CTMP IMSA: Braun stays on top as Castroneves wrecks
Colin Braun continued his dominance at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park, setting the fastest time in second practice for the IMSA WeatherTech Championship – but his competition was much closer on the timesheets.
Watkins Glen pole-winner Braun, who topped this morning’s first session by almost a second, lapped the CORE autosport-run Oreca LMP2 – which he shares with Jon Bennett – in 1m06.902s.
This time, however, Dane Cameron’s Penske-run Acura DPi was much closer to his pace, just 0.037s in arrears.
Helio Castroneves was third fastest in the second Acura, but almost a second off the pace, with Harry Tincknell fourth in the first of the Mazdas.
Castroneves then caused a red flag halfway through the session when he spun off at Turn 5 and hit the tire wall, inflicting hefty rear-end damage.
Ryan Dalziel was fifth quickest in the sole ESM Nissan, ahead of Felipe Nasr in the first of the Action Express Cadillacs. Robert Alon was seventh in his JDC-Miller Oreca, ahead of Jordan Taylor’s WTR Caddy.
In GT Le Mans, Nick Tandy set the pace for Porsche at 1m14.357s, well ahead of the Chevrolet Corvettes of Antonio Garcia and Tommy Milner. The second Porsche, the #912 car, slumped to fourth in this session, with Laurens Vanthoor some sixth tenths off Tandy’s pace.
As they were in the morning session, the Ford GTs and BMW M8s were next up.
In GT Daytona, Alvaro Parente set the pace for Acura, his 1m16.574s a tenth clear of Kyle Marcelli’s Lexus and the Porsche 911 of Wolf Henzler.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Class
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|1
|54
| Jon Bennett
Colin Braun
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|1'06.902
|2
|6
| Juan Pablo Montoya
Dane Cameron
|P
|Acura DPi
|1'06.939
|0.037
|3
|7
| Helio Castroneves
Ricky Taylor
|P
|Acura DPi
|1'07.881
|0.979
|4
|55
| Harry Tincknell
Jonathan Bomarito
|P
|Mazda DPi
|1'08.092
|1.190
|5
|22
| Pipo Derani
Ryan Dalziel
|P
|Nissan DPi
|1'08.268
|1.366
|6
|31
| Eric Curran
Felipe Nasr
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|1'08.270
|1.368
|7
|85
| Simon Trummer
Robert Alon
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|1'08.299
|1.397
|8
|10
| Jordan Taylor
Renger van der Zande
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|1'08.418
|1.516
|9
|5
| Christian Fittipaldi
Filipe Albuquerque
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|1'08.466
|1.564
|10
|77
| Oliver Jarvis
Tristan Nunez
|P
|Mazda DPi
|1'08.486
|1.584
|11
|99
| Mikhail Goikhberg
Stephen Simpson
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|1'08.604
|1.702
|12
|52
| Gustavo Yacaman
Sebastian Saavedra
|P
|Ligier LMP2
|1'08.694
|1.792
|13
|911
| Nick Tandy
Patrick Pilet
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|1'14.357
|7.455
|14
|3
| Jan Magnussen
Antonio Garcia
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|1'14.757
|7.855
|15
|4
| Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|1'14.844
|7.942
|16
|912
| Earl Bamber
Laurens Vanthoor
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|1'14.959
|8.057
|17
|66
| Joey Hand
Dirk Müller
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|1'15.374
|8.472
|18
|67
| Ryan Briscoe
Richard Westbrook
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|1'15.412
|8.510
|19
|24
| John Edwards
Jesse Krohn
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|1'15.743
|8.841
|20
|25
| Connor de Phillippi
Alexander Sims
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|1'15.806
|8.904
|21
|86
| Alvaro Parente
Katherine Legge
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|1'16.574
|9.672
|22
|14
| Kyle Marcelli
Dominik Baumann
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|1'16.669
|9.767
|23
|16
| Wolf Henzler
Michael Schein
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|1'16.674
|9.772
|24
|48
| Bryan Sellers
Madison Snow
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|1'16.689
|9.787
|25
|44
| Andy Lally
John Potter
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|1'16.716
|9.814
|26
|33
| Jeroen Bleekemolen
Ben Keating
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|1'16.822
|9.920
|27
|63
| Jeff Segal
Cooper MacNeil
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|1'16.878
|9.976
|28
|15
| David Heinemeier Hansson
Jack Hawksworth
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|1'17.208
|10.306
|29
|93
| Justin Marks
Lawson Aschenbach
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|1'17.531
|10.629
|30
|96
| Bill Auberlen
Robby Foley
|GTD
|BMW M6 GT3
|1'17.653
|10.751
|31
|58
| Patrick Long
Christina Nielsen
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|1'17.749
|10.847
