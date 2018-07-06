Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
IMSA / Canadian Tire Motorsport Park / Practice report

CTMP IMSA: Braun sets scorching early practice pace

shares
comments
CTMP IMSA: Braun sets scorching early practice pace
Charles Bradley
By: Charles Bradley
Jul 6, 2018, 4:43 PM

Colin Braun began IMSA practice at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park where he left off in qualifying at Watkins Glen last weekend by setting an impressive fastest time in FP1.

In clear but windy conditions, Braun – who shares his CORE autosport-run Oreca LMP2 with Jon Bennett – set the early pace around the fearsome Canadian road course at 1m08.693s, before lowering the fastest time with 1m07.475s and 1m07.155s efforts.

His quickest lap was 0.916s faster than the first of the Penske-run Acura DPis of Dane Cameron, who circulated in 1m08.071s. Filipe Albuquerque was third fastest in the leading Cadillac, the #5 Action Express car he shares with Christian Fittipaldi, on 1m08.088s.

Jonathan Bomarito was a late improver in the #55 Mazda DPi on 1m08.152s, jumping to fourth at the expense of Felipe Nasr in the #31 Action Express Caddy, and beating his 1m08.254s.

The second Acura of Ricky Taylor/Helio Castroneves was sixth fastest in Taylor’s hands. The Watkins Glen-winning JDC-Miller car of Stephen Simpson and Misha Goikhberg was only seventh fastest, 1.4s off the pace.

In GTLM, Earl Bamber was the leader of a Porsche 1-2 lockout in his #911 RSR on 1m14.538s, half a second clear of Nick Tandy in the #912 sister car.

The Chevrolet Corvettes were next up, a couple of tenths down on the Porsche pace, with Jan Magnussen heading Oliver Gavin by less than a tenth.

Chip Ganassi Racing's pair of Ford GTs were fifth and sixth, Dirk Muller ahead of Richard Westbrook, with the BMWs slowest in the class.

Bill Auberlen was fastest in GTD on 1m16.848s in his Turner Motorsport BMW M6, but only by a fraction of a second from Jack Hawksworth’s Lexus. Jeff Segal was third fastest in the #63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488.

Practice results:

Pos.#DriversClassChassisTimeGap
1 54 united_states Jon Bennett 
united_states Colin Braun 		 P ORECA LMP2 1'07.155  
2 6 colombia Juan Pablo Montoya 
united_states Dane Cameron 		 P Acura DPi 1'08.071 0.916
3 5 brazil Christian Fittipaldi 
portugal Filipe Albuquerque 		 P Cadillac DPi 1'08.088 0.933
4 55 united_kingdom Harry Tincknell 
united_states Jonathan Bomarito 		 P Mazda DPi 1'08.152 0.997
5 31 united_states Eric Curran 
brazil Felipe Nasr 		 P Cadillac DPi 1'08.254 1.099
6 7 brazil Helio Castroneves 
united_states Ricky Taylor 		 P Acura DPi 1'08.267 1.112
7 99 canada Mikhail Goikhberg 
south_africa Stephen Simpson 		 P ORECA LMP2 1'08.580 1.425
8 10 united_states Jordan Taylor 
netherlands Renger van der Zande 		 P Cadillac DPi 1'08.583 1.428
9 85 switzerland Simon Trummer 
united_states Robert Alon 		 P ORECA LMP2 1'08.685 1.530
10 22 brazil Pipo Derani 
united_kingdom Ryan Dalziel 		 P Nissan DPi 1'08.810 1.655
11 77 united_kingdom Oliver Jarvis 
united_states Tristan Nunez 		 P Mazda DPi 1'09.023 1.868
12 52 colombia Gustavo Yacaman 
colombia Sebastian Saavedra 		 P Ligier LMP2 1'09.049 1.894
13 38 united_states James French 
united_states  Kyle Masson 		 P ORECA LMP2 1'09.842 2.687
14 912 new_zealand Earl Bamber 
belgium Laurens Vanthoor 		 GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 1'14.538 7.383
15 911 united_kingdom Nick Tandy 
france Patrick Pilet 		 GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 1'15.031 7.876
16 3 denmark Jan Magnussen 
spain Antonio Garcia 		 GTLM Corvette C7.R 1'15.276 8.121
17 4 united_kingdom Oliver Gavin 
united_states Tommy Milner 		 GTLM Corvette C7.R 1'15.357 8.202
18 66 united_states Joey Hand 
germany Dirk Müller 		 GTLM Ford GT 1'15.709 8.554
19 67 australia Ryan Briscoe 
united_kingdom Richard Westbrook 		 GTLM Ford GT 1'15.835 8.680
20 24 united_states John Edwards 
finland Jesse Krohn 		 GTLM BMW M8 GTE 1'16.177 9.022
21 25 united_states Connor de Phillippi 
united_kingdom Alexander Sims 		 GTLM BMW M8 GTE 1'16.331 9.176
22 96 united_states Bill Auberlen 
united_states Robby Foley 		 GTD BMW M6 GT3 1'16.848 9.693
23 15 denmark David Heinemeier Hansson 
united_kingdom Jack Hawksworth 		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 1'16.929 9.774
24 63 united_states Jeff Segal 
united_states Cooper MacNeil 		 GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 1'16.980 9.825
25 14 canada Kyle Marcelli 
austria Dominik Baumann 		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 1'17.078 9.923
26 33 netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen 
united_states Ben Keating 		 GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 1'17.083 9.928
27 44 united_states Andy Lally 
united_states John Potter 		 GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 1'17.128 9.973
28 93 united_states Justin Marks 
united_states Lawson Aschenbach 		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 1'17.161 10.006
29 16 germany Wolf Henzler 
united_states Michael Schein 		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'17.179 10.024
30 58 united_states Patrick Long 
denmark Christina Nielsen 		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'17.294 10.139
31 86 portugal Alvaro Parente 
united_kingdom Katherine Legge 		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 1'17.315 10.160
32 48 united_states Bryan Sellers 
united_states Madison Snow 		 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 1'17.444 10.289
Next IMSA article
CTMP IMSA: Braun stays on top as Castroneves wrecks

Previous article

CTMP IMSA: Braun stays on top as Castroneves wrecks

Next article

Palttala admits GTD win at the Glen was “above any expectations”

Palttala admits GTD win at the Glen was “above any expectations”

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Canadian Tire Motorsport Park
Location Canadian Tire Motorsport Park
Drivers Colin Braun
Teams CORE autosport
Author Charles Bradley
Article type Practice report

Red zone: trending stories

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism

Jul 30, 2018

Latest videos
Nightlife – Behind the scenes at the 2018 Rolex 24 hours of Daytona | M1TG 06:54
IMSA

Nightlife – Behind the scenes at the 2018 Rolex 24 hours of Daytona | M1TG

Inside the Daytona 24 Hours 09:38
IMSA

Inside the Daytona 24 Hours

News in depth
Jan Magnussen: Bittersweet races for Kevin and myself
IMSA

Jan Magnussen: Bittersweet races for Kevin and myself

Champion Racing founder Maraj dies in boating accident
IMSA

Champion Racing founder Maraj dies in boating accident

Magnussen: “Hard to swallow” losing win with late off
IMSA

Magnussen: “Hard to swallow” losing win with late off

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.