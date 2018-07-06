CTMP IMSA: Braun sets scorching early practice pace
Colin Braun began IMSA practice at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park where he left off in qualifying at Watkins Glen last weekend by setting an impressive fastest time in FP1.
In clear but windy conditions, Braun – who shares his CORE autosport-run Oreca LMP2 with Jon Bennett – set the early pace around the fearsome Canadian road course at 1m08.693s, before lowering the fastest time with 1m07.475s and 1m07.155s efforts.
His quickest lap was 0.916s faster than the first of the Penske-run Acura DPis of Dane Cameron, who circulated in 1m08.071s. Filipe Albuquerque was third fastest in the leading Cadillac, the #5 Action Express car he shares with Christian Fittipaldi, on 1m08.088s.
Jonathan Bomarito was a late improver in the #55 Mazda DPi on 1m08.152s, jumping to fourth at the expense of Felipe Nasr in the #31 Action Express Caddy, and beating his 1m08.254s.
The second Acura of Ricky Taylor/Helio Castroneves was sixth fastest in Taylor’s hands. The Watkins Glen-winning JDC-Miller car of Stephen Simpson and Misha Goikhberg was only seventh fastest, 1.4s off the pace.
In GTLM, Earl Bamber was the leader of a Porsche 1-2 lockout in his #911 RSR on 1m14.538s, half a second clear of Nick Tandy in the #912 sister car.
The Chevrolet Corvettes were next up, a couple of tenths down on the Porsche pace, with Jan Magnussen heading Oliver Gavin by less than a tenth.
Chip Ganassi Racing's pair of Ford GTs were fifth and sixth, Dirk Muller ahead of Richard Westbrook, with the BMWs slowest in the class.
Bill Auberlen was fastest in GTD on 1m16.848s in his Turner Motorsport BMW M6, but only by a fraction of a second from Jack Hawksworth’s Lexus. Jeff Segal was third fastest in the #63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488.
Practice results:
|Pos.
|#
|Drivers
|Class
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|1
|54
| Jon Bennett
Colin Braun
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|1'07.155
|2
|6
| Juan Pablo Montoya
Dane Cameron
|P
|Acura DPi
|1'08.071
|0.916
|3
|5
| Christian Fittipaldi
Filipe Albuquerque
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|1'08.088
|0.933
|4
|55
| Harry Tincknell
Jonathan Bomarito
|P
|Mazda DPi
|1'08.152
|0.997
|5
|31
| Eric Curran
Felipe Nasr
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|1'08.254
|1.099
|6
|7
| Helio Castroneves
Ricky Taylor
|P
|Acura DPi
|1'08.267
|1.112
|7
|99
| Mikhail Goikhberg
Stephen Simpson
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|1'08.580
|1.425
|8
|10
| Jordan Taylor
Renger van der Zande
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|1'08.583
|1.428
|9
|85
| Simon Trummer
Robert Alon
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|1'08.685
|1.530
|10
|22
| Pipo Derani
Ryan Dalziel
|P
|Nissan DPi
|1'08.810
|1.655
|11
|77
| Oliver Jarvis
Tristan Nunez
|P
|Mazda DPi
|1'09.023
|1.868
|12
|52
| Gustavo Yacaman
Sebastian Saavedra
|P
|Ligier LMP2
|1'09.049
|1.894
|13
|38
| James French
Kyle Masson
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|1'09.842
|2.687
|14
|912
| Earl Bamber
Laurens Vanthoor
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|1'14.538
|7.383
|15
|911
| Nick Tandy
Patrick Pilet
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|1'15.031
|7.876
|16
|3
| Jan Magnussen
Antonio Garcia
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|1'15.276
|8.121
|17
|4
| Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|1'15.357
|8.202
|18
|66
| Joey Hand
Dirk Müller
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|1'15.709
|8.554
|19
|67
| Ryan Briscoe
Richard Westbrook
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|1'15.835
|8.680
|20
|24
| John Edwards
Jesse Krohn
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|1'16.177
|9.022
|21
|25
| Connor de Phillippi
Alexander Sims
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|1'16.331
|9.176
|22
|96
| Bill Auberlen
Robby Foley
|GTD
|BMW M6 GT3
|1'16.848
|9.693
|23
|15
| David Heinemeier Hansson
Jack Hawksworth
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|1'16.929
|9.774
|24
|63
| Jeff Segal
Cooper MacNeil
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|1'16.980
|9.825
|25
|14
| Kyle Marcelli
Dominik Baumann
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|1'17.078
|9.923
|26
|33
| Jeroen Bleekemolen
Ben Keating
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|1'17.083
|9.928
|27
|44
| Andy Lally
John Potter
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|1'17.128
|9.973
|28
|93
| Justin Marks
Lawson Aschenbach
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|1'17.161
|10.006
|29
|16
| Wolf Henzler
Michael Schein
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|1'17.179
|10.024
|30
|58
| Patrick Long
Christina Nielsen
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|1'17.294
|10.139
|31
|86
| Alvaro Parente
Katherine Legge
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|1'17.315
|10.160
|32
|48
| Bryan Sellers
Madison Snow
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|1'17.444
|10.289
Previous article
CTMP IMSA: Braun stays on top as Castroneves wrecks
Next article
Palttala admits GTD win at the Glen was “above any expectations”
About this article
|Series
|IMSA
|Event
|Canadian Tire Motorsport Park
|Location
|Canadian Tire Motorsport Park
|Drivers
|Colin Braun
|Teams
|CORE autosport
|Author
|Charles Bradley
|Article type
|Practice report