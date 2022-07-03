Tickets Subscribe
All
IMSA / Canadian Tire Motorsport Park Race report

CTMP IMSA: Van der Zande/Bourdais Cadillac beats Acuras in chaotic race

Renger van der Zande and Sebastien Bourdais took victory in their Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac, as the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship made a wild return to Canadian Tire Motorsports Park.

Charles Bradley
CTMP IMSA: Van der Zande/Bourdais Cadillac beats Acuras in chaotic race
Van der Zande produced a stunning pass on Oliver Jarvis’s Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-05 with 10 minutes remaining of a pulsating race to claim victory.

The Acuras were faster on pure pace than the Cadillacs around the 2.45-mile track, formerly known as Mosport Park, but much edgier to drive which clearly took a physical toll on their drivers over long runs.

MSR’s Tom Blomqvist led from the pole ahead of the similar Acura of Wayne Taylor Racing’s Ricky Taylor, until the latter cut a right-rear tire straight after an early restart, putting him to the back of the class.

Tristan Vautier’s JDC-Miller MotorSports Cadillac didn’t pit under the second yellow, and briefly picked up the lead, while the #02 Chip Ganassi Racing version of Alex Lynn also jumped ahead of the MSR Acura in the pits. Blomqvist had a near miss with Jordan Taylor’s Corvette, but later used a BMW GTD car to box-in Lynn to grab back the lead after an hour.

Jarvis took over the MSR Acura and soon got embroiled in a huge scrap with van der Zande in the #01 CGR Caddy. “Our car is extremely difficult to drive,” reported Blomqvist from the pits after his stint, while Filipe Albuquerque echoed that he was “happy” to let Taylor do the majority of running in the WTR car as he fought back towards the front.

Earl Bamber’s #02 CGR Caddy grabbed the lead from Jarvis with just over an hour remaining, when Olly got boxed in behind a Mercedes GTD car. Bamber almost crashed with a huge lockup as he entered the pits for his final stop, while Jarvis got mired in LMP3 traffic and Taylor barged his way past, almost bouncing off Jarvis and the pit wall to take third. Jarvis received a warning from race control for his reactive move.

Jarvis was involved in the third full-course yellow of the race, as the LMP3 car of early leader Scott Andrews veered into his path on an out lap and fired himself off into the tire wall at high speed.

Van der Zande led from Bamber, Taylor and Jarvis at this point, but the Acuras required shorter top-off fuel stops than the Cadillacs inside the last 40 minutes, so Jarvis jumped back to the front, ahead of Taylor and Bamber.

Bamber then got into Taylor at Moss Corner, sending the WTR car spinning off and earning himself a penalty. Taylor caused the fourth full-course caution, when he spun into the tires trying to pass Pipo Derani’s Action Express Racing Cadillac.

That produced an 18-minute shootout to the finish, with Jarvis leading van der Zande, who barged his way past Richard Westbrook in the JDC-Miller Caddy for second. Derani also demoted Westbrook for third, while Bamber did likewise with two laps remaining to grab fourth.

Van der Zande, who was also battling power steering issues, chased down Jarvis and scythed past him with 10 minutes remaining, meaning the MSR Acura has finished second in the last five races.

Colin Braun and Jon Bennett won LMP3 for CORE Autosport ahead of Andretti Autosport’s Jarrett Andretti and Gabby Chaves.

#9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3R: Matt Campbell, Mathieu Jaminet

#9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3R: Matt Campbell, Mathieu Jaminet

Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

Mathieu Jaminet led GTD Pro from the green flag in his Pfaff Motorsports-run Porsche 911 GT3 R, as non-Pro GTD poleman Frankie Montecalvo’s Lexus was taken out at the first corner after being caught up in an LMP3 shunt.

Jaminet and teammate Matt Campbell dominated the race, as Jordan Taylor/Antonio Garcia (Corvette C8.R) got ahead of the Alex Riberas/Ross Gunn Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage for second. The sister Vantage of Roman De Angelis and Maxime Martin won the non-Pro GTD category, despite huge late-race pressure from the Winward Mercedes of Phillip Ellis/Russell Ward.

The first full-course yellow of the race was caused by John Edwards, who lost a wheel from his Team RLL BMW M4.

Canadian Tire Motorsports Park - IMSA race results:

Cla Class Num Driver Chassis Laps Gap
1 DPi 01 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
France Sébastien Bourdais 		Cadillac DPi 123  
2 DPi 60 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist 		Acura DPi 123 3.509
3 DPi 31 France Olivier Pla
Brazil Pipo Derani 		Cadillac DPi 123 4.272
4 DPi 02 New Zealand Earl Bamber
United Kingdom Alex Lynn 		Cadillac DPi 123 4.704
5 DPi 5 France Tristan Vautier
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook 		Cadillac DPi 123 5.785
6 DPi 10 United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque 		Acura DPi 123 15.025
7 LMP3 54 United States Jon Bennett
United States Colin Braun 		Ligier JS P320 115 8 Laps
8 LMP3 36 United States Jarett Andretti
Colombia Gabby Chaves 		Ligier JS P320 115 8 Laps
9 LMP3 30 United States Ari Balogh
Canada Garett Grist 		Ligier JS P320 115 8 Laps
10 LMP3 13 Canada Orey Fidani
Canada Kyle Marcelli 		Duqueine D08 114 9 Laps
11 GTD PRO 9 Australia Matt Campbell
France Mathieu Jaminet 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 111 12 Laps
12 GTD PRO 3 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor 		Corvette C8.R GTD 111 12 Laps
13 GTD PRO 23 United Kingdom Ross Gunn
Spain Alex Riberas 		Aston Martin Vantage GT3 111 12 Laps
14 GTD 27 Canada Roman De Angelis
Belgium Maxime Martin 		Aston Martin Vantage GT3 111 12 Laps
15 GTD 57 United States Russell Ward
Switzerland Philip Ellis 		Mercedes AMG GT3 111 12 Laps
16 GTD PRO 79 United States Cooper MacNeil
Spain Daniel Juncadella 		Mercedes AMG GT3 111 12 Laps
17 GTD PRO 25 United States Connor de Phillippi
United States John Edwards 		BMW M4 GT3 111 12 Laps
18 GTD 51 United States Ryan Eversley
Australia Aidan Read 		Acura NSX GT3 111 12 Laps
19 GTD PRO 14 United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat
Japan Kamui Kobayashi 		Lexus RC F GT3 111 12 Laps
20 GTD 96 United States Robby Foley
United States Bill Auberlen 		BMW M4 GT3 111 12 Laps
21 GTD 1 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow 		BMW M4 GT3 111 12 Laps
22 GTD 12 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Aaron Telitz 		Lexus RC F GT3 80 43 Laps
23 LMP3 74 United States Gar Robinson
Australia Scott Andrews 		Ligier JS P320 74 49 Laps
24 LMP3 33 Portugal Joao Barbosa
United States Lance Willsey 		Ligier JS P320 32 91 Laps
View full results
CTMP IMSA: Van der Zande/Bourdais Cadillac beats Acuras in chaotic race
