United States Tristan Nunez

Germany Timo Bernhard

Germany Rene Rast

Mazda Team Joest

 

 1'35.989 1'36.838
2 10

Netherlands Renger van der Zande 

United States Jordan Taylor 

Spain Fernando Alonso

Japan Kamui Kobayashi

 Wayne Taylor Racing 1'36.407 1'36.596
3 55

United States Jonathan Bomarito

United Kingdom Harry Tincknell

France Olivier Pla

 Mazda Team Joest 1'36.449 1'36.604
4 31

Brazil Pipo Derani

Brazil Felipe Nasr

United States Eric Curran

 Action Express Racing 1'36.781 1'37.187
5 5

Portugal Joao Barbosa 

Portugal Filipe Albuquerque

Brazil Christian Fittipaldi 

United Kingdom Mike Conway

 Action Express Racing 1'36.872 1'37.202
6 50

United States Kyle Kaiser

United States Will Owen

Austria Rene Binder

Argentina Agustin Canapino

 Juncos Racing 1'37.235 1'37.128
7 7

Brazil Helio Castroneves

United States Ricky Taylor

United States Alexander Rossi

 Acura Team Penske 1'37.825 1'37.174
8 54

United States Jon Bennett

United States Colin Braun

France Romain Dumas

France Loic Duval 

 CORE autosport no time 1'37.522
9 85

France Tristan Vautier

Canada Misha Goikhberg

Brazil Rubens Barrichello

Canada Devlin DeFrancesco

 JDC-Miller Motorsports 1'37.678 1'38.036
10 84

Switzerland Simon Trummer 

South Africa Stephen Simpson 

United States Chris Miller

Colombia Juan Piedrahita

 JDC-Miller Motorsports 1'37.966 1'41.135
Alonso: Second Rolex 24 attempt "about winning"

Alonso: Second Rolex 24 attempt "about winning"

Tincknell fastest, Alonso stars in third Roar session

Tincknell fastest, Alonso stars in third Roar session
Series IMSA
Event Daytona January testing
Author David Malsher

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner
Formula 1 / Breaking news

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner

10h ago
Ducati names Article
MotoGP

Ducati names "three good candidates" for 2020 MotoGP ride

McLaren Article
Formula 1

McLaren "anticipating a good F1 car" in 2019

Sights & sounds: IMSA Encore at Sebring 01:40
IMSA

Sights & sounds: IMSA Encore at Sebring

Nov 14, 2018
Van Overbeek on latest IMSA victory 03:02
IMSA

Van Overbeek on latest IMSA victory

Sep 13, 2018

BMW "in the hunt" for Rolex 24 victory, says Rahal
IMSA

BMW "in the hunt" for Rolex 24 victory, says Rahal

Bobby Rahal: Zanardi is integral to our team at Daytona
IMSA

Bobby Rahal: Zanardi is integral to our team at Daytona

Acura Team Penske unveils special color schemes for 2019
IMSA

Acura Team Penske unveils special color schemes for 2019

