CTMP IMSA: Braun tops truncated final practice after Potter crash

Colin Braun continued his personal domination of Canadian Tire Motorsports Park in final practice for the IMSA WeatherTech Championship, which was shortened due to a crash by a GTD class car.
Following a lengthy red flag, and having languished in eighth for much of the session, Braun leapt to the top of the charts with eight minutes to go in his CORE autosport-run Oreca LMP2 with a laptime of 1m07.165s, which he followed up with an even quicker 1m06.712s.
That gave him the trifecta of fastest times in each of the practice sessions this weekend.
Braun’s speed put him 0.314s clear of Dane Cameron’s #6 Acura, which lapped in 1m07.052s. Cameron’s teammate Juan Pablo Montoya had to park for the first five minutes of the session due to an altercation with another car on Friday.
Early pacesetter Felipe Nasr, who set an original benchmark of 1m07.534s, then lowered that to 1m07.336s in the #31 Action Express Cadillac DPi, ended the session third. Jonathan Bomarito lapped his #55 Mazda just 0.089s off Nasr’s pace in fourth.
Filipe Albuquerque was fifth quickest in the #5 AXR Caddy, ahead of Ryan Dalziel in the sole ESM Nissan.
In GTLM, Porsche’s Nick Tandy led the way on a 1m14.055s in #911, a tenth ahead of Laurens Vanthoor in the #912 sister car.
Jan Magnussen was third in his Chevy Corvette, ahead of Ryan Briscoe’s Ford GT, Oliver Gavin (Corvette) and Joey Hand (Ford).
In GTD Jack Hawksworth’s Lexus set the pace on 1m15.546s, ahead of teammate Dominik Baumann and Wolf Henzler’s Porsche.
The red flag was required when John Potter went off at Turn 5 and buried his #44 Magnus Racing Audi in the tire wall.
Practice results:
|Pos.
|#
|Driver
|Class
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|1
|54
| Jon Bennett
Colin Braun
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|1'06.712
|2
|6
| Juan Pablo Montoya
Dane Cameron
|P
|Acura DPi
|1'07.026
|0.314
|3
|31
| Eric Curran
Felipe Nasr
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|1'07.336
|0.624
|4
|55
| Harry Tincknell
Jonathan Bomarito
|P
|Mazda DPi
|1'07.424
|0.712
|5
|5
| Christian Fittipaldi
Filipe Albuquerque
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|1'07.452
|0.740
|6
|22
| Pipo Derani
Ryan Dalziel
|P
|Nissan DPi
|1'07.596
|0.884
|7
|85
| Simon Trummer
Robert Alon
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|1'07.695
|0.983
|8
|77
| Oliver Jarvis
Tristan Nunez
|P
|Mazda DPi
|1'07.755
|1.043
|9
|7
| Helio Castroneves
Ricky Taylor
|P
|Acura DPi
|1'07.783
|1.071
|10
|10
| Jordan Taylor
Renger van der Zande
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|1'07.799
|1.087
|11
|52
| Gustavo Yacaman
Sebastian Saavedra
|P
|Ligier LMP2
|1'08.065
|1.353
|12
|99
| Mikhail Goikhberg
Stephen Simpson
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|1'08.746
|2.034
|13
|911
| Nick Tandy
Patrick Pilet
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|1'14.055
|7.343
|14
|912
| Earl Bamber
Laurens Vanthoor
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|1'14.142
|7.430
|15
|3
| Jan Magnussen
Antonio Garcia
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|1'14.421
|7.709
|16
|67
| Ryan Briscoe
Richard Westbrook
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|1'14.517
|7.805
|17
|4
| Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|1'14.630
|7.918
|18
|66
| Joey Hand
Dirk Müller
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|1'15.010
|8.298
|19
|25
| Connor de Phillippi
Alexander Sims
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|1'15.010
|8.298
|20
|24
| John Edwards
Jesse Krohn
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|1'15.048
|8.336
|21
|15
| David Heinemeier Hansson
Jack Hawksworth
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|1'15.546
|8.834
|22
|14
| Kyle Marcelli
Dominik Baumann
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|1'16.095
|9.383
|23
|16
| Wolf Henzler
Michael Schein
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|1'16.318
|9.606
|24
|96
| Bill Auberlen
Robby Foley
|GTD
|BMW M6 GT3
|1'16.400
|9.688
|25
|48
| Bryan Sellers
Madison Snow
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|1'16.418
|9.706
|26
|63
| Jeff Segal
Cooper MacNeil
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|1'16.438
|9.726
|27
|33
| Jeroen Bleekemolen
Ben Keating
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|1'16.476
|9.764
|28
|44
| Andy Lally
John Potter
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|1'16.785
|10.073
|29
|58
| Patrick Long
Christina Nielsen
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|1'16.858
|10.146
|30
|93
| Justin Marks
Lawson Aschenbach
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|1'16.925
|10.213
|31
|86
| Alvaro Parente
Katherine Legge
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|1'17.163
|10.451