IMSA Canadian Tire Motorsport Park Practice report

CTMP IMSA: Braun tops truncated final practice after Potter crash

#6 Acura Team Penske Acura DPi, P: Dane Cameron, Juan Pablo Montoya
#5 Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi, P: Joao Barbosa, Filipe Albuquerque
#77 Mazda Team Joest Mazda DPi, P: Oliver Jarvis, Tristan Nunez
#31 Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi, P: Eric Curran, Felipe Nasr
#7 Acura Team Penske Acura DPi, P: Helio Castroneves, Ricky Taylor
#911 Porsche Team North America Porsche 911 RSR, GTLM: Patrick Pilet, Nick Tandy
#3 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C7.R, GTLM: Antonio Garcia, Jan Magnussen
#24 BMW Team RLL BMW M8, GTLM: John Edwards, Jesse Krohn
By: Charles Bradley, Global Editor-in-Chief
07/07/2018 01:39

Colin Braun continued his personal domination of Canadian Tire Motorsports Park in final practice for the IMSA WeatherTech Championship, which was shortened due to a crash by a GTD class car.

Following a lengthy red flag, and having languished in eighth for much of the session, Braun leapt to the top of the charts with eight minutes to go in his CORE autosport-run Oreca LMP2 with a laptime of 1m07.165s, which he followed up with an even quicker 1m06.712s.

That gave him the trifecta of fastest times in each of the practice sessions this weekend.

Braun’s speed put him 0.314s clear of Dane Cameron’s #6 Acura, which lapped in 1m07.052s. Cameron’s teammate Juan Pablo Montoya had to park for the first five minutes of the session due to an altercation with another car on Friday.

Early pacesetter Felipe Nasr, who set an original benchmark of 1m07.534s, then lowered that to 1m07.336s in the #31 Action Express Cadillac DPi, ended the session third. Jonathan Bomarito lapped his #55 Mazda just 0.089s off Nasr’s pace in fourth.

Filipe Albuquerque was fifth quickest in the #5 AXR Caddy, ahead of Ryan Dalziel in the sole ESM Nissan.

In GTLM, Porsche’s Nick Tandy led the way on a 1m14.055s in #911, a tenth ahead of Laurens Vanthoor in the #912 sister car.

Jan Magnussen was third in his Chevy Corvette, ahead of Ryan Briscoe’s Ford GT, Oliver Gavin (Corvette) and Joey Hand (Ford).

In GTD Jack Hawksworth’s Lexus set the pace on 1m15.546s, ahead of teammate Dominik Baumann and Wolf Henzler’s Porsche.

The red flag was required when John Potter went off at Turn 5 and buried his #44 Magnus Racing Audi in the tire wall.

Practice results:

Pos.#DriverClassChassisTimeGap
1 54 united_states Jon Bennett 
united_states Colin Braun 		 P ORECA LMP2 1'06.712  
2 6 colombia Juan Pablo Montoya 
united_states Dane Cameron 		 P Acura DPi 1'07.026 0.314
3 31 united_states Eric Curran 
brazil Felipe Nasr 		 P Cadillac DPi 1'07.336 0.624
4 55 united_kingdom Harry Tincknell 
united_states Jonathan Bomarito 		 P Mazda DPi 1'07.424 0.712
5 5 brazil Christian Fittipaldi 
portugal Filipe Albuquerque 		 P Cadillac DPi 1'07.452 0.740
6 22 brazil Pipo Derani 
united_kingdom Ryan Dalziel 		 P Nissan DPi 1'07.596 0.884
7 85 switzerland Simon Trummer 
united_states Robert Alon 		 P ORECA LMP2 1'07.695 0.983
8 77 united_kingdom Oliver Jarvis 
united_states Tristan Nunez 		 P Mazda DPi 1'07.755 1.043
9 7 brazil Helio Castroneves 
united_states Ricky Taylor 		 P Acura DPi 1'07.783 1.071
10 10 united_states Jordan Taylor 
netherlands Renger van der Zande 		 P Cadillac DPi 1'07.799 1.087
11 52 colombia Gustavo Yacaman 
colombia Sebastian Saavedra 		 P Ligier LMP2 1'08.065 1.353
12 99 canada Mikhail Goikhberg 
south_africa Stephen Simpson 		 P ORECA LMP2 1'08.746 2.034
13 911 united_kingdom Nick Tandy 
france Patrick Pilet 		 GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 1'14.055 7.343
14 912 new_zealand Earl Bamber 
belgium Laurens Vanthoor 		 GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 1'14.142 7.430
15 3 denmark Jan Magnussen 
spain Antonio Garcia 		 GTLM Corvette C7.R 1'14.421 7.709
16 67 australia Ryan Briscoe 
united_kingdom Richard Westbrook 		 GTLM Ford GT 1'14.517 7.805
17 4 united_kingdom Oliver Gavin 
united_states Tommy Milner 		 GTLM Corvette C7.R 1'14.630 7.918
18 66 united_states Joey Hand 
germany Dirk Müller 		 GTLM Ford GT 1'15.010 8.298
19 25 united_states Connor de Phillippi 
united_kingdom Alexander Sims 		 GTLM BMW M8 GTE 1'15.010 8.298
20 24 united_states John Edwards 
finland Jesse Krohn 		 GTLM BMW M8 GTE 1'15.048 8.336
21 15 denmark David Heinemeier Hansson
united_kingdom Jack Hawksworth 		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 1'15.546 8.834
22 14 canada Kyle Marcelli 
austria Dominik Baumann 		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 1'16.095 9.383
23 16 germany Wolf Henzler 
united_states Michael Schein 		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'16.318 9.606
24 96 united_states Bill Auberlen 
united_states Robby Foley 		 GTD BMW M6 GT3 1'16.400 9.688
25 48 united_states Bryan Sellers 
united_states Madison Snow 		 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 1'16.418 9.706
26 63 united_states Jeff Segal 
united_states Cooper MacNeil 		 GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 1'16.438 9.726
27 33 netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen 
united_states Ben Keating 		 GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 1'16.476 9.764
28 44 united_states Andy Lally 
united_states John Potter 		 GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 1'16.785 10.073
29 58 united_states Patrick Long 
denmark Christina Nielsen 		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'16.858 10.146
30 93 united_states Justin Marks 
united_states Lawson Aschenbach 		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 1'16.925 10.213
31 86 portugal Alvaro Parente 
united_kingdom Katherine Legge 		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 1'17.163 10.451
