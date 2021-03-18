Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
30 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
14 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
21 Mar
Race in
3 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
01 May
Race in
43 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Algarve
13 Jun
Race in
86 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Sandown
21 Mar
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / WTR drivers impressed by Acura, but wary of Cadillac threat
IMSA / Sebring 12 Hours / Breaking news

Corvette to run special liveries for Sebring 12 Hours

By:

Corvette Racing has unveiled a pair of one-off liveries for the Sebring 12 Hours, deviating from its traditional yellow for this weekend's IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship classic.

Corvette to run special liveries for Sebring 12 Hours

The pair of Corvette C8.Rs will race with a predominantly silver livery in Florida, with accents in red and white respectively on the #3 and #4 cars. The one-off liveries are a tribute to fuel partner Mobil 1, which is also the title partner of the Sebring 12 Hours.

Corvette and Mobil 1 celebrate the 25-year anniversary of their partnership, which started during the early days of testing in 1996.

“Mobil 1 has been a key technology partner since the beginning of the Corvette Racing program,” said Jim Campbell, Chevrolet's Vice President of Performance and Motorsports.

“Together, we have competed, learned and won in the most challenging and extreme track conditions around the world to deliver performance, durability and efficiency. We are proud to run Mobil 1 in Corvettes on the track and on the road.”

Corvette's one-off paint schemes are the first liveries without the brand's traditional yellow since the marque's one-off entry at the 2018 WEC Shanghai 6 Hours, and the first one in the history of its IMSA programme since its 1999 debut season, when Corvette's two C5-Rs ran in a silver Goodwrench liveries.

Corvette won last year's July sprint race at Sebring and is gunning for its first win in the 12 hour-race since 2017. Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor and Nicky Catsburg will drive the #3 car after their win at the Rolex 24 at Daytona. 

In the #3 car, Tommy Milner and Nick Tandy are joined by Alexander Sims, who replaces the recently-retired Marcel Fassler for the enduros. 

“Daytona obviously was a strong race from both cars and the team as a whole," said Milner earlier this week. "The cars were quite reliable on all fronts. With two new teammates… they both have so much experience at big events like Sebring that it doesn’t feel like a big change from the driving aspect.

"We’ve had a couple of tests at Sebring with everyone, so it should be business as usual for everyone once we get to the race.” 

Read Also:

shares
comments
WTR drivers impressed by Acura, but wary of Cadillac threat

Previous article

WTR drivers impressed by Acura, but wary of Cadillac threat
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Sebring 12 Hours
Teams Corvette Racing
Author Filip Cleeren

Trending

1
Formula 1

Perez recalls being "kicked out" of Red Bull junior test

3h
2
Formula 1

Saudi GP reveals F1's fastest street circuit for 2021 race

5h
3
Formula 1

Mercedes: No immediate answers for "weak" W12 rear end

38min
4
Formula 1

The forgotten member of F1's greatest rookie crop

22min
5
Formula 1

Why McLaren's clever diffuser trick is legal

1d
Latest news
Corvette to run special liveries for Sebring 12 Hours
IMSA

Corvette to run special liveries for Sebring 12 Hours

2h
WTR drivers impressed by Acura, but wary of Cadillac threat
IMSA

WTR drivers impressed by Acura, but wary of Cadillac threat

12h
Van der Zande seeks first Sebring win, Derani his fourth
IMSA

Van der Zande seeks first Sebring win, Derani his fourth

Mar 16, 2021
Tandy hopes to “bring magic”, earn Corvette its 12th 12hr win
IMSA

Tandy hopes to “bring magic”, earn Corvette its 12th 12hr win

Mar 16, 2021
Hardwick to sit out Sebring as he continues recuperation
IMSA

Hardwick to sit out Sebring as he continues recuperation

Mar 16, 2021
Latest videos
24 Hours of Daytona Video Recap 02:05
IMSA
Feb 5, 2021

24 Hours of Daytona Video Recap

24 Hours of Daytona: Fourth Place for Ferrari 01:19
IMSA
Feb 3, 2021

24 Hours of Daytona: Fourth Place for Ferrari

Watch the entire Rolex 24 in just over a minute 01:21
IMSA
Feb 1, 2021

Watch the entire Rolex 24 in just over a minute

Take a lap with Jimmie Johnson in the Rolex 24 at Daytona 08:22:05
IMSA
Jan 31, 2021

Take a lap with Jimmie Johnson in the Rolex 24 at Daytona

Jimmie Johnson on 2021 Rolex 24 at Daytona: ‘It was so much fun’ 00:36
IMSA
Jan 31, 2021

Jimmie Johnson on 2021 Rolex 24 at Daytona: ‘It was so much fun’

Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Ferrari junior Ilott joins GT World Challenge with Iron Lynx
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance / Breaking news

Ferrari junior Ilott joins GT World Challenge with Iron Lynx

Hamilton, Mercedes F1 nominated for Laureus Awards
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton, Mercedes F1 nominated for Laureus Awards

Why COVID-19 didn't stop Peugeot's Le Mans commitment Prime
Le Mans / Special feature

Why COVID-19 didn't stop Peugeot's Le Mans commitment

More from
Corvette Racing
Tandy hopes to “bring magic”, earn Corvette its 12th 12hr win Sebring 12 Hours
IMSA / Breaking news

Tandy hopes to “bring magic”, earn Corvette its 12th 12hr win

Corvette enters Spa, hints at increased WEC involvement Spa-Francorchamps
WEC / Breaking news

Corvette enters Spa, hints at increased WEC involvement

GM assessing GT3/GTD Corvette program from 2022
IMSA / Breaking news

GM assessing GT3/GTD Corvette program from 2022

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021
Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona Prime

Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Prime

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitters Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Prime

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories.

Le Mans
Jan 28, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Prime

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it…

Le Mans
Jan 24, 2021
The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked Prime

The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked

The 2020 edition of the Florida sportscar classic is finally taking place this weekend, eight months after its traditional date in March. That meant there was plenty of time for Motorsport.com to pour over its previous 67 races and select the best.

IMSA
Nov 11, 2020
Tony Kanaan’s top 10 races – in his own words Prime

Tony Kanaan’s top 10 races – in his own words

The 2004 IndyCar champion and 2013 Indy 500 winner Tony Kanaan probably hasn’t yet driven his final IndyCar race, but we still asked him for the 10 most significant races of his career. He explained his choices to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Sep 7, 2020
Why the GTE ruleset looks to have run its course Prime

Why the GTE ruleset looks to have run its course

The GTE ruleset has served sportscar racing in both Europe and the United States well over the past decade. But now there are clear signs that the end of its life is in sight as manufacturer support continues to fade.

WEC
Jun 11, 2020

Trending Today

Perez recalls being "kicked out" of Red Bull junior test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez recalls being "kicked out" of Red Bull junior test

The forgotten member of F1's greatest rookie crop Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The forgotten member of F1's greatest rookie crop

Saudi GP reveals F1's fastest street circuit for 2021 race
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Saudi GP reveals F1's fastest street circuit for 2021 race

Mercedes: No immediate answers for "weak" W12 rear end
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes: No immediate answers for "weak" W12 rear end

Marini: Hard to copy "strange" Miller Ducati MotoGP riding style
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marini: Hard to copy "strange" Miller Ducati MotoGP riding style

Why McLaren's clever diffuser trick is legal
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why McLaren's clever diffuser trick is legal

Why F1 was split over Bahrain’s vaccination offer
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why F1 was split over Bahrain’s vaccination offer

'Queen of the Nurburgring' Sabine Schmitz dies aged 51
GT GT / Obituary

'Queen of the Nurburgring' Sabine Schmitz dies aged 51

Latest news

Corvette to run special liveries for Sebring 12 Hours
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Corvette to run special liveries for Sebring 12 Hours

WTR drivers impressed by Acura, but wary of Cadillac threat
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

WTR drivers impressed by Acura, but wary of Cadillac threat

Van der Zande seeks first Sebring win, Derani his fourth
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Van der Zande seeks first Sebring win, Derani his fourth

Tandy hopes to “bring magic”, earn Corvette its 12th 12hr win
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Tandy hopes to “bring magic”, earn Corvette its 12th 12hr win

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.